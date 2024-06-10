Horse Week: Results and photographs from the equestrian classes at this year's Armagh Show

Results from the equestrian section were as follows.

Donkey - Best turnout and condition- open to all ages and categories:

1. & Res Dec, Jill Castles;

2. Gail, Castlescreen Farm;

3. Rodney, Castlescreen Farm.

Donkey - Pet Donkey, any age or sex (excl Jacks):

1. & Ch Barney, Lily Cochrane;

2. Rodney, Castlescreen Farms;

3. Percy, Jill Castles.

Donkey - Driving Class- any vehicle or attachment

1. Barney, Lily Cochrane;

2. Muffin, Lily Cochrane.

Miniature Horses - Foals and Yearlings (Colt, Filly or Gelding):

1. &Res Silversmith UK Viviana, Yvonne Rogerson;

2. Daisy, Kyla Wickie.

Miniature Horses - Two / Three Year Old (Colt, Filly or Gelding):

1. &Ch Summerrose War Dance, Jamie McCann;

2. TLF Luca, Kate Cadman;

3. Ballykeppogue Distinctly Wicked, Kate Cadman.

Miniature Horses - Four Year old and over (Mare or Gelding):

1. Summerrose Simply Elegance, Noelle McCann;

2. Summerrose Rock Star, Jamie McCann;

3. ELM Bailey, Fiona Argue.

Miniature Horses - Best Junior Handler:

1. Summerrose Rock Star, Jamie McCann;

Pony Showing and Youngstock - Lead Rein Show Pony:

1. &Res Kelkardi China Doll, Natalie McCartan;

2. Royalview Candyman, Pamela Lilburn.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - First Ridden Show Pony:

1. Lowergreen Ruby Tuesdaym Danielle Conaghan.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - Open Show Pony:

1. &Ch Hightopps Hunny Bunny, Kate Chissel.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - Lead Rein Show Hunter Pony:

1. Remeo, Sarah O’Rourke;

2. Greendown Mandolin, Natasha Cassidy;

3. Newoak Hot Gossip, Mairead O’Boyle.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - First Ridden Show Hunter Pony:

1. Garnagree Golden Bravado, Sarah O’Rourke;

2. Lowergreen Ruby Tuesday, Danielle Conaghan.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - Open Show Hunter Pony:

1. &Ch Newoak Hot Gossip, Mairead O’Boyle;

2. &Res Greendown Rene, Kate Chissel;

3. Annandale Prince Charming, Heather Lowry.

Pony Showing and Youngstock - Novice Show Hunter Pony:

1. Cong Grey Star, Lorraine Hutchinson;

2. Tara’s Lady, Jill Phillips.

Family Pony - Family Pony Lead Rein:

1. Norman, Violet Halliday;

2. Llwynneath Ivory Rose, Harry Kinghan;

3. Red, Georgia Cave.

Family Pony - Family Pony Riding Class 1:

1. Walseker, Da Vinci, Alex Hemsley;

2. Burtonport Dazzle, Kacie Wickie;

3. Roxy, Maisie McCracken.

Family Pony - Family Pony Riding Class 2:

1. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava Wickie;

2. Inspector Dexter, Brianna Collins;

3. Maggie, Anna Poots.

Family Pony - Coloured Pony In-Hand:

1. Rolo (That’s my guy), Niall Devlin;

2. Buster Lad, Sophie Rose Mone;

3. Murphy, Daire McAllister.

Family Pony - Coloured Pony Ridden:

1. Smok’en Benny, Daniel Kennedy;

2. Manny, Lois Murtagh;

3. Inspector, Brianna Collins.

Family Pony - Novelty Fancy Dress:

1. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava and Kacie Wickie;

2. Freddie, Ada McClelland;

3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.

Family Pony - Veteran Pony:

1. Walseker, Da Vinci, Alex Hemsley;

2. Burtonport Dazzle, Ava Wickie;

3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.

