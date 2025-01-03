Horse Week: Rescheduled Christmas Show is a huge success at Knockagh View

Organisers wish to express their thanks to everyone who went along and supported this event.

Thank you to the arena party Lesley and Greg Wilson and John Healy, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the café.

Knockagh View hope you all had a lovely Christmas and wish you a happy and healthy new year and look forward to seeing you at the shows in 2025. Results were as follows Jingle all the way 30cms SJ: =1st Maya Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g); =1st Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g); =1st Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g); =1st Anna Palmer, Smoke (m); =1st Kai Carey, Minuet in Motion (m); =1st Harper Erwin, Henry (g); =1st Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Dusty Diamond (m); =1st Ryleigh Wilkin, Kilshane Sir Colorado (g). Sleigh bells 40cms SJ: =1st Thomas Forbes, Prince George; =1st Aria Kirk, Chloe. Rudolph 50cms SJ: =1st Hannah McCammond, Telaid Paper Lace (m); =1st Emilia Forbes, Prince George (g); =1st Molly Robinson Cossie; =1st Rebekah Todd Cody. Festive Obstacles: =1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g); =1st Penny Ross, PJ Smoke (m); =1st Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g); =1st Emilia Forbes, Bobo (g); =1st Thomas Forbes, Prince George (g); =1st Ollie Kirk, Chloe (m); =1st Kai Carey, Minuet in Motion (m); =1st Ryleigh Wilkin, Kilshane Sir Colorado (g). Santa 60cms SJ: 1st Jake Ross, PJ Smoke (m); 2nd Beth Vint, Peter (g); 3rd Hannah Hill, Amy (m). Sparkle 70cms SJ: 1st Becky Woodside, Montys Magic (g); 2nd Jake Ross, Mini Digger (g); 3rd Ruby Robinson, Killult Humdinger (g); 4th Beth Vint, Peter (g). Fancy Dress: 1st Thomas Forbes, Prince George (g); 2nd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g); 3rd Emilia Forbes, Bobo (g). Mince Pie 80cms SJ: 1st Grace Reid, Killyglen Grace (m); 2nd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m). Mulled wine 90cms: 1st Sarah Wilson, Dee dee; 2nd Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy (g). 1M: 1st Maria McNaughton, Moneybroom Flamenco Boy; 2nd Sarah Wilson, Dee dee.