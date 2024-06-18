Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SAINTFIELD Show was held at Glenbrook Farm on Saturday, June 15.

The show, which is now in its 79th year, has a great history of showcasing all things agricultural and equestrian to the many visitors who attend annually.

Results from the equestrian section were as follows:

Working Hunter

The Family Pony Champion trophy and prizes were presented by Cheridan from SE Clothing Who kindly sponsored the show. Champion went to Sharon Cumberland on Ronelle Ebony with reserve going to Rebecca Cowan on Beltoy Panteal. (Pic: Freelance)

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 50cm

1st Zara Wardle, First Delilah; 2nd Alexis Trainor, Silver; 3rd Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin.

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 60cm

1st Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy; 2nd Sara McCracken, Roxy; 3rd Eden Milligan.

Cob championship at Saintfield. (Pic: Freelance)

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 70cm

1st Emma Jane Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie; 2nd Nat Wilton, Lucy Locket; 3rd Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy.

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 80cm

1st Toni Donnelly, Silver Gent; 2nd Antonia Law, Highland Ruth; 3rd Debbie Smith, Brea9y Heaven.

Champion In hand Pony went to the delighted Sharon Rowe pictured with judge Sharon Lowey. (Pic: Freelance)

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 90cm

1st Rachel Booth, Melview Chester; 2nd Antonia Law, Highland Ruth; 3rd Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl.

Working Hunter Pony – Max. 1M

1st Chloe Ronney, Suirvalley Little Monkey; 2nd Eva Kennedy, Nicely Done Darcy; 3rd Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling.

The Supreme Pony Champion was Alex Hemsley on Walseker Da Vinci pictured with judges Vicky Macdowell and Sharon Lowey receiving £100 prize money kindly sponsored by Tree Fellows. (Pic: Freelance)

Working Hunter Pony Championship

Champion

Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy.

Reserve Champion

Chloe Rooney, Suirvalley Little Monkey.

Most Promising Rider

Receiving a Botanica International hamper at Saintfield Show, Fred’s Dream winner of the partbred champion and John Hale Memorial partbred tray. (Pic: Freelance)

Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy.

Working Hunter Horse – Max. 1.1 M

1st Victoria Mullen, Diamond Yeats; 2nd Ros Murphy, Kylestone

Carrick Prince; 3rd Holly, Tequila.

Working Hunter Horse – Max. 90cm

1st Holly, Wreck It Ralph; 2nd Victoria Mullen, Green Hall Overtake; 3rd Nat Wilton, Emily Mae.

Working Hunter Horse – Max. 80cm

1st Elizabeth Cherry, Monty Mmiller; 2nd Natalie Irwin, Casper; 3rd Caileigh Dollard, Honey Breeze.

RH2RH Working Hunter Horse – Max. 80cm

1st Seainin Mahon, General Principle.

Working Hunter Horse – Max. 70cm

1st Sophie Cowan, Major Magee; 2nd Caoimhe O’Hare, Miss Mourne; 3rd Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark.

Working Hunter Horse Championship

Champion

Victoria Mullen, Diamond Yeats.

Reserve Champion

Caoimhe O’Hare, Phoenix Spark.

Pony in Hand

Shetland Pony

1st Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Pollyanna; 2nd Amanda Magill, Hools Sasha; 3rd Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble; 4th Hannah Armstrong, Magheradartin Secretariat; 5th Sarah Christie, Ronelle Indigoe Moon; 6th Shiloh De Silva, Toad; 7th Jade Carson, Loghshore Jasper.

Show Pony - pony up to 3 years old & up to 153cm

1st Anthea Steele, Brookllan beau’s delight.

Show Hunter Pony - pony up to 3 years old & up to 153cm

1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy.

Welsh Section A - pony any age

1st Sarah Beers, Loneash Enchantress.

Welsh Section B - pony any age

1st Jenny Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella; 2nd Charmaine Halliday, Thistledown Rose of Texas.

Welsh Section C - pony any age

1st Megan Halliday, Coeden Dolly Daydream.

Connemara - 3 year old and under

1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy; 2nd Kimberley Smith, Furrymeelia Frank; 3rd Jade Carson, Minna Bobby robin.

Connemara - 4 year old or over

1st Lisa Booth, Lady Valley; 2nd Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 3rd Julie Corey, Tio Pepe; 4th Kathy Blomley, Bluebell Misty.

M&M Small Breed - 3 year old and under

1st Jade Carson, Loghshore jasper; 2nd Sarah Beers, Loneash Enchantress; 3rd Amanda Magill, Ronelle Phineas.

M&M Small Breed – 4 year old and over

1st Sharon Rowe.

