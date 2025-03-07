Horse Week: RUAS Balmoral Qualifiers and Unregistered SJ at the Meadows

Starting the season was the prestigious Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) performance horse qualifiers for the Balmoral Show in May.

Irish Draught Performance Qualifiers

Commencing the day was the first running of the Performance Irish Draughts. In total 50 Irish Draughts undertook the 2 phases of qualification. Starting under the watchful eye of Jayne Doherty in the flatwork phase, some very pleasing tests were observed with Charlotte Harding and ‘Kontiki’ receiving Doherty’s highest marks of the day. In phase two, it was the turn of Mrs Vina Buller to assess the horses over a rustic course.

Qualifying in pole position in the four and five-year-old class was Diamuid Ryan with Dermott Molloy’s Chestnut Gelding ‘Two Mile Nigel’. The King Vinny sired five-year-old impressed in all phases scoring an impressive 129.5 marks. Second place on this occasion went to Sammy Weston with the Martin and Majella Fahey bred ‘Tully’s Stellar Lady’ and Lisa Mitchell- Talbot with My Woodfield Zoe Brooke in third.

The six years and over once again was a hotly contested class, with over 20 combinations trying to bag the coveted blue qualifier rosette on the day. With a flatwork score of 46 out of 50 marks, Charlotte Harding led the field with the Killinick Bouncer sired Grey gelding ‘Kontiki.

Star of the Future Performance Horse Qualifiers

The afternoon belonged to the Young Performance Horse Qualifier, the Balmoral ‘Star of the Future’. A change in judge saw Mr Eamonn Rice take to the judges’ role for the afternoon. A course of show jumps followed then by a selection of rustic and cross country type fences saw a strong turnout once again this year.

A strong performance from Amanda Goldsbury from Cooley Farm saw her take the win with Cooley Showman, a Chestnut Gelding by Vittorio. Just two marks separated first and second placings with the Jodie Creigton owned Creevyquinn Ace piloted to second place with Jackson Laing.

Neil Wrynn was a deserving winner of the six and seven Year Old Star of the Future qualifier with the OBOS Quality Gelding Ardeo on Q. Goldsbury was once again in the ribbons when she steered KHH Romanov Park to second place.

Connemara Qualifier

Sunday saw the day belong to the Connemara riders, and with ponies arriving from all over Ireland, judge Valerie Davis had plenty to choose from through the Working Hunter and ridden classes scheduled.

The morning session saw the Working Hunter qualifiers take to the Arena at the Embankment Road complex. Commencing the competition was the riders aged 10-15 years. Tallyho Dun It, the six-year-old bay mare by Goblin King put in a foot perfect display to take the win under the saddle of Lisa Hegarty, with Ella Robinson and Rickamore Faith placing second and Zac Hanna taking third with Highburren Cameron.

Rounding up the Working Hunter Qualifiers was the 16 years and over category. Lesley Jones struck gold with Derrylackey Playboy, the bay gelding by Lightening Star. Whereas Diarmuid Ryan, back for a second day placed second with Pem Boy and Megan Houston and Western Ocala rounded out the trio in third place.

Following a quick lunch it then was the turn of the Ridden classes. First up was the four and five-year-old ponies ridden by riders between 10 and 15 years. Winning the class on this occasion was Piper Lewis-Copeland with the Banks Timber sired, Seafield River Banks; second place was awarded to Poppy McIlduff and Cleendargen Boy, third place awarded to Sophia Campbell with Oxhill Andreas.

The second ridden class was for Mares and Gelding four and five years old ridden by riders 12 years and over. Picking up her second win of the day was Lesley Jones this time with Carnakily Monarch.

Eastlands Jollybrae took second place under the saddle of Charlotte Smiley, whilst Jenny Lindsay and Mai of Deerpark received third place from the judge.

The final class of the very busy weekend was riders 10 years and over with ponies six years and over. Fairyhill Markle, a grey gelding by Monaghanstown Boy took the final first place of the day with Chloe Rooney, with Emmalee Turley and Belsa Beag in second second place and Jamie Smyth in third with Glencoaghan Rachael Girl.

Saturday, March 1 – Balmoral Irish Draught Performance Qualifiers

Four and five-year-old qualifier

1st Diarmuid Ryan, Two Mile Nigel; 2nd Sammy Weston, Tully's Stellar Lady; 3rd Lisa Mitchell -Talbot, My Woodfield Zoe Brooke; 4th Gwen Scott, Rockdale Star Bouncer; 5th Emma Jackson, Ardlonan bouncer and 6th Maria McNamara, Shanbally Hipflask.

Six years and over

1st Charlotte Harding, Kontiki; 2nd Jessica Murphy, Bawnbally Diamond; 3rd Jenny Williams, Ballyrussell Misty; 4th Edwina O Connor, Ashwood Reggie; 5th David O Connor Inisharoan Orlagh and 6th Ben Rainey, Dowdstown PJ.

