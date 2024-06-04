Horse Week: Riders enjoy registered jumping at Connell Hill as Spring League continues

This Spring League continues on Thursday 6 June with classes from 80cm up to 1.30m. Full details available via www.sjilive.ie
1. Connell Hill SJI Horse League
Katie Wray jumping Crann Darach the Connell Hill SJI Horse League on Thursday night. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
2. Connell Hill SJI Horse League
Chloe Graham jumping KEC Lanz in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
3. Connell Hill SJI Horse League
Rhonda Carson jumping Lisman Russel Cream (1st 1.10m) at Connell Hill last Thursday. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
4. Connell Hill SJI Horse League
Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrow Emeraude in Connell Hill's SJI Horse League. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography