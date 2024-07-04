Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

STRULE Valley Riding Club held the first night of their annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona, and thankfully the weather stayed dry!

The league continues on Wednesdays 10th and 17th July with the final planned for Wednesday 24th July.

The same rider and horse/pony combination should compete in the same class, two out of three weeks to be eligible for Perpetual Cups and prizes on the final night, however, everyone will be very welcome to compete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Points will be awarded each week and optimum time will decide the placings on the final evening, in the event of equal placings.

Georgia Crawford & Jill. (Pic: SVRC)

Perpetual Cups should be returned for the final night please and they are The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup, The LW Surphlis & Son Perpetual Trophy, The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup, The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup and The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member in the league.

Prizes for the final night have been kindly sponsored by Botanica International Ltd, British Horse Feeds and Bailey’s Horse Feeds in Ireland – Judy Maxwell.

The club would like to thank those who came along to compete and special thanks to Conor McCabe for course building assisted by Alan Gilchrist and Alison Callion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to Ann Friel for judging and Emma King entries. Thanks also to Alison Donnell and Alan Gilchrist call up and to Schon Coffee for refreshments.

Finally thanks to Colm McCullagh from Ecclesville Centre for preparing the outdoor arena and the bus.

Nakita Thompson and Tornado got off to a flying start, jumping double clear in both the 70cm and 80cm classes.

Sophie Johnston took red rosettes on both her ponies, Johnny in the 70cm and Ben in the 80cm. Shauna Murray and Ritz jumped faultless rounds in the 90cm class and went on to win the one metre open class.

Results from week one, Wednesday 3rd July 2024

60cm double clears:

Speedy and Rushelle Kerr.

70cm double clears:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cindy and Eimear Watson, Tornado and Nikita Thompson, Speedy and Ella Jane Johnston, Johnny and Sophie Johnston.

80cm double clears:

Tornado and Nikita Thompson, Ben and Sophie Johnston, Tilly and Robyn Livingstone, Bess and Isobel Wallace, DJ and Katie Sweetman, Cara and Helen Badger.

90cm double clears:

Ritz and Shauna Murray.

1 metre open:

1st Ritz and Shauna Murray;