Horse Week: Showjumping resumes at Ecclesville
THE fourth of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2024 is scheduled to start on Friday 6 September and will run for five weeks with the final on Friday 4 October.
The show starts at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cm class followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, and 1m.
The course builder for the league will be Raymond Caldwell and we look forward to welcoming competitors back to jump in the first class indoor arena.
If you require any further information regarding the shows please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591.