M&M Large Breed - 3 year old and under

1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy; 3rd Kimberley Smith, Furrymeelia Frank; 4th Jade Carson, Minna Bobby Robin.

M&M Large Breed - 4 year old and over

1st Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 2nd Julie Corey, Tio Pepe.

Young Handler - any breed of pony, handler aged 8-13

1st Ellen McNiece; 2nd Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 3rd Hannah Armstrong, Magheradartin Secretariat; 4th Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Pollyanna; 5th Shiloh De Silva, Toad; 6th Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.

Young Handler - any breed of pony, handler aged 14-17

1st Alicia Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella.

Young Handler Champion

Ellen Mcniece.

Reserve

Alicia Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella.

First Reserve

Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk.

In hand Champion

Sharon Rowe

Reserve

Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy.

Pony Ridden

Family Pony Lead Rein – optional trot

1st Violet Halliday, Norman; 2nd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn; 3rd Ivy Piggott, Triple.

Family Pony – pony any height, can be led, optional canter

1st Thomas Abernethy, Brookvale Royal Consort; 2nd Ellen Mcniece; 3rd Pearl Halliday, Banner Storm; 4th Grace Scott, Spruce; 5th Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.

First Ridden

1st Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal; 2nd Rachael Dickson, Hymetyme Tap dancer; 3rd Grace Scott, Spruce.

Shetland Pony - can be led

1st Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony; 2nd Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.

Family Pony Champion

Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony.

Reserve

Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal.

Show Pony - mixed height up to 148cm

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 2nd Anthea Steele, Rotherwood it’s the business.

Show Hunter First Ridden - riders under 10 & ponies 123cm and under

1st Sarah Christie, Timber; 2nd Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello kitty.

Show Hunter Pony – 13hh

1st Heather Lowry, Annandale Prince Charming; 2nd 604; 3rd Hannah Trimble, Lola; 4th Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

Show Hunter Pony – 14hh

1st Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza; 2nd Sorcha Mckeown, Rickie black bird.

Show Hunter Pony – 15hh

1st Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight; 2nd Max Mcdonnell, Knocklucas; 3rd Kerry Mcgrady, Fonzie

Showing Champion

Heather Lowry, Annandale Prince Charming.

Reserve

Sarah Christie, Timber.

Fancy Dress

1st Kacie and Ava Wickie, Dazzle; 2nd Lucy Davidson, Puzzle; 3rd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn;

M&M Lead Rein

1st Rachael Dickson, Treworgan Skyfall; 2nd Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony; 3rd Sarah Christie, Timber.

M&M First Ridden

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy; 2nd Alex Hemsley, Gryngallt pizzicato; 3rd Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia.

M&M Ridden Small Breed

1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Leah Chambers, Springwater Starlight; 3rd Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.

M&M Ridden Large Breed

1st Heather Steele, Trehewyd Cardi; 2nd Chloe Rooney, Toast; 3rd Sara Mccracken, Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach.

Ridden Connemara

1st Chloe Rooney, Markey; 2nd Carys Black, Abbey Glen; 3rd Alex Watt, Dunman.

Ridden Welsh

1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Heather Steele, Trehewyd Cardi.

Ridden Champion

Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.

Reserve

Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.

Coloured Pony - pony any height

1st Sorcha Mckeown, Rickie black bird; 2nd Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star.

Veteran Pony - pony 15 years and over

1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Zara Trimble, Mighty meeko; 3rd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn.

Showing Champion

Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.

Reserve

Zara Trimble. Mighty meeko.

Supreme Pony Champion

Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.

Reserve Champion

Sharon Lowe.

First Reserve Champion

Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.

Donkeys

Stallion

1st Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Little Lion Man.

Gelding (4 years and over)

1st Amanda Wallace, Kinedale President Peanut.

Mare with or without foal at foot (4 years and over, brood mares 5yrs and over) Foals to be 6 weeks and over

Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Orange Hobnob.

1, 2, 3 year-old colt or filly

1st Katie Meharry, Joey; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Lislin Anam Buachaillan; 3rd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost.

Best conditioned and turned out donkey - Donkes of any age

1st Katie Meharry, Joey; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost; 3rd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale President Peanut.

Pet/Veteran Donkey to have reached his 20th Birthday

1st Amanda Wallace, Remus of Kinedale; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Denis of Kinedale.

Miniature Horses

Best Youngstock (yearling and two-year olds, any breed)

1st (& champion) Graceann Elliott, John-boy.

Youngstock

RID mare with foal at foot or due to foal in 2024 or stinted

1st Victoria Teuton, Slievedarragh; 2nd Rachel Kinnaird, Elboro Amber.

