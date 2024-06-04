Horse Week: Riders enjoy registered jumping at Connell Hill as Spring League continues

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:26 BST
CONNELL Hill Equestrian welcomed competitors last Thursday (30 May) for the latest leg of the registered horse league.

This Spring League continues on Thursday 6 June with classes from 80cm up to 1.30m. Full details available via www.sjilive.ie

Photographs by Lyndon McKee Photography.

Katie Wray jumping Crann Darach the Connell Hill SJI Horse League on Thursday night. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Katie Wray jumping Crann Darach the Connell Hill SJI Horse League on Thursday night. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Chloe Graham jumping KEC Lanz in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Chloe Graham jumping KEC Lanz in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Rhonda Carson jumping Lisman Russel Cream (1st 1.10m) at Connell Hill last Thursday. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Rhonda Carson jumping Lisman Russel Cream (1st 1.10m) at Connell Hill last Thursday. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrow Emeraude in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrow Emeraude in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

