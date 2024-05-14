Winged Leader with Shane Cotter in the saddle won again at the Toome venue following a double the previous week to bring his career tally to 21 victories and is on track to be Leading All Ireland Champion pointer for Fermanagh trainer David Christie. (Pic: Freelance)

GERALD Quinn, who trains at Broughshane and picked up the Northern Region Leading Point-to-Point Trainer award at Downpatrick’s meeting, recorded a magnificent four timer at the Toome point-to-point – winning half the races which developed into an eight-race card.

Sunshine attracted a very good attendance of fans who witnessed an excellent day’s racing.

The local trainer got off to a winning start claiming the opener with Manhattan Valley and Noel McParlan aboard the winner which disputed the lead throughout and quickening impressively before the penultimate fence to claim the first division of the first race in convincing fashion and is now destined for sales ring.

Getaway Vic again with the former Northern Region champion rider aboard provided the second winner at the Mid Antrim meeting with a bold front-running display and quickened extremely well from three out and the favourite Walking On A Dream staying on well close home to score and will entered at the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales.

Number three at the trainer’s home track came in the hunt race with Kells And Connor partnered by Erin Dunseath which finished alone after having disputed the lead with Glenwherry, which ran out three from home and in the process carried out Jim The Wolf.

The Quinn quartet was completed in the finale for older horses when Wholly Boley and Dara McGill aboard proved the facile winner and the rider joining Shane Cotter at the top of the Novice rider title race.

A delighted trainer said: “It’s been a great and I’m thrilled for the owner Mr Mc Burney who has tremendous training facilities.”

The four horses are owned by leading businessman Philip Mc Burney whose transport fleet is the largest in the province while the winners were bought on behalf of the owner by top bloodstock agent Ian Ferguson.

High Court Cave was another local winner with a game effort to overcome trouble in running to score for Draperstown trainer Noel Kelly and Derry rider Oran McGill.

However, the progressive youngster stayed on gamely from the back of the last to get up in the last strides under an excellent ride and now is likely to move to the course proper and a bumper at Downpatrick. Winged Leader the stable star of Derrylin trainer David Christie’s team recorded his twenty first victory in his point to points career for Portstewart hotelier John Hegarty at their local meeting when winning the featured open race restricted to novice riders under a n excellent gauged ride from Shane Cotter.

Christie said on Monday: “Winged Leader has come out of the race in great from and will have his final start of the season at Taylorstown ( Newry) next Saturday that concludes the local region season.

“He’s on course to be leading All Ireland Champion point to pointer despite it being a very hard season with the weather. I have a handful for the track over the summer months.”Major producer Donnchadh Doyle registered a double with Lifetime In Milan and Jamie Scallan in the saddle claiming the second division of the five year old maiden when always to the front and quickened best to deny runner-up Canal Court before two out in a battling finish to the line. The brace was completed when Belle Wish with Brian Lawless aboard landed the mares maiden making all and asserting on the final circuit with runners bypassing the final fence. Shaun O’Dea

Toome point-to-point results

First race Division one:

1st Manhattan Valley ( Noel Mc Parlan ) 4/1

2nd Kap Vert

3rd Call Me Early

10 ran 11/2 – 10

Division two:

1st High Court Cave ( Oran Mc Gill ) 1/1

2nd Hurricane Pat

3rd Orders Anthem

10 ran ½ - neck

Second Race Division One:

1st Getaway Vic ( Noel Mc Parlan ) 3/1

2nd Walking On A Dream

3rd The Clonmel Kid

9ran 7 – 3

Second Division:

1st Lifetime In Milan ( Brian Lawless ) 3/1

2nd Canal Court

3rd Canunclecani

8 ran ½ - 38

Third Race:

1st Kells And Connor ( Miss Erin Dunseath ) 6/1

Finished alone

3 ran

Fourth Race:

1st Belle Wish ( Brian Lawless ) 7/1

2nd Cabra Lady

3rd Loud And Proud

12 ran 11/2 – 21/2

Fifth Race:

1st Winged Leader ( Shane Cotter ) ½ fav

2nd Er Dancer

3rd Samurai Cracker

6 ran 4 – 5

Sixth Race:

1st Wholly Boley ( Dara Mc Gill ) 1/1 fav

2nd Kellyiscool

3rd Champagne Sky