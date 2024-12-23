Horse Week: Rocking around the Christmas tree at Hagans Croft's Christmas Dressage

If competitors were not feeling the Christmas spirit beforehand, they certainly left full of the festive joys after the event.

With classes on offer from Intro to elementary and extra freestyle to Christmas music added on the day there was lots of Christmas rosettes, spot prizes, treats and league prizes up grabs.

Hagans Croft wish to express thanks to the judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Barbara and scorer Katie. Thanks also to Anna at Black Horse Photography for covering the event, with all photographs available to purchase from their website.

This was the final event of 2024 at Hagans Croft but they look forward to welcoming you all back in the New Year.

Hagans Croft would like to take this opportunity to wish all of their supporters a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

To keep up to date with what's on at Hagans Croft please visit website, facebook or Instagram page for more details – www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

Christmas Dressage finale results, Saturday, December 21

Class 1: Intro: The Pony Club, Walk & Trot Dressage Test 2013:

1. Rachel Freil, Pallow 68%; 2. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 67.33%; 3. Alisa Wood, Sugar 65%; 4. Grace Scott, Bunbury Sorbet 64.67%; 5. Abbie Johnston, Eastern Breeze 62.67%; 6. Emma Louise Hayes, Grawn River Lass 59.67%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: The Pony Club, Introductory to Dressage Test 2007:

1. Kristen Kleinman, Guest 67.92%; 2. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack 67.5%; 3. Cara Napier, Smidge 64.79%; 4. Louise Reid, Stella 59.17%.

Class 2A: Individual Freestyle to Christmas Music:

1. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick 68.44%.

Class 3: Prelim: The Pony Club Grassroots Dressage Test, 2016:

1. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 68.1%; 2. Anna Sullivan, Matty 67.14%; 3. Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight 66.9%; 4. Ellie Johnston, Lockstown Benedict 65.24%.

Class 5: Elementary: The Pony Club Intermediate Dressage Test, 2022:

1. Barbara McMurray, Rocco Bananaman 64.31%.

Dressage League results November/December 2024

Class 1: Intro:

1. Rider Rachel, Pallow; 2. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman; 3. Abbie Johnston, Eastern Breeze.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim:

1. Cara Napier, Smidge.

Class 3: Prelim:

1. Leah Chambers, Cloonireen Silver Knight; 2. Chloe Brophy, The Millar Way.

Class 4: Novice:

No qualifiers.

Class 5: Elementary: