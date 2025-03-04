Horse Week: RoR launches new series of unmounted educational social events with support from Agria

RETRAINING of Racehorses (RoR) is excited to announce the launch of a new series of unmounted educational and social events, kindly supported by Agria.

These events are designed to enrich the RoR community and provide valuable support to members and their former racehorses at every stage of their retraining journey.

In response to feedback from RoR’s December 2023 member survey, it is introducing at least 24 unmounted educational social events across the country, with three events per region. These events will focus on the most common challenges and questions faced by owners of former racehorses. Hosted quarterly by RoR’s Regional Development Officers (RDOs), the events are designed to foster a sense of community, offering members opportunities to connect, learn and share experiences, while building a local support network.

Ali Dane, RoR National Development Officer, added: “Our goal is to provide vital guidance on the first steps out of racing, supporting our members and building a strong network. We’ll cover essential topics like farriery, rehabilitation for injuries, and nutrition. By offering these events in a relaxed and friendly environment, we aim to strengthen connections among members and equip them with the knowledge to care for and retrain their horses.”

Through this partnership with Agria, RoR members can benefit from advice and insights captured with a host of experts who help Agria and their clients to have the healthiest, happiest horses possible. Agria’s focus on welfare and on supporting horses for life, without adding new exclusions due to a claim being made, align brilliantly with RoR’s own long-term approach.

As part of the initiative, and with Agria’s support, RoR aims to make these events accessible to as many members as possible, offering them at minimal cost. Agria will also provide a platform to share valuable insights into their equine insurance options, including their unique lifetime equine insurance policy. Additionally, any Agria insurance policy purchased through RoR’s affiliate links for horses, dogs, cats, or rabbits will result in a small percentage being received by RoR.

Vicki Wentworth, owner of a former racehorse and CEO of Agria UK, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with RoR on these fantastic educational events. This partnership allows us to engage with the dedicated and passionate community of former racehorse owners, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to build a secure future for their horses.”

The events will be welcoming and informative, held at various venues across the regions. They will feature experienced speakers with expertise in their fields, specifically focused on former racehorses.

Additionally, members will have the chance to participate in a raffle, with light refreshments provided.

The first event is confirmed to take place in the Midlands at Somerford Park Camp on 22 March 2025, at 7pm.

Additional dates and venues will be shared soon, and members will receive direct updates on how to attend and participate.