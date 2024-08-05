Horse Week: Showjumping at Ecclesville
ECCLESVILLE Equestrian Centre, Fintona, is the venue for a one-day unregistered show scheduled for this Sunday (August 11).
With excellent prize money and equestrian items for the winners of the classes, the organisers are anticipating a great day’s showjumping!
A top score class has also been included in the schedule for 2024.
The show will start at 10am sharp with a cross-pole class, followed by 50cm novice class, 60cm novice and open class; 75cm novice and open class; top score class; 1m novice and open class.
If you require any further details please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.