Family Pony - Young Handler Class:

1. Greendown Rene, Zach Cassidy;

2. Magheradrtin Secretaariat, Hannah Armstrong;

3. Cuffstown Shada, Ellen McNeice.

Connemara Ponies - Registered Connemara Mare 3 years and upwards with or without a foal:

1. & Ch Melody Ace, Mick McMenamin;

2. Rosscon Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor;

3. Sternbergs Lovely Lorraine, Diane Weatherup.

Connemara Ponies - Foal at foot Filly from previous class- all foals to be led:

1. Ballywildrick Sassy Lassie, Diane Weatherup.

Connemara Ponies - Foal at foot Colt from previous class- all foals to be led:

1. Boonvalley Charlie, Mick McMenamin;

2. Carnageeragh Hugo, Liza Taylor.

Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding under 3 years shown in hand:

1. & Res Galloon Ray of Hope, James Naan.

Connemara Ponies - ISA Qualifier - The Connemara Three Year Old Filly All Ireland Championship:

1. Lady Irene, Denver Logan.

Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 4 or 5 years old shown in hand:

1. Erne Valley Ula, Frankie Knipe;

2. Parishtown Lockdown, Heather Hillen;

3. Unknown, Maisie Grimes.

Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 4 or 5 years old:

1. Cong Grey Star, Lorraine Hutchinson;

2. Erne Valley Ula, Frankie Knipe;

3. Cuba Prince, Daniel Kennedy.

Connemara Ponies - Registered Mare or Gelding 6 years or over:

1. Cloonhill Genius, Sandra Sommerville;

2. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr;

3. Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach, Sarah McCracken.

Shetland Ponies - Stallions or Geldings, 4 Years old or over:

1. Magheradartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle;

2. Paristown Black Magic, Hazel O’Sullivan.

Shetland Ponies - Colt, Gelding or Filly 1, 2 or 3 Years old:

1. Ronelle Clara-Bell, Sharon Cumberland;

2. Ronelle Phineas, Faith Magill.

Shetland Ponies - Mares 4 Years old or over:

1. Ronelle Pollyanna, Sharon Cumberland;

2. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill.

Shetland Ponies - Young Handlers Class:

1. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill;

2. Magherdartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle;

3. Ronelle Pollyanna, Sharon Cumberland.

Shetland Ponies - Shetland Pony Championship:

Champion – Mageradartin Secretariat, Catherine Lyttle.

Reserve – Ronelle Clara-Bell, Sharon Cumberland.

Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section A:

1. Rhydgwilliam Midnight Shadow, Sarah Beers.

Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section B:

1. &Res Abbeynook Princess Fenella, Jenny Reid;

2. Thistledown Rose of Texas, Charmaine Halliday.

Welsh Ponies - Welsh Section C or D:

1. &Ch Budore Benedict Francis, James Cleland;

Welsh Ponies - Welsh 1/2/3 Years:

1. Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers.

Mountain & Moorland - Mixed Mountain & Moorland:

1. &Res Abbeynook Princess Fenella, Jenny Reid;

2. Rhydgwilliam Midnight Shadow, Sarah Beers;

3. Parsontown Black Magic, Hazel O’Sullivan.Mountain & Moorland - Mixed Mountain & Moorland:

1. &Ch Budore Master Chief, James Cleland.

Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein:

1. &Ch Idyllic Tyranny, Freddie Brown;

2. Twilight, Sophie Malone;

3. Gosford Teak, Ben Flynn;

=3. Llwynneath Ivory Rose, Harry Kinghan.

Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland First Ridden:

1. &Res Waxwing Orient, Esther Lowry;

2. Maestir Venetia, EmmaJane Wells.

Mountain & Moorland - Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breeds:

1. &Res Walseker Da Vinci, Tanya Hemsley;

2. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Lorraine Hutchinson.

Mountain & Moorland - Mountain & Moorland Open Ridden for Large Breeds:

1. &Ch Tullaree Fear Bui, Cathy Cooper;

2. Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach, Sara McCracken.

