Horse Week: Showjumping at Ecclesville

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:46 BST

ECCLESVILLE Equestrian Centre, Fintona, is the venue for a one-day unregistered show scheduled for this Sunday (August 11).

With excellent prize money and equestrian items for the winners of the classes, the organisers are anticipating a great day’s showjumping!

A top score class has also been included in the schedule for 2024.

The show will start at 10am sharp with a cross-pole class, followed by 50cm novice class, 60cm novice and open class; 75cm novice and open class; top score class; 1m novice and open class.

If you require any further details please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

