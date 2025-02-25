Horse Week: Siblings Indie and Georgia set the clock rolling for Spring Pony Series Show

A strong and cohesive team got organised, under the scrutiny and close commentary of judges Pat McLaughlin, Denise Withers and Gillian Kiekkas, to jump their way through a staggering 250 entries. Competitors took the opportunity to jump great courses purposefully built by Mr William Crean, who gave up his time to build an exciting course for the day ahead.

The morning started sharp with the 128 ponies, as class five set the clock rolling for siblings Indie Bingham and Georgia who took the first top placings of the day.

Moving forward with a full program of well supported jumping classes, each category sported their talent and skills with an excellent standard of jumping.

The pony classes wrapped up in the 148cm 1.20m Equine Future Champions Series kindly sponsored by Bob Sweeney with the top six combinations Abbie-Rose McGeady on Lisa McGeady’s Annaghmore Boomahontas, Zoe Mellett on Martin Mellets Victory Day II, and again on Sparkling Equine’s Creevagh Melody, Juliana Nelson, Megan Louise Rouke and Sparkling Equine’ second mount ridden by Adam Adair.

Well done to all competitors who took part and thank you to everyone who helped in any way.

RESULTS

Class 1. 128 - 50 cms inc. Walter Reape 50cm Newcomers (Double Clears):

Caoimhin John Okane (U), Alexia (6 YO), Owner: Anthea Okane;

Molly McLaughlin (U) (U), DML Pinch Dazzler (4 YO), Owner: Dionne Mc Laughlin;

Naoishe Mcpeake (U), Fairfield Donnacha, Owner: Aine Mc Peake;

Emily Robertson (U), Hillside Nicely Dun, Owner: Rachel Kinnaird;

Lucy Mackey (U), Jula Lady Keeper, Owner: Melissa Mackey;

Ellen Montgomery (U), Knockavoe Harrier, Owner: Cali O'Donnell;

Naoishe Mcpeake (U), Kroggaardens Harry Potter, Owner: Aine Mc Peake;

Caoimhin John Okane (U),, Lily rose, Owner: Anthea Okane;

Carter Mcmanus (U). My Mr Barney B, Owner: Jenni Parker;

Toby Callion (U), Stella (IHR), Owner: Alison Callion.

Class 2. 128 - 60 cms inc. Ark Equine U8 (Double Clears):

Molly McLaughlin (U) (U), DML Pinch Dazzler (4 YO), Owner: Dionne Mc Laughlin;

Eliza Burke (U), Drumhass Diamond, Owner: Louise Burke;

Amelia Boggs (U)Erwwastad hyderus (5 YO), Owner: Lorraine Boggs;

Naoishe Mcpeake (U), Fairfield Donnacha, Owner: Aine Mc Peake;

Emily Robertson (U), Hillside Nicely Dun, Owner: Rachel Kinnaird;

Ellen Montgomery (U), Knockavoe Harrier, Owner: Cali O'Donnell;

Naoishe Mcpeake (U), Kroggaardens Harry Potter, Owner: Aine Mc Peake;

Caoimhin John Okane (U), Lily rose, Owner: Anthea Okane;

Lois Murtagh (U), Manny, Owner: Angela Maguire;

Amy McLaughlin (U) (U), Mc Cleans Bodacious Bee, Owner: Hubert McLaughlin;

Bella Murtagh (U), Mrs Oshea, Owner: Helen Murtagh;

Cooper McManus (U), My Mr Barney B, Owner: Jenni Parker;

Poppy Coulter (U), PDS Lucky Lady (7 YO), Owner: Alison Callion.

Class 3. 128 70cm inc. Ark Equine O8/U10 (Double Clears):

Rosie May Duggan (U), Heides lady’s boy (6 YO), Owner: Shelley Bonten;

Ross Will (U), Westmount Double Dip, Owner: Ruth Will;

Eliza Burke (U), Drumhass Diamond, Owner: Louise Burke;

Amelia Boggs (U), Penanns Smurf (7 YO), Owner: Gareth Barkley;

Zara Moore (U), Capparoe Chic, Owner: Pam Moore;

Alyssa Smyth (U) (U),,Dycott Fashion Statement (5 YO), Owner: Fairywater Equine;

Jack Bell (U), Muskerry Crusader, Owner: Katie Bell;

Amy McLaughlin (U) (U), Mc Cleans Bodacious Bee, Owner: Hubert McLaughlin;

Nuala Arbuckle (U) (U), TLC April’s adventure, Owner: Tyrone Flanagan;

Eliza Burke (U), Blueoak Bonnie, Owner: Louise Burke;

Harry Kelly (U), Ryehall J’adore (7 YO), Owner: Ballymagan Equine;

Zara Moore (U), Oaklea Supreme, Owner: Pam Moore;

Megan Burns (U), Darth Vader (8 YO), Owner: Sarah Burns;

Clara Little (U), Carnlea Bambino, Owner: Edward Little.

Class 4.128 80cm inc. Elite Equine and Duffy Group Disc. & Mullingar 4/5 YP series (Double Clears):

Cara Grant (U), Barrera Star Attraction (OS), Owner: Amy Hamilton;

Eliza Burke (U), Blueoak Bonnie, Owner: Louise Burke;

Maeve Nesbitt (U), Jay, Owner: Samuel Nesbitt;

Poppy Coulter (U), Julie Go Leor, Owner: Lynne Russell;

Khloe McLaughlin (U), K B Airlines (6 YO), Owner: Ronan Mclaughlin;

Katie McDonald (U) (U), Loughside Pebbles (8 YO), Owner: Alex McDonald;

Amelia Boggs (U), Penanns Smurf (7 YO), Owner: Gareth Barkley;

Anna Rose Garrity (U), Rosegate Mayfly, Owner: Michael Garrity;

Harry Kelly (U), Ryehall J’adore (7 YO), Owner: Ballymagan Equine;

Poppy Coulter (U), Shanvally Lily, Owner: Lynne Russell;

Georgia Bingham (U), Sweet Lily (CPBS), Owner: Ashley Bingham;

Ross Will (U), Westmount Double Dip, Owner: Ruth Will.

Class 5. 128 85cm inc. Under 10's Bob Sweeney Equine Future Champions Series (placed):

1. Indie Bingham (U), One in the making, Owner: Ashley Bingham;

2. Georgia Bingham (U), Sweet Lily (CPBS), Owner: Ashley Bingham;

3. Harry Kelly (U), Ballymagan's Gin & Tonic (7 YO), Owner: Ballymagan Equine;

4. Megan Burns (U), Darth Vader (8 YO), Owner: Sarah Burns;

5. Tim Morton (U), Parkhills Jackbequick (8 YO), Owner: Joanne Morton;

6. Cara Grant (U), Barrera Star Attraction (OS), Owner: Amy Hamilton.

Class 6. 128 90cm inc. Mullingar 6/7 YP series (placed):

1. Tim Morton (U)Parkhills Jackbequick (8 YO), Owner: Joanne Morton;

2. Katie McDonald (U) (U), Barryroe Prince William, Owner: Alex McDonald;

3. Indie Bingham (U), One in the making, Owner: Ashley Bingham;

4. Tim Morton (U), Blueoak Rockstar (6 YO);

5. Anna Rose Garrity (U), Boreton Cherokee, Owner: Michael Garrity;

6. Harry Kelly (U), Paris, Owner: Ballymagan Equine.

Class 7. 128 1m inc. Bob Sweeney Equine Future Champions Series (placed):

1. Anna Rose Garrity (U), Boreton Cherokee, Owner: Michael Garrity;

2. Tim Morton (U), Blueoak Rockstar (6 YO), Owner: Joanne Morton;

3. Harry Kelly (U), Paris, Owner: Ballymagan Equine.

Class 8. 138/148 Newcomers 70cms, Class restricted to 138 and 148 Ponies Only (Double Clears):

Lacie Mcdowell (U), Boskill Diamond, Owner: Matthew Mcdowell;

Arianna Beales (U) (U), Cartron Chillie (7 YO), Owner: Tyrone Flanagan;

Sophie Burns (U) (U), DML Rockytown Boy (5 YO), Owner: Dionne Mc Laughlin;

Nuala Arbuckle (U) (U), Fanta Ned (5 YO), Owner: Tyrone Flanagan;

Sofia Taylor (U) (U), Greenfield apache, Owner: Lisa Taylor;

Cathryn McConnell (U) (U), Kelsha Prince (6 YO), Owner: Jennifer McConnell;

Michaela Craig (U) (U), Knockillaree Sky Boy, Owner: Jackie Craig;

Lilly mae Murphy (U) (U), Speedy Fegan (5 YO), Owner: Dionne Mc Laughlin;

Perrie Barkley (U) (U), T.b.s coco (5 YO), Owner: Gareth Barkley.

Class 9. 138 80cm (Double Clears):

Harry Kelly (U), Ballymagan’s Yabba Dabba Doo (7 YO), Owner: Ballymagan Equine;

Eabha Quinn (U) (U), EQ Little Lucky (8 YO), Owner: Paul Quinn;

Amy McLaughlin (U) (U), knockbrack(IHR), Owner: Hubert McLaughlin;

Abbie Chambers (U) (U), Kungfu Spartacus, Owner: Claire Chambers;

Lacey McLaughlin (U) (U), LML Gallileo (6 YO), Owner: Paul McLaughlin;

Callie Cooke (U) (U), Loughbeg Dunby, Owner: Susan Cooke;

Perrie Barkley (U) (U), T.b.s coco (5 YO), Owner: Gareth Barkley.

1 . Connell Hill Miley Ella Jo Rouke jumping Two Socks (1st 138 1m Class). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Ellie Bingham jumping Little Pretender (1st 138 1.10m Class). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Naoishe McPeake jumping Fairfield Donnacha (DCs in the 138 50cm & 138 60cm) in their first SJI show. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales