Horse Week: Riders enjoy another Connell Hill training show

A super little bunch of pony cross-pole competitors were turned out bright and early to get the show underway. First up was junior rider Sorcha Maher on her first mount Angel, who went on to take another lovely round on her second pony Teddie, collecting two rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Following suit was Alexa Hagan on Bailey also lifting two very well deserved rosettes for a confident performance in this class also.

Following on to the 50, 60 and 70cm classes, many talented ponies and junior riders arrived in style with the mid afternoon showers soon disappearing.

The DML team of horses and ponies were turned out for an educational fun filled competitive day of training, displaying skill, confidence and super results all round.

Moving forward to the 80cm class saw a very proud James McCracken progressing with his pony Louis and collecting two red rosettes, and securing his first 80cm course under his belt. Well done James!

The Doherty sisters were in high spirits and rode competitive rounds in the final classes of the day.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a family friendly and welcome atmosphere.

The next training show will take place this Saturday starting at 10 am with classes from cross-poles up to 1.20m, and everyone is very welcome.

All Entries are taken on the day.

All photographs of these events are available on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on the SJI website.

RESULTS

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted)

Sorcha Maher, Angel; Alexa Harkin, Bailey; Robyn Barbour, Rocky; Aria Doherty, DML Miss Glam; Phoebe Locke, DML Speedy Fegan; Charlotte Harkness, Tess; Emer Helphany, Stormhill Keeley; Sorcha Maher, Teddie; Alexa Hartin, Bailey.

50cm class

Phoebe Locke, DML Speedy Fegan. Aria Doherty, DML Miss Glam; Ava Nixon, DML Euro Penny; Robyn Barbour, Rocky; Clodagh Floyd, Donnie; Alexa Harkin, Aibha McShane. DML Penny; Stormhill Keeley; Emer Helphany, Stormhill Keeley; Holly Rae Gillespie, Ballyeagan Flicker.

60cm class

Aislinn Duffy, DML Miss Glam; Ava McShane, DML Euro Penny; Holly Rae Gillespie, Ballyeagan Flicker; Ava Nixon, DML Penny; Katie Surgeoner, joey; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Clodagh Floyd, Donnie.

70cm class

James McCracken, Louis; Aislinn Duffy, DML Miss Glam; Ruby Herbert, DML Rockytown Boy; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Stacy Ferguson, Lady; Caitlyn Timoney, Rosie; Hannah Kernaghan, Angel; Poppy Adams, Spot; Katie McDonald, Louis; Lily Rose McKenzie, Star.

80cm class

Ashling Doherty, Diamond; Ruby Herbert, DML Rockytown Boy; James McCracken, Louis; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Gracie Thompson Logan, Penny; Caitlin McFadden, Illegally Blonde; Katie McDonald, Gem; Caitlyn Timoney, Rosie; John McKergan, Dolly; Katie McDonald, Pixie Lix; Hannah Bell, Bonnie.

90cm class

Gracie Thompson Logan, DML Penny; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Abbie Wylie, Cruise; Aimee Fleming, Jess;

1m class

Ashling Doherty, Diamond; Laura Dale, Dax; Alanna Doherty, Charlie; Abbie Wylie, Cruise.

Connell Hill Ryan Hunter jumping Dowdstown Lucky Boy (2nd 1.20m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Ian Moore jumping Pinecroft Lamiro (1st 1.10m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrow Emeraude (2nd 1.10m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)