Balmoral ‘Star of the Future’ Performance Qualifier

Five-year-old qualifier

1st Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Showman; 2nd Jackson Laing, Creevyquinn Ace; 3rd Diarmuid Ryan, BT Just Special; 4th Ben Rainey, Monbeg Dunard Blue; 5th Orla Cassidy, Whitetree Baby and 6th Ben Rainey, Larav Guiness Light

six and seven-year-old qualifier

1st Neil Wrynn, Ardeo on Q; 2nd Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Carissma; 3rd Jonathan Steele, Cosmic Dancer; 4th Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Romanov Park; 5th Jackson Laing, GS Benedicti and 6th Ciara O Connor, Ashwood Rio.

Unregistered showjumping

Cross-poles (double clears)

Sienna Sands, Rosie; Beatrix McCann, Bubbles and Oscar McCann, Bubbles.

50cms (double clears)

Sienna Sands, Rosie and Rosie McElmeel, Eddie.

60cms (double clears)

Chloe Hall, Jumanji, William Lynskey, Blackberry and Elizabeth McCann

70cms (double clears)

Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey; Tommy Wakfer, Creganna Lorenzo; Heather Denholm, V; Lily Jones, Eabha; Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Bou; Elizabeth McCann, Rui Nart and Harriett McCann, Felicity.

80cms (double clears)

Karen Pearson, Cora; Pauline McKeown, Korey; Melissa Tinney, Ballyheerin Jorado Belle;

Marina Stewart, Murphy; Amy Robinson, Sherry; Olivia Stewart, RF Oblivion; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Jonathan West, Sovereign; Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob; Chloe Turkington, Makers and Tommy Wakfer, Creganna Lorenzo.

90cms (double clears)

Samantha Talbot, Caher Enda Quality; Melissa Tinney, Ballyheerin Cornet; Tamer Smith, Mr C; Abbie Chambers, Kungfu Spartacus; Caoimhe Gallagher, Sid; Marina Stewart, Troy; Annie Morrow, Liberty's Benjamin; Kirsty Clinghan, Rosa and Olivia Stewart, RF Olivia.

1m (double clears)

Dean Cotton, Fizz; Penny Logan, JBOT; Samantha Talbot, Caher Enda Quality; Denis Currie, Troy; Freya Kennedy, Saul; Freya Kennedy, Dixie; Emma Ewing , Ella; Charlotte Becks, Hacker and Patrick McWilliams, Beau.

1.10m (double clears)

Lucy Toombs, Ice; Gary Close, Buffie; Lucy Hanna, Bas; Lois Thompson, Prada; Kirsty Clingan, Rosa; Luke Devlin, Oliver; Luke Devlin, Lisbann Algeen; Pippa Moore, Miranda and Eimer Magee, Millie.

1.20m (double clears)

Lucy Hanna, Bas; Lois Thompson, Watson and Lucy Gibson, Dara.

Sunday, March 2 – Balmoral Connemara Working Hunter Qualifier

Working Hunter- Mare/ Gelding – four years and over – rider 10-15 years

1st Lisa Hegarty , Tallyho Dun It; 2nd Ella Robinson, Rickamore Faith; 3rd Zac Hanna, Highburren Cameron; 4th Brooke Kenny, Cupid's Magic Shadow; 5th Lauren Reynolds, Tubbervale Misty Boy

and 6th Bea Browne, Darter Ranger.

Working Hunter – four years and over – rider 16 years and over

1st Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy; 2nd Diarmuid Ryan, Pem Boy; 3rd Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 4th Sarah McPolin, Magic Rhythm; 5th Sophie Ennis, Achadh an Luir Rainbow Mirah and 6th Lewis Orr, Charleville Get Me Out.

Balmoral Ridden Connemara Qualifier

Mare/Gelding four years and over – ridden by rider 10-15 Years on 1/1/25

1st Piper Lewis-Copeland, Seafield River Banks; 2nd Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy; 3rd Sophia Campbell, Oxhill Andreas; 4th Lucy Knox, Kinnard Kitty; 5th Bea Browne, Shannon's Boy and 6th Harry Campbell, Classiebawn Headlass.

Mare/Gelding four and five years old, to be ridden by riders 12 and over on 1/1/25

1st Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch; 2nd Charlotte Smiley, Eastlands Jollybrae; 3rd Jenny Lindsay, Mai of Deerpark; 4th Kelsie Dean, Doyle's Pixie Shadow; 5th Hannah Gordon, Rock of Belass and 6th Ellie Rogan, Rockwell Chico.

Mare/ Gelding six years and over – to be ridden by rider 10 years and over on 1/1/25

1st Chloe Rooney, Fairyhill Markle; 2nd Emmalee Turley, Belsa Beag; 3rd Jamie Smyth, Glencoaghan Rachel Girl; 4th Caitlin McGuckin, Fanad Beauty; 5th Jenny Lindsay, L'Tara's Ruby and 6th Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci.

Meadows Winner Amanda Goldsbury- Cooley Showman- winners of the 5YO 'Star of the future' performance qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Meadows Diarmuid Ryan riding Two Mile Nigel, winners of the 4&5YO Irish Draught Qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Meadows Charlotte Harding riding Kontiki, winners of the 6yo and over Irish Draught Qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)