Horse Week: Seamus Kane Memorial grand prix win for Suzanne and Maxim Van Overis Z

The three fantastic days of jumping in the Bluegrass Horse Feeds arena included classes from 80cm up to the 1.30m Seamus Kane Memorial Cup Grand Prix.

Throughout the duration of the show the cafe was collecting for the McMillian Coffee Morning.

Results from the Portmore Seamus Kane Memorial Show were as follows. Friday 6 September

1.20m (Including Bonus prize to highest placed 6 yr old): 1. Neal Doherty’s CBI Cassandra (Oliver Doherty); 2. Rachel Brown’s Premier Truffle (Rachel Brown); 3. Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Maiden Cruise (Charlotte Harding); 4. Allison Mercer’s Corraghoe Natural Ability (Ellie Humphries); 5. Rachelle Harding’s Democratic Guy (Charlotte Harding); 6. Melanie Haire’s Django X (Harry Haire). 1.30m (Including bonus prize to highest placed 7 yr old):

1. Carole Hawthorne’s Tullybee Louie ISH (Jim Newsam); 2. Rachel Brown’s Brocka Blue (Rachel Brown). 1.10m (Including bonus prize to highest placed 5 yr old):

1. Helen Pearson - Murray’s It's Partytime Coco (Helen Pearson - Murray); 2. Melissa McKinstry’s Oxendene Lui (Melissa McKinstry); 3. Jim Newsam’s Magennis (Emma Newsam); 4. Joanne Gibson’s Villanelle (Joanne Gibson); 5. John Blair’s Toyboy Z (Emma Blair); 6. Carole Hawthorne’s Tullibee Renegade (Jim Newsam). 80cm: 1. Tiarna Mc Grath’s Super Kali Fragalistic (Martina King). 90cm: Divided between Conor Drain’s Covehill Belle Pouliche (Olivia Roulston), Julie Smyth’s HSC Shelby (Julie Smyth), Gill McAreavey’s Wells Star Quality (Gill McAreavey). 1m: Divided between Philip Gaw’s Derryboye (Edward Little), Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly), Christine Campbell’s KelticTouch (Christine Campbell), Kate McLaughlin’s Kilcolman Curlew (Kate McLaughlin), Nigel Jackson’s Kilcorig High Profile (Edward Little), Sharon Kelly-Murphy’s Le Barantula (Olivia Roulston), Ruth Will’s Lord of the Two Lands (Ruth Will), Shannon Mackenzie’s mackenzies seigners lux (Shannon Mackenzie), Nichola E. Howarth’s NEH Flash The Candy (Michael Press), Allison Mercer’s Pierrot T (Ellie Humphries), Elle Moore’s Reagan (Elle Moore), Rachelle Harding’s RJC Della Cassa (Charlotte Harding), Harold Megahey’s Tetris VD Bisschop (Jonny Mulligan).

Saturday 7 September 2024

1.10m ( including highest placed AA Amateur Prize): 1. April Mccrea’s Bob (GCSL) (April Mccrea); 2. Jane Kealey`s Danny Boy II (Frances Kealey); 3. Helen Pearson - Murray’s Pinecroft Luna (Helen Pearson - Murray); 4 . Sarah Kinnear’s Elf Queen (Sarah Kinnear); 5. Keonan Stables Ltd’s Erico (Lisa Rosbotham); 6. Mary Mcleigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary Mcleigh). 1.15m: 1. Alyson Henry’s Caugherty Ronan (Kevin Mackey); 2. Terry Johnston’s Strangford (HSI) (Steven Smith); 3. Lisa Patterson’s Little Miss Shutterfly (Lisa Patterson); 4. Martin Mellett’s Jasmine Tide (Zoe Mellett); 5. Marble Arch Equine Ltd Equine Ltd’s Tempo Mizpah (Matthew Conlon); 6. Andrew Farren`s Nevada TE (Shaun Farren). 1.25 m Mini Grand Prix Sponsored by Equestrian Waste Removals: 1. Lisa Priestley’s Derryinver Premier Sarah (Lisa Priestley); 2. Martin Mellett’s Jasmine Tide (Zoe Mellett); 3. Louis Mellier’s Lowhill Showman (Louis Mellier); 4. Sharon Eadie’s Vanderbitt (Emma Jackson); 5. April Mccrea’s Princess premier (April Mccrea); 6. Alyson Henry’s Caugherty Ronan (Kevin Mackey). 90cm including Ulster Sports Members Cup Final:

