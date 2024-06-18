Horse Week: Results from the equestrian classes at Saintfield Show
The show, which is now in its 79th year, has a great history of showcasing all things agricultural and equestrian to the many visitors who attend annually.
Results from the equestrian section were as follows:
Working Hunter
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 50cm
1st Zara Wardle, First Delilah; 2nd Alexis Trainor, Silver; 3rd Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin.
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 60cm
1st Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy; 2nd Sara McCracken, Roxy; 3rd Eden Milligan.
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 70cm
1st Emma Jane Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie; 2nd Nat Wilton, Lucy Locket; 3rd Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy.
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 80cm
1st Toni Donnelly, Silver Gent; 2nd Antonia Law, Highland Ruth; 3rd Debbie Smith, Brea9y Heaven.
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 90cm
1st Rachel Booth, Melview Chester; 2nd Antonia Law, Highland Ruth; 3rd Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl.
Working Hunter Pony – Max. 1M
1st Chloe Ronney, Suirvalley Little Monkey; 2nd Eva Kennedy, Nicely Done Darcy; 3rd Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling.
Working Hunter Pony Championship
Champion
Jessica Curran, Loneash Daisy.
Reserve Champion
Chloe Rooney, Suirvalley Little Monkey.
Most Promising Rider
Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy.
Working Hunter Horse – Max. 1.1 M
1st Victoria Mullen, Diamond Yeats; 2nd Ros Murphy, Kylestone
Carrick Prince; 3rd Holly, Tequila.
Working Hunter Horse – Max. 90cm
1st Holly, Wreck It Ralph; 2nd Victoria Mullen, Green Hall Overtake; 3rd Nat Wilton, Emily Mae.
Working Hunter Horse – Max. 80cm
1st Elizabeth Cherry, Monty Mmiller; 2nd Natalie Irwin, Casper; 3rd Caileigh Dollard, Honey Breeze.
RH2RH Working Hunter Horse – Max. 80cm
1st Seainin Mahon, General Principle.
Working Hunter Horse – Max. 70cm
1st Sophie Cowan, Major Magee; 2nd Caoimhe O’Hare, Miss Mourne; 3rd Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark.
Working Hunter Horse Championship
Champion
Victoria Mullen, Diamond Yeats.
Reserve Champion
Caoimhe O’Hare, Phoenix Spark.
Pony in Hand
Shetland Pony
1st Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Pollyanna; 2nd Amanda Magill, Hools Sasha; 3rd Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble; 4th Hannah Armstrong, Magheradartin Secretariat; 5th Sarah Christie, Ronelle Indigoe Moon; 6th Shiloh De Silva, Toad; 7th Jade Carson, Loghshore Jasper.
Show Pony - pony up to 3 years old & up to 153cm
1st Anthea Steele, Brookllan beau’s delight.
Show Hunter Pony - pony up to 3 years old & up to 153cm
1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy.
Welsh Section A - pony any age
1st Sarah Beers, Loneash Enchantress.
Welsh Section B - pony any age
1st Jenny Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella; 2nd Charmaine Halliday, Thistledown Rose of Texas.
Welsh Section C - pony any age
1st Megan Halliday, Coeden Dolly Daydream.
Connemara - 3 year old and under
1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy; 2nd Kimberley Smith, Furrymeelia Frank; 3rd Jade Carson, Minna Bobby robin.
Connemara - 4 year old or over
1st Lisa Booth, Lady Valley; 2nd Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 3rd Julie Corey, Tio Pepe; 4th Kathy Blomley, Bluebell Misty.
M&M Small Breed - 3 year old and under
1st Jade Carson, Loghshore jasper; 2nd Sarah Beers, Loneash Enchantress; 3rd Amanda Magill, Ronelle Phineas.
M&M Small Breed – 4 year old and over
1st Sharon Rowe.
M&M Large Breed - 3 year old and under
1st Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy; 3rd Kimberley Smith, Furrymeelia Frank; 4th Jade Carson, Minna Bobby Robin.
M&M Large Breed - 4 year old and over
1st Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 2nd Julie Corey, Tio Pepe.
Young Handler - any breed of pony, handler aged 8-13
1st Ellen McNiece; 2nd Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk; 3rd Hannah Armstrong, Magheradartin Secretariat; 4th Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Pollyanna; 5th Shiloh De Silva, Toad; 6th Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.
Young Handler - any breed of pony, handler aged 14-17
1st Alicia Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella.
Young Handler Champion
Ellen Mcniece.
Reserve
Alicia Reid, Abbeynook Princess Fenella.
First Reserve
Ellie Scott-O'Prey, Flesk.
In hand Champion
Sharon Rowe
Reserve
Suzanne Martin, Scotty Boy.
Pony Ridden
Family Pony Lead Rein – optional trot
1st Violet Halliday, Norman; 2nd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn; 3rd Ivy Piggott, Triple.
Family Pony – pony any height, can be led, optional canter
1st Thomas Abernethy, Brookvale Royal Consort; 2nd Ellen Mcniece; 3rd Pearl Halliday, Banner Storm; 4th Grace Scott, Spruce; 5th Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.
First Ridden
1st Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal; 2nd Rachael Dickson, Hymetyme Tap dancer; 3rd Grace Scott, Spruce.
Shetland Pony - can be led
1st Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony; 2nd Thomas Scott-O'Prey, Rowreagh Trouble.
Family Pony Champion
Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony.
Reserve
Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal.
Show Pony - mixed height up to 148cm
1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 2nd Anthea Steele, Rotherwood it’s the business.
Show Hunter First Ridden - riders under 10 & ponies 123cm and under
1st Sarah Christie, Timber; 2nd Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello kitty.
Show Hunter Pony – 13hh
1st Heather Lowry, Annandale Prince Charming; 2nd 604; 3rd Hannah Trimble, Lola; 4th Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.
Show Hunter Pony – 14hh
1st Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza; 2nd Sorcha Mckeown, Rickie black bird.
Show Hunter Pony – 15hh
1st Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight; 2nd Max Mcdonnell, Knocklucas; 3rd Kerry Mcgrady, Fonzie
Showing Champion
Heather Lowry, Annandale Prince Charming.
Reserve
Sarah Christie, Timber.
Fancy Dress
1st Kacie and Ava Wickie, Dazzle; 2nd Lucy Davidson, Puzzle; 3rd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn;
M&M Lead Rein
1st Rachael Dickson, Treworgan Skyfall; 2nd Sharon Cumberland, Ronelle Ebony; 3rd Sarah Christie, Timber.
M&M First Ridden
1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy; 2nd Alex Hemsley, Gryngallt pizzicato; 3rd Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia.
M&M Ridden Small Breed
1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Leah Chambers, Springwater Starlight; 3rd Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.
M&M Ridden Large Breed
1st Heather Steele, Trehewyd Cardi; 2nd Chloe Rooney, Toast; 3rd Sara Mccracken, Lor Ruadh’s Ceallach.
Ridden Connemara
1st Chloe Rooney, Markey; 2nd Carys Black, Abbey Glen; 3rd Alex Watt, Dunman.
Ridden Welsh
1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Heather Steele, Trehewyd Cardi.
Ridden Champion
Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.
Reserve
Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.
Coloured Pony - pony any height
1st Sorcha Mckeown, Rickie black bird; 2nd Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star.
Veteran Pony - pony 15 years and over
1st Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci; 2nd Zara Trimble, Mighty meeko; 3rd Lyndsey Wylie, Popcorn.
Showing Champion
Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.
Reserve
Zara Trimble. Mighty meeko.
Supreme Pony Champion
Alex Hemsley, Walseker Da Vinci.
Reserve Champion
Sharon Lowe.
First Reserve Champion
Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy.
Donkeys
Stallion
1st Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Little Lion Man.
Gelding (4 years and over)
1st Amanda Wallace, Kinedale President Peanut.
Mare with or without foal at foot (4 years and over, brood mares 5yrs and over) Foals to be 6 weeks and over
Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Orange Hobnob.
1, 2, 3 year-old colt or filly
1st Katie Meharry, Joey; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Lislin Anam Buachaillan; 3rd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost.
Best conditioned and turned out donkey - Donkes of any age
1st Katie Meharry, Joey; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale Perdita Frost; 3rd Amanda Wallace, Kinedale President Peanut.
Pet/Veteran Donkey to have reached his 20th Birthday
1st Amanda Wallace, Remus of Kinedale; 2nd Amanda Wallace, Denis of Kinedale.
Miniature Horses
Best Youngstock (yearling and two-year olds, any breed)
1st (& champion) Graceann Elliott, John-boy.
Youngstock
RID mare with foal at foot or due to foal in 2024 or stinted
1st Victoria Teuton, Slievedarragh; 2nd Rachel Kinnaird, Elboro Amber.
RID foal, colt or filly (if numbers permit, judge may divide class)
1st Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Rolex; 2nd Rachel Kinnaird, Barnesmore Finn Macool.
Non thoroughbred yearling, colt, or gelding
1st Krysten Rose Armstrong, Clondee Curious George.
Non thoroughbred yearling filly
1st Valerie McCallister, Frenchfort Beauty.