In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Yearling Colt, Gelding or Filly, likely to make a hunter:

1. My Valleys Diamond, William Smyth;

2. Reves d’Alice, Jessice Teggart;

3. Kilnamona Caoimhe II, Lesley Fowler.

In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - ISA Qualifier - The Yearling Filly All Ireland Championship:

1. & Res My Valleys Diamond, William Smyth;

2. Reves d’Alice, Jessica Teggart.

In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Three Year old Colt, Gelding or Filly, likely to make a hunter:

1. Tullabeg Hello, Paula Howard;

2. Unnamed, Demond Gibson;

3. Unnamed, Michael Rice.

In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - ISA Qualifier - The 3 Year old Horse all Ireland Championship Galway Crystal:

1. Ch Tullabeg Hello, Paula Howard;

2. Unnamed, Desmond Gibson;

In Hand Non-Thoroughbred Young Horses - Coloured Sport Horse:

1. Rolo, Sharon Matthews;

Side Saddle - Ladies' Side-Saddle:

1. Kiltealy Grey, Gabriel Bell;

2. Cairnview Redwood Guy, Andrew Stephen Pearson;

3. My Diamond Solitaire, Debbie Harrod;

Side Saddle - Intermediate Side-Saddle:

1. Highview Tall Order, R&J Anderson-Smyth

2. Castle Dartagnan, Catherine Gorton;

3. Tullynavin Bobby, M Kirkpatrick.

Side Saddle - Best Horse or Pony Ridden Side Saddle:

1. & Res Mylestown Lady, Edie McClelland.

Side Saddle - Equitation Championship Open Qualifying Class:

1. &Ch Castle Dartagnan, Catherine Gorton

2. Swatch This Diago, Shirley Anderson.

Racehorse to Riding Horse - Novice Retraining Class (within confines of the show ring):

1. I’m Casual, Caitlin Crawford;

2. No Way Jack, Emma Mangel.

Racehorse to Riding Horse - Open Ridden Racehorse to Riding Horse:

1. &Ch Pots of Luck, Roisin Conway;

2. &Res Smokey Bay, Ruth Cody;

3. Glennanar, John Maguire.

Riding Horses - Ridden Irish Draught:

1. Shannaghmore Inferno, Victoria Teuton;

2. Dowdstown PJ, Sarah Russell;

3. Finian’s Star, Marina Stewart.

Riding Horses - Ladies’ Hunter: Mare or gelding:

1. Carlingfords Chance, Cairlinn Carroll.

Riding Horses - Open Riding for Style and General Appearance. Mare or Gelding:

1. Temple Bui, Victoria White;

2. Millenium Indi, Victoria Laverty;

3. Whitethorn Lane, Caroline Chambers.

Riding Horses - Newcomers Ridden Hunter:

1. Drumlane Belle of the Ball, Julie Graham;

2. Rio’s Return, Stephen O’Hare;

3. Kylestone Diamond Lass, Grace Harney.

Riding Horses - Coloured Horse:

1. Drummer, Mark Mayne;

2. Bolero’s Madison Avenue, Margaret Kidd;

3. Rosog Jodie; Maurice Campbell.

Riding Horses - Small Hunter mare or Gelding, over 144cms and not exceeding 158cms to be ridden:

1. Lisroan Top Notch, Nicholas Laverty;

2. Two’s Company, Miriam Barnes;

3. Ardlea Diamond Lad, Louise Williamson.

Riding Horses - Mare or Gelding to be shown under saddle to carry up to 13 st:

1. &Ch Pink Flamingo, Desmond Gibson;

2. Miss Mourne, Caoimhe O’Hare;

3. Doyle’s Romeo, Shane Doyle.

Riding Horses - Mare or Gelding to be shown under saddle to carry over 13st:

1. Highview Earth Mover, R&J Anderson-Smyth;

2. Cloonan Hector; Chris Carter & Damian McCormack;

3. Ballingowan Euphoria, Amy Roberts.

Riding Horses - Cob, Gelding or mare not exceeding 158cms to be shown under saddle:

1. Highview Watermark, R&J Anderson-Smyth;

2). Darrowby Bacchus, Declan O’Neill;

3. Yeats’ Jukebox Jive, Emer Lawlor.

Riding Horses - Veteran Class:

1. Temple Bui, Victoria White;

2. Carlingfords Chance, Cairlinn Carroll;

3. Slatemills Soxy Lady, Charmaine Halliday.

Riding Horse - ISA Qualifier The Ardrahan All Ireland Ridden Hunter Championship:

1. &Res Shannaghmore Inferno, Victoria Teuton;

2. Cloonan Hector, Chris Carter & Damian McCormack;

3. Pennywellfarm Israel, Rev John Purcell.

Working Hunter Ponies - Cross Poles Lead Rein:

1. Magical Merlin, Lisa Spratt;

2. Josmy, Holly Brown;

3. Twinkle, Noeleen Quinn.

Working Hunter Ponies - Beginner Cradle Stakes:

1. Thistledown Buffalo Bill, Kelly Crawford;

2. Magical Merlin, Lisa Spratt;

3. Millie, Noeleen Quinn.

Working Hunter Ponies - Open Cradle:

1. Prince Caspian, Sarah O’Rourke;

2. Treworgan Diamond Flame, Declan O’Neill

3. Ballyderg Zara, Holly McCarroll.

Working Hunter Ponies - Novice Starter Stakes:

1. &Ch Blackertor Burlington Bertie, Emma Jane Wells

2. Benson, Diane Kelly;

3. Applejack, Claire Green.

Working Hunter Ponies - Open Starter Stakes:

1. Molly Mae, Nat Wilton;

2. Tara’s Lady, Jill Phillips;

3. Angel, Sinead McDonnell.

Working Hunter Ponies - Open Working Hunter Pony Large M&M Breeds:

1. & Res Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr;

2. Fronzie T, Jackie McGrady;

3. Parishtown Lockdown, Heather Hillen.

Working Hunter Horses - Pre Novice Working Hunter:

1. Brother Hubbard, Kathryn Boyd;

2. Cme Glitter and Gold, Clare Murtagh;

3. Whitethorn Lane, Caroline Chambers.

Working Hunter Horses - Novice Horse Working Hunter:

1. Kinnego Glen Corran Hendricks, Jackie Conn;

2. Out of the Blue, Berni Muirhead;

3. Tullaher Milo, Lesley Coey.

Working Hunter Horses - Irish Draught Working Hunter:

1. Two’s Company, Sam Hamilton;

2. Rockdale Star Bouncer, Peter McClelland;

3. Finian’s Star, Marina Stewart.

Working Hunter Horses - Open Horse Working Hunter:

1. Wildfire, Aoife Gribben;

2. Emily May, Nat Wilton;

3. Peggy Sue, Lorraine Kennedy.

Working Hunter Horse:

Champion – Kinnego Glen Corran Hendricks, Jackie Conn.

Reserve – Wildfire, Aoife Gribben.

1 . Armagh Show Champion Ridden Hunter Pink Flamingo, owned by Desmond Gibson and ridden by Jamie Smith. Reserve Champion Hunter, Shannaghmore Inferno, owned by Laura Caldwell and Cheryl Smith, ridden by Victoria Teuton. Judges were Kevin McGuinness and Glen Farrell. (Pic supplied) Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Armagh Show Sandra Somerville returning her horse Zorro to the show ring. Winner of the six-year-old Connemara class. (Pic supplied) Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Armagh Show Winner of the Ridden Irish Draught Class, Victoria Teuton on Shannaghmore Inferno. (Pic supplied) Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Armagh Show Champion Working Hunter Horse Kinnego Glencorran Hendrix ridden and owned by Jackie Conn and Reserve Working Hunter Horse Wildfire ridden and owned by Aoife Gribben. (Pic supplied) Photo: supplied Photo Sales