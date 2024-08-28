Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE fourth of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2024 is scheduled to start on Friday 6 September and will run for five weeks with the final on Friday 4 October.

The show starts at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cm class followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, and 1m.

The course builder for the league will be Raymond Caldwell and we look forward to welcoming competitors back to jump in the first class indoor arena.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you require any further information regarding the shows please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591.