Non thoroughbred 2 year old gelding
1st (& Champion) David Lyons; 2nd (& Reserve) Desmond Gibson, Spot Light; 3rd Tim Martin.
Non thoroughbred 2 year old filly
1st Sonia Graham, Felicity.
RID 2yr Gelding/Filly
1st James Hammond.
RID 3 year old gelding or filly Champion RID
1st Karen Jeffrey, Rockrimmon Big Daddy.
Ridden Hunter
4 year old ridden hunter, mare or gelding
1st Yvette Donaldson, Shanaghan Solomon; Rachel Moore, Drumlane Golden Boy.
Lightweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding
1st Gillian Gill, Brymars Universal time; 2nd Caoimhe O'Hare, Miss Mourne; 3rd Georgie Young, Pinecroft Glacier.
Middleweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding
1st Yvette Donaldson, Shanaghan Solomon; 2nd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street; 3rd Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star.
Heavyweight ridden hunter, mare or gelding
1st Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon; 2nd Victoria Mullen, Star Cappa; 3rd Elizabeth Cherry, Why Larry.
Small ridden hunter, mare or gelding
1st Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui; 2nd Rebecca Reid, Romanno Believe in Me; 3rd Joanne Hendren, Pandora.
Ridden Irish Draught, mare or gelding
1st Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon; 2nd Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star.
Ridden Hunter Champion
Cheryl Whiteley, Moylough Falcon.
Reserve Champion
Rachel Moore, Drumlane Golden Boy.
Cob lightweight
1st Rebecca Millar, Strictly Dancing; 2nd Caitlin Johnston, Killmore Black Beauty; 3rd Asli Yavuz, Diego.
Max cob
1st Andrew Boyd, Brother Hubbard.
Large riding horse
1st Rachel Moore, Tiger Billy; 2nd Dominique Winpenny, Ella; 3rd Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue.
Side Saddle
1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad.
Veteran horse
1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad; 2nd Asli Yavuz, Diego; 3rd Victoria McCurdy, Temple Blu.
Coloured horses, mare or gelding
1st Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the lad; 2nd Sarah McCartney, Inishargy Illusion; 3rd Margaret Kidd, Bolero's Madison Avenue.
Champion (classes 56 - 60)
Julia Donaghy-Simpson, He's the Lad.
Reserve Champion
Rachel Moore, Tiger Billy.
TGCA Cobs
Yearling (any sex)
Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown.
Coloured Youngstock (age1,2,&3) (Any Sex)
1st Megan McOuat, SD Dreamking; 2nd Neil Erskine, Applejack; 3rd Charlotte McCullough, Loughdoo Prince.
Solid Colour Youngstock (age 1,2,&3) (Any Sex)
1st Lynne Erskine, Ballywatt Summer; 2nd Megan McOuat, Moorestown Early Dawn; 3rd Adam Fitzgerald, Pronto Tonto.
In Hand – Traditional Gypsy Cob Solid Colour age 4+ (any sex)
1st Sara McComb, Back 2 Back; 2nd Adam Fitzgerald, Mr Vincent; 3rd Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit.
In Hand – Traditional Gypsy Cob Colour age 4+ (any sex)
1st Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 2nd Katie Hopper, Highfield Tootie (Dolly); 3rd Chris Dixon, Blue diamond.
In Hand - Part bred Cob (open to any age or sex)
1st Terry Mcspadden, Fred’s Dream; 2nd Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty; 3rd Jackie Flynn, Harvey.
In Hand - Young handler (handler aged 5 to 16) (open to Traditional Cobs and Part bred)
1st Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown; 2nd Chris Dixon, Blue diamond; 3rd Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty.
Ridden Class – Under 14.2hh (any sex 4+)
1st Daniel Kennedy, Smoke'em Benny; 2nd Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 3rd Anne Lavery, Baby Guinness.
Ridden Class – Over 14.3hh (any sex 4+)
1st Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit; 2nd Adele Huddleson; 3rd Sara McComb, Back 2 Back.
Ridden Class – Part bred Ridden under 14.2 (any sex 4+)
1st Lisa Wheeler, Midnight minty; 2nd Pauline Rainey, Moneyglen Carlin.
Part bred Ridden over 14.3 (any sex 4+)
1st Sara McComb, Texas Lonestar.
Ridden Class – Junior rider any age, rider age 18 or younger on day of show (open to traditional Cobs and Part bred. Can be shown on lead rein)
1st Laura Bell McKevitt, Beechmount Spirit; 2nd Lily Muir, The Wing Commander; 3rd Daniel Kennedy, Smoke'em Benny.
Ridden Class – Wild card for over 50 rider
1st Jackie Flynn, Harvey.