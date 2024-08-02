Horse Week: Second week of showjumping league held at Lusk Equestrian Centre
Competitors enjoyed taking on the courses in splendid sunshine.
Results were as follows.
Class 1 - 60cm: 1st Alex Hemsley, Vinnie;2nd Oscar Williams, Pebbles;3rd Sophia Connolly, Hicks;4th Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles.
Class 2 - 70cm:1st Patrick Mccready, Buzz;2nd Tara Cousins, Indie;3rd Catherine Patterson, Cody.
Class 3 - 80cm:
1st Megan Dumigan, Marvel;2nd Lauren Boyd, Billy;3rd Leanne McNamara, Homer;4th Ellen Cousins, Paddy;5th Catherine Patterson, Cian;6th Anna Cardwell, Ted.Class 4 - 90cm:1st Kathryn Finlay, Little Miss Mollie;2nd Ruth Cousins, Emily May;3rd Taryn McClurkin, Ellie;4th Neil Morrison, George;5th Ruth English, Henry.Class 5 - 1m:1st Imogen Gray, Troy;2nd Neil Morrison, Diane;3rd Charlotte Patterson, Mandela.