RID foal, colt or filly (if numbers permit, judge may divide class)

1st Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Rolex; 2nd Rachel Kinnaird, Barnesmore Finn Macool.

Non thoroughbred yearling, colt, or gelding

1st Krysten Rose Armstrong, Clondee Curious George.

Non thoroughbred yearling filly

1st Valerie McCallister, Frenchfort Beauty.

Non thoroughbred 2 year old gelding

1st (& Champion) David Lyons; 2nd (& Reserve) Desmond Gibson, Spot Light; 3rd Tim Martin.

Non thoroughbred 2 year old filly

1st Sonia Graham, Felicity.

RID 2yr Gelding/Filly

1st James Hammond.

RID 3 year old gelding or filly Champion RID

1st Karen Jeffrey, Rockrimmon Big Daddy.

Ridden Hunter

4 year old ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1st Yvette Donaldson, Shanaghan Solomon; Rachel Moore, Drumlane Golden Boy.

Lightweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1st Gillian Gill, Brymars Universal time; 2nd Caoimhe O'Hare, Miss Mourne; 3rd Georgie Young, Pinecroft Glacier.

Middleweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1st Yvette Donaldson, Shanaghan Solomon; 2nd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street; 3rd Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star.

Heavyweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1st Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon; 2nd Victoria Mullen, Star Cappa; 3rd Elizabeth Cherry, Why Larry.

Small ridden hunter, mare or gelding

1st Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui; 2nd Rebecca Reid, Romanno Believe in Me; 3rd Joanne Hendren, Pandora.

Ridden Irish Draught, mare or gelding

1st Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon; 2nd Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star.

Ridden Hunter Champion

Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon.

Reserve Champion

Rachel Moore, Drumlane Golden Boy.

Cob lightweight

1st Rebecca Millar, Strictly Dancing; 2nd Caitlin Johnston, Killmore Black Beauty; 3rd Asli Yavuz, Diego.

Max cob

1st Andrew Boyd, Brother Hubbard.

Large riding horse

1st Rachel Moore, Tiger Billy; 2nd Dominique Winpenny, Ella; 3rd Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue.

Side Saddle

1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad.

Veteran horse

1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad; 2nd Asli Yavuz, Diego; 3rd Victoria McCurdy, Temple Blu.

Coloured horses, mare or gelding

1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad; 2nd Sarah McCartney, Inishargy Illusion; 3rd Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue.

Champion (classes 56 - 60)

Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the Lad.

Reserve Champion

Rachel Moore, Tiger Billy.

TGCA Cobs

Yearling (any sex)

Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown.

Coloured Youngstock (age1,2,&3) (Any Sex)

1st Megan McOuat, SD Dreamking; 2nd Neil Erskine, Applejack; 3rd Charlotte McCullough, Loughdoo Prince.

Solid Colour Youngstock (age 1,2,&3) (Any Sex)

1st Lynne Erskine, Ballywatt Summer; 2nd Megan McOuat, Moorestown Early Dawn; 3rd Adam Fitzgerald, Pronto Tonto.

In Hand – Traditional Gypsy Cob Solid Colour age 4+ (any sex)

1st Sara McComb, Back 2 Back; 2nd Adam Fitzgerald, Mr Vincent; 3rd Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit.

In Hand – Traditional Gypsy Cob Colour age 4+ (any sex)

1st Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 2nd Katie Hopper, Highfield Tootie (Dolly); 3rd Chris Dixon, Blue diamond.

In Hand - Part bred Cob (open to any age or sex)

1st Terry Mcspadden, Fred’s Dream; 2nd Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty; 3rd Jackie Flynn, Harvey.

In Hand - Young handler (handler aged 5 to 16) (open to Traditional Cobs and Part bred)

1st Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown; 2nd Chris Dixon, Blue diamond; 3rd Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty.

Ridden Class – Under 14.2hh (any sex 4+)

1st Daniel Kennedy, Smoke'em Benny; 2nd Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 3rd Anne Lavery, Baby Guinness.

Ridden Class – Over 14.3hh (any sex 4+)

1st Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit; 2nd Adele Huddleson; 3rd Sara McComb, Back 2 Back.

Ridden Class – Part bred Ridden under 14.2 (any sex 4+)

1st Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty; 2nd Pauline Rainey, Moneyglen Carlin.

Part bred Ridden over 14.3 (any sex 4+)

1st Sara McComb, Texas Lonestar.

Ridden Class – Junior rider any age, rider age 18 or younger on day of show (open to traditional Cobs and Part bred. Can be shown on lead rein)

1st Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit; 2nd Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 3rd Daniel Kennedy, Smoke'em Benny.

Ridden Class – Wild card for over 50 rider