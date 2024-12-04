Horse Week: Riders get into the Diva Day spirit at Knockagh View

KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre hosted a ‘Diva Dressage’ day recently

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the event – it was lovely to see so many get into the diva spirit!

Thank you to the judges Joan Adrain and Angelina Nicholson, scribes, Ellie Johnston photography, the amazing helpers Lisa Rooney and John Healy and Scott in the café – the Christmas chip was absolutely delicious.

There was a slight mistake during the morning with organisers believing it was just first and second who qualified for the Pony Club Spring Festival, however, it is top six, so everyone who competed on the day has qualified. Congratulations!

Finishing 3rd in Elementary was Jill Hobson and Hanne at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

A huge well done to the two best dressed diva winners, Jessica Simms and Elissa Cowan.

Everyone at Knockagh View hopes you all enjoyed your sashes, rosettes and prizes.

Results

Beyonce Intro Junior:

Martina McKinley and Will picked up 2 sashes at Knockagh View’s diva dressage day. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m);

2nd Elissa Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

3rd Hannah Hill, Amy (m);

4th Jessica Simms, Belle (m);

Barbara Hanna and Nelly were Medium winners at Knockagh View Diva Dresaage day. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

5th Erin Gordon, Gigman Yankee Doodle Dandy (g);

6th Chloe Beggs, Ollie (g).

Celine Dion Intro Senior:

1st Amy Clarke, Cloud (g);

Elissa Cowan and Briolen Cindy in true diva style at Knockagh View’s dressage day. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Lorraine Woodside, Thieving Dolly (m).

Britney Spears Prelim Newcomers:

1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m);

2nd Erin Gordon, Moelview Orlando (g).

Madonna Prelim Senior:

1st Amy Clarke, Cloud (g);

2nd Mya Morrison, Reva (m).

Prelim Junior:

1st Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m);

2nd Annie Morrow, Liberty's Benjamin (g).

PC70:

1st & qualified CJ O’Brien, Coolgarrane Candypops (m);

2nd & qualified Ruby Robinson, Killult Humdinger (g);

3rd & qualified Ruby Robinson, Desarbre Cossack (g);

4th & qualified Hannah McCammond, Telaid Paper Lace (m);

5th & qualified Kate McDowell, Killeshin Pixie Perfect (g);

6th & qualified Erin Gordon, Moelview Orlando (g).

PC80:

1st & qualified Annie Morrow, Liberty's Benjamin (g);

2nd & qualified Annie Davis, Rupert (g).

PC Novice:

1st & qualified Grace Moore, Canadian Clipper (g);

2nd & qualified Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom (g);

3rd & qualified Grace Moore, Dolly (m);

4th & qualified Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery (m).

PC Intermediate:

1st & qualified Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom (g).

Dolly Parton Novice:

1st Martina McKinley, Will.

Cher Elementary:

1st Martina McKinley, Will;

2nd Louise Cleland, Maverick (g);

3rd Jill Hobson, Hanne (m);

4th Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g).

Tina Turner Medium:

1st Barbara Hanna, Nelly (m).