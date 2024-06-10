Horse Week: Results and photographs from the equestrian classes at this year's Armagh Show

Results from the equestrian section were as follows.
Donkey - Best turnout and condition- open to all ages and categories:
1. & Res Dec, Jill Castles;
2. Gail, Castlescreen Farm;
3. Rodney, Castlescreen Farm.
Donkey - Pet Donkey, any age or sex (excl Jacks):
1. & Ch Barney, Lily Cochrane;
2. Rodney, Castlescreen Farms;
3. Percy, Jill Castles.
Donkey - Driving Class- any vehicle or attachment
1. Barney, Lily Cochrane;
2. Muffin, Lily Cochrane.
Miniature Horses - Foals and Yearlings (Colt, Filly or Gelding):
1. &Res Silversmith UK Viviana, Yvonne Rogerson;
2. Daisy, Kyla Wickie.
Miniature Horses - Two / Three Year Old (Colt, Filly or Gelding):
1. &Ch Summerrose War Dance, Jamie McCann;
2. TLF Luca, Kate Cadman;
3. Ballykeppogue Distinctly Wicked, Kate Cadman.
Miniature Horses - Four Year old and over (Mare or Gelding):
1. Summerrose Simply Elegance, Noelle McCann;
2. Summerrose Rock Star, Jamie McCann;
3. ELM Bailey, Fiona Argue.
Miniature Horses - Best Junior Handler:
1. Summerrose Rock Star, Jamie McCann;
Pony Showing and Youngstock - Lead Rein Show Pony:
1. &Res Kelkardi China Doll, Natalie McCartan;
2. Royalview Candyman, Pamela Lilburn.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - First Ridden Show Pony:
1. Lowergreen Ruby Tuesdaym Danielle Conaghan.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - Open Show Pony:
1. &Ch Hightopps Hunny Bunny, Kate Chissel.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - Lead Rein Show Hunter Pony:
1. Remeo, Sarah O’Rourke;
2. Greendown Mandolin, Natasha Cassidy;
3. Newoak Hot Gossip, Mairead O’Boyle.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - First Ridden Show Hunter Pony:
1. Garnagree Golden Bravado, Sarah O’Rourke;
2. Lowergreen Ruby Tuesday, Danielle Conaghan.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - Open Show Hunter Pony:
1. &Ch Newoak Hot Gossip, Mairead O’Boyle;
2. &Res Greendown Rene, Kate Chissel;
3. Annandale Prince Charming, Heather Lowry.
Pony Showing and Youngstock - Novice Show Hunter Pony:
1. Cong Grey Star, Lorraine Hutchinson;
2. Tara’s Lady, Jill Phillips.
Family Pony - Family Pony Lead Rein:
1. Norman, Violet Halliday;
2. Llwynneath Ivory Rose, Harry Kinghan;
3. Red, Georgia Cave.
Family Pony - Family Pony Riding Class 1:
1. Walseker, Da Vinci, Alex Hemsley;
2. Burtonport Dazzle, Kacie Wickie;
3. Roxy, Maisie McCracken.
Family Pony - Family Pony Riding Class 2:
1. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava Wickie;
2. Inspector Dexter, Brianna Collins;
3. Maggie, Anna Poots.
Family Pony - Coloured Pony In-Hand:
1. Rolo (That’s my guy), Niall Devlin;
2. Buster Lad, Sophie Rose Mone;
3. Murphy, Daire McAllister.
Family Pony - Coloured Pony Ridden:
1. Smok’en Benny, Daniel Kennedy;
2. Manny, Lois Murtagh;
3. Inspector, Brianna Collins.
Family Pony - Novelty Fancy Dress:
1. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava and Kacie Wickie;
2. Freddie, Ada McClelland;
3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.
Family Pony - Veteran Pony:
1. Walseker, Da Vinci, Alex Hemsley;
2. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava Wickie;
3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.
Family Pony - Young Handler Class:
1. Greendown Rene, Zach Cassidy;
2. Magheradrtin Secretaariat, Hannah Armstrong;
3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.
Connemara Ponies - Registered Connemara Mare 3 years and upwards with or without a foal:
1. & Ch Melody Ace, Mick McMenamin;
2. Rosscon Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor;
3. Sternbergs Lovely Lorraine, Diane Weatherup.
Connemara Ponies - Foal at foot Filly from previous class- all foals to be led:
1. Ballywildrick Sassy Lassie, Diane Weatherup.
Connemara Ponies - Foal at foot Colt from previous class- all foals to be led:
1. Boonvalley Charlie, Mick McMenamin;
2. Carnageeragh Hugo, Liza Taylor.
Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding under 3 years shown in hand:
1. & Res Galloon Ray of Hope, James Naan.
Connemara Ponies - ISA Qualifier - The Connemara Three Year Old Filly All Ireland Championship:
1. Lady Irene, Denver Logan.
Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 4 or 5 years old shown in hand:
1. Erne Valley Ula, Frankie Knipe;
2. Parishtown Lockdown, Heather Hillen;
3. Unknown, Maisie Grimes.
Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 4 or 5 years old:
1. Cong Grey Star, Lorraine Hutchinson;
2. Erne Valley Ula, Frankie Knipe;
3. Cuba Prince, Daniel Kennedy.
Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 6 years or over:
1. Cloonhill Genius, Sandra Sommerville;
2. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr;
3. Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach, Sarah McCracken.
Shetland Ponies - Stallions or Geldings, 4 Years old or over:
1. Magheradartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle;
2. Paristown Black Magic, Hazel O’Sullivan.
Shetland Ponies - Colt, Gelding or Filly 1, 2 or 3 Years old:
1. Ronelle Clara-Bell, Sharon Cumberland;
2. Ronelle Phineas, Faith Magill.
Shetland Ponies - Mares 4 Years old or over:
1. Ronelle Pollyanna, Sharon Cumberland;
2. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill.
Shetland Ponies - Young Handlers Class:
1. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill;
2. Magherdartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle;
3. Ronelle Pollyanna, Sharon Cumberland.
Shetland Ponies - Shetland Pony Championship:
Champion – Mageradartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle.
Reserve – Ronelle Clara-Bell, Sharon Cumberland.
Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section A:
1. Rhydgwilliam Midnight Shadow, Sarah Beers.
Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section B:
1. &Res Abbeynook Princess Fenella, Jenny Reid;
2. Thistledown Rose of Texas, Charmaine Halliday.
Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section C or D:
1. &Ch Budore Benedict Francis, James Cleland;
Welsh Ponies - Welsh 1/2/3 Years:
1. Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers.
Mountain & Moorland - Mixed Mountain & Moorland:
1. &Res Abbeynook Princess Fenella, Jenny Reid;
2. Rhydgwilliam Midnight Shadow, Sarah Beers;
3. Parsontown Black Magic, Hazel O'Sullivan.
1. &Ch Budore Master Chief, James Cleland.
Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein:
1. &Ch Idyllic Tyranny, Freddie Brown;
2. Twilight, Sophie Malone;
3. Gosford Teak, Ben Flynn;
=3. Llwynneath Ivory Rose, Harry Kinghan.
Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland First Ridden:
1. &Res Waxwing Orient, Esther Lowry;
2. Maestir Venetia, EmmaJane Wells.
Mountain & Moorland - Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breeds:
1. &Res Walseker Da Vinci, Tanya Hemsley;
2. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Lorraine Hutchinson.
Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland Open Ridden for Large Breeds:
1. &Ch Tullaree Fear Bui, Cathy Cooper;
2. Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach, Sara McCracken.
In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Yearling Colt, Gelding or Filly, likely to make a hunter:
1. My Valleys Diamond, William Smyth;
2. Reves d’Alice, Jessice Teggart;
3. Kilnamona Caoimhe II, Lesley Fowler.
In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - ISA Qualifier - The Yearling Filly All Ireland Championship:
1. & Res My Valleys Diamond, William Smyth;
2. Reves d’Alice, Jessica Teggart.
In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Three Year old Colt, Gelding or Filly, likely to make a hunter:
1. Tullabeg Hello, Paula Howard;
2. Unnamed, Demond Gibson;
3. Unnamed, Michael Rice.
In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - ISA Qualifier - The 3 Year old Horse all Ireland Championship Galway Crystal:
1. Ch Tullabeg Hello, Paula Howard;
2. Unnamed, Desmond Gibson;
In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Coloured Sport Horse:
1. Rolo, Sharon Matthews;
Side Saddle - Ladies' Side-Saddle:
1. Kiltealy Grey, Gabriel Bell;
2. Cairnview Redwood Guy, Andrew Stephen Pearson;
3. My Diamond Solitaire, Debbie Harrod;
Side Saddle - Intermediate Side-Saddle:
1. Highview Tall Order, R&J Anderson-Smyth
2. Castle Dartagnan, Catherine Gorton;
3. Tullynavin Bobby, M Kirkpatrick.
Side Saddle - Best Horse or Pony Ridden Side Saddle:
1. & Res Mylestown Lady, Edie McClelland.
Side Saddle - Equitation Championship Open Qualifying Class:
1. &Ch Castle Dartagnan, Catherine Gorton
2. Swatch This Diago, Shirley Anderson.
Racehorse to Riding Horse - Novice Retraining Class (within confines of the show ring):
1. I’m Casual, Caitlin Crawford;
2. No Way Jack, Emma Mangel.
Racehorse to Riding Horse - Open Ridden Racehorse to Riding Horse:
1. &Ch Pots of Luck, Roisin Conway;
2. &Res Smokey Bay, Ruth Cody;
3. Glennanar, John Maguire.
Riding Horses - Ridden Irish Draught:
1. Shannaghmore Inferno, Victoria Teuton;
2. Dowdstown PJ, Sarah Russell;
3. Finian’s Star, Marina Stewart.
Riding Horses - Ladies’ Hunter: Mare or gelding:
1. Carlingfords Chance, Cairlinn Carroll.
Riding Horses - Open Riding for Style and General Appearance. Mare or Gelding:
1. Temple Bui, Victoria White;
2. Millenium Indi, Victoria Laverty;
3. Whitethorn Lane, Caroline Chambers.
Riding Horses - Newcomers Ridden Hunter:
1. Drumlane Belle of the Ball, Julie Graham;
2. Rio’s Return, Stephen O’Hare;
3. Kylestone Diamond Lass, Grace Harney.
Riding Horses - Coloured Horse:
1. Drummer, Mark Mayne;
2. Bolero’s Madison Avenue, Margaret Kidd;
3. Rosog Jodie; Maurice Campbell.
Riding Horses - Small Hunter mare or Gelding, over 144cms and not exceeding 158cms to be ridden:
1. Lisroan Top Notch, Nicholas Laverty;
2. Two’s Company, Miriam Barnes;
3. Ardlea Diamond Lad, Louise Williamson.
Riding Horses - Mare or Gelding to be shown under saddle to carry up to 13 st:
1. &Ch Pink Flamingo, Desmond Gibson;
2. Miss Mourne, Caoimhe O’Hare;
3. Doyle’s Romeo, Shane Doyle.
Riding Horses - Mare or Gelding to be shown under saddle to carry over 13st:
1. Highview Earth Mover, R&J Anderson-Smyth;
2. Cloonan Hector; Chris Carter & Damian McCormack;
3. Ballingowan Euphoria, Amy Roberts.
Riding Horses - Cob, Gelding or mare not exceeding 158cms to be shown under saddle:
1. Highview Watermark, R&J Anderson-Smyth;
2). Darrowby Bacchus, Declan O’Neill;
3. Yeats’ Jukebox Jive, Emer Lawlor.
Riding Horses - Veteran Class:
1. Temple Bui, Victoria White;
2. Carlingfords Chance, Cairlinn Carroll;
3. Slatemills Soxy Lady, Charmaine Halliday.
Riding Horse - ISA Qualifier The Ardrahan All Ireland Ridden Hunter Championship:
1. &Res Shannaghmore Inferno, Victoria Teuton;
2. Cloonan Hector, Chris Carter & Damian McCormack;
3. Pennywellfarm Israel, Rev John Purcell.
Working Hunter Ponies - Cross Poles Lead Rein:
1. Magical Merlin, Lisa Spratt;
2. Josmy, Holly Brown;
3. Twinkle, Noeleen Quinn.
Working Hunter Ponies - Beginner Cradle Stakes:
1. Thistledown Buffalo Bill, Kelly Crawford;
2. Magical Merlin, Lisa Spratt;
3. Millie, Noeleen Quinn.
Working Hunter Ponies - Open Cradle:
1. Prince Caspian, Sarah O’Rourke;
2. Treworgan Diamond Flame, Declan O’Neill
3. Ballyderg Zara, Holly McCarroll.
Working Hunter Ponies - Novice Starter Stakes:
1. &Ch Blackertor Burlington Bertie, Emma Jane Wells
2. Benson, Diane Kelly;
3. Applejack, Claire Green.
Working Hunter Ponies - Open Starter Stakes:
1. Molly Mae, Nat Wilton;
2. Tara’s Lady, Jill Phillips;
3. Angel, Sinead McDonnell.
Working Hunter Ponies - Open Working Hunter Pony Large M&M Breeds:
1. & Res Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr;
2. Fronzie T, Jackie McGrady;
3. Parishtown Lockdown, Heather Hillen.
Working Hunter Horses - Pre Novice Working Hunter:
1. Brother Hubbard, Kathryn Boyd;
2. Cme Glitter and Gold, Clare Murtagh;
3. Whitethorn Lane, Caroline Chambers.
Working Hunter Horses - Novice Horse Working Hunter:
1. Kinnego Glen Corran Hendricks, Jackie Conn;
2. Out of the Blue, Berni Muirhead;
3. Tullaher Milo, Lesley Coey.
Working Hunter Horses - Irish Draught Working Hunter:
1. Two’s Company, Sam Hamilton;
2. Rockdale Star Bouncer, Peter McClelland;
3. Finian’s Star, Marina Stewart.
Working Hunter Horses - Open Horse Working Hunter:
1. Wildfire, Aoife Gribben;
2. Emily May, Nat Wilton;
3. Peggy Sue, Lorraine Kennedy.
Working Hunter Horse:
Champion – Kinnego Glen Corran Hendricks, Jackie Conn.
Reserve – Wildfire, Aoife Gribben.