1. Caitlin O'kane’s Freyas Girl (Caitlin O'kane); 2. Shannon Mackenzie’s DS Chick flick (Lily-rose Mackenzie); 3. Ellie Ward’s Ardnaglass Lizzy (Ellie Ward); 4. Janene Gamble’s Bouncer Flynn (Janene Gamble); 5. Jan Brown’s Balbriggan Boy (Jan Brown); 6, Carine Fullerton’s Sligo Lantender (Carine Fullerton). 1M (Including highest place A Amateur prize): 1. Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Kamiro (Sophie Mckeen); 2. Niccola Hall’s Ladykiller (Niccola Hall); 3. Hannah Thompson’s Jemeela Charm (Hannah Thompson); 4. Amy McLaughlin’s Rhonda IHR (Amy McLaughlin); 5. Courtney Sloan’s Golden Korona (Courtney Sloan); 6. Melissa McKinstry’s Oxendene Lui (Melissa McKinstry). 80cm: Divided between Shannon Mackenzie’s DS Chick flick (Lily-rose Mackenzie), Robert Lowry & Sean Nangle’s Liath Macha (Sean Nangle), June Burgess’s Maxwelton (June Burgess), Jennifer MacDonald’s My magic dancer of glencoe (Jennifer MacDonald), Lesley Coey’s Tullaher Milo (Lesley Coey).

Sunday 8 September 2024 1.20m (Including Highest placed Young rider prize): 1. Rachelle Harding’s King Diamond (Zara-Jane Kelly); 2. Marie-Therese Trainor’s Marah (Eoghan Trainor); 3. Brogen McCrum’s Tailormade For Me (Brogen McCrum); 4. Jessica Thompson’s Stellor Skipon (Jessica Thompson); 5. Melanie Haire’s Django X (Harry Haire); 6. Linda Fahey’s Ups Angelo (Conor Mc Eneaney). 1.10m:

1. Jayne Bright’s Charlie Roux Blue Z (Gracie Bright); 2. Sarah Kinnear’s Elf Queen (Sarah Kinnear); 3. Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore); 4. Conor McEneaney’s MS Cavacarel (Conor Mc Eneaney); 5. Megan Nelson’s Fancy Trend (Megan Nelson); 6. David Thompson’s Neat Regina (Hannah Thompson). 1.30m Grand Prix Seamus Kane Memorial Cup: 1. Pamela Posnett’s Maxim Van Overis Z (Suzanne Posnett); 2. Linda Fahey’s Ups Angelo (Conor McEneaney); 3. Pamela Posnett’s Foesuela (Suzanne Posnett); 4. Victoria Steele`s Ted Talks (Maddison Boyd); 5. Jp Mcgranaghan`s Killeenan Ted (Jp Mcgranaghan); 6. James Kernan’s Kendall From Bever (Conor Mc Eneaney). 90cm:

Divided between Michael Press’ Annestown King Concord (Nichola E. Howarth), Sarah Moore’s Ganesh Clover (Sarah Moore), Lisa Best’s Loughans Captain (Alex Best), Rhona Wilkinson’s Rosevale Faith (Rhona Wilkinson). 1m: Divided between Courtney Sloan’s Golden Korona (Courtney Sloan), Ruth Will’s Lord of the Two Lands (Ruth Will), David Thompson’s Neat Regina (Hannah Thompson), Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore), Elle Moore’s Reagan (Elle Moore), Rachel Armstrong’s RMA On The Ball (Rachel Armstrong).

