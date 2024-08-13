Horse Week: Registered and unregistered jumping continues at Connell Hill Equestrian

The first class of the day on Saturday, August 10 saw Leigh Graham jumping a lovely double clear on her new mount Harley, followed closely by Donna Barron on Dreamer in the 60cm class.

The 70cm class Leigh Graham taking the lead with another lovely double clear round on Harley, in joint first place with riders Annabel Manson on Jessie and Eva Bagchus on Archie.

The 80s proved to be a strong class which saw husband and wife team Andrew and Sandra McKinney on Starsky and Rocky take two lovely double clear rounds, this was matched by some great jumping from Poppy Adams and Tracey Manson in this class also.

Riders Elida Gribben on Osker, Dean Bell on Annie and Irene McGookin on Jasper took double clears in the 90 and also in the metre.

Well done to all competitors.

Training shows continue this weekend starting at 10am with classes from cross-poles (assisted and unassisted) up to 1.30m.

Entries are taken on the day. Everyone is very welcome.

Connell Hill Training Shows continue right through to the autumn.

Details of other events, and indoor or outdoor arena hire, can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill FB pages.

SJI registered show dates are available on the SJI Live website.

Photographs are available from the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Results

60cm class:

Leigh Graham, Harley; Donna Barron, Dreamer; Annabel Manson, Jessie; David Taylor, Sheik; Leigh McCord, Rosedale Tilly.

70cm class:

Leigh Graham, Harley; Annabel Manson, Jessie; Eva Bagchus, Archie; Leigh McCord, Rosedale Tilly.

80cm class:

Tracey Manson, Gort; Poppy Adams, Spot; Nicole Peoples, TJ, Sandra McKinney, Rocky; Andrew McKinney, Rocky; Andrew McKinney, Starsky; Linda Woodside, Ollie; Caraig McLarnon, Tilly; Dean Bell, Annie; Niomi McCullen, Sunbeam.

90cm class:

Irene McGookin, Jasper; Deane Bell, Annie; Eilida Gribben, Oskar, Nicole Peoples, TJ.

1m class:

Irene McGookin, Jasper.

Connell Hill Ian Moors jumping Pinecroft Galaxy, 2nd in 1.20m registered jumping recently. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Sophie McKeen jumping Pinecroft Kamiro, 1st 1m and 1.10m at the recent registered jumping. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Jolie Dalton jumping Glenaguile View. This was their first time jumping 1.10m SJI Class. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Alana Lavery jumping Lucy Ludo, 2nd in the 1.10m SJI jumping on August 8. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)