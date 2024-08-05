ECCLESVILLE Equestrian Centre, Fintona, is the venue for a one-day unregistered show scheduled for this Sunday (August 11).

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With excellent prize money and equestrian items for the winners of the classes, the organisers are anticipating a great day’s showjumping!

A top score class has also been included in the schedule for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will start at 10am sharp with a cross-pole class, followed by 50cm novice class, 60cm novice and open class; 75cm novice and open class; top score class; 1m novice and open class.

If you require any further details please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.