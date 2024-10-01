Horse Week: Six Mile Water Riding Club 'blown away' by entries to annual working hunter competition
The club were blown away once again with the entries, with not far off 80 rounds jumped for the third year in a row!
The club would like to express their thanks to the sponsors, KR Equine Veterinary Services Ltd, brilliant facilities from Laurel View Equestrian Centre, photography by Equi-Tog and the fabulous judging team of Olaf, Dawn and Tara Kerr. Everyone had a super day in the sun.
SMWRC really appreciate the support from competitors and helpers and are already looking forward to 2025!
Results
Class 1 - X-Poles:
1st Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
2nd Ruby Mercer, Patsy;
3rd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee;
4th Holly Hamill, Big Eagle;
5th Isla Hanna, Brian;
6th Anna Millar, Lingardswood Comet.
Class 2 - 40-50cm:
1st Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
2nd Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way;
3rd Hannah Hill, Armelina;
4th Isla Hanna, Brian;
5th Tori O’Hara, Bonnie;
6th Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis.
Class 3 - 60cm:
1st Jackie Hanna, Blaze Tempo;
2nd Ruby Healy, Dillion;
3rd Alex Wallace, Ross;
4th Anna Kelly, Ben;
5th Kat McQuillan, Jori;
6th Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery.
Class 4 - 70cm:
1st Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy;
2nd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy;
3rd Abigail Reilly, Run for you;
4th Alison Baird, Dark Diamond Jazz;
5th Claire Gilchrist, Knowehead Belle;
6th Flora Campbell, Kim.
Class 5 - 80cm:
1st Megan Norton, Amarok Aristocrat;
2nd Rachel Murphy, Nothingbutnaughtyharvey;
3rd Nicola Tann, Greenans May;
4th Cora McNulty, Pippa;
5th Nicky Nesbitt, Kinetic Blue;
6th Ellie Livingstone, Kinvora Nicky.
Class 6 - 90cm:
1st Amelia McFarland, Rua;
2nd Nicola Tann, Greenans May;
3rd Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller;
4th Ellie Livingstone, Glebe Hill Hallo.
