Horse Week: Sofia and Scarlett on a winning streak at Hagans Croft's Jump Mix Cash Dash

SATURDAY 11 May saw a dry, sunny day for Hagans Croft’s second week of their three-week Jump Mix Cash Dash event.

Not only was the sun shining but the future jumping stars were also shining bright as the cross-poles class and 50cm class got underway.

Once again it was clear rounds in the cross-poles class for Niamh Wells, Olivia Ward, Adalyn Wallace and Bella Smith who had so much fun jumping the 12 fences, whether it be assisted or unassisted, with big smiles on their faces, everyone receiving a rosette regardless.

The 50cm class saw the timer come into effect over fences nine to 12, this meant that walking the course became all the more important with riders needing to see where time could be saved by cutting corners and riding certain lines towards fences better.

Aoife Davis on Oldtown Starling. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The top six competitors all managed to achieve a double clear, therefore, the time on the clock was eagerly watched.

Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ had first place in their sights – achieving 36 seconds on the clock was enough to place them in the top spot!

The pair were delighted with their beautiful rainbow rosette and prize winnings.

Hot on Julia’s heels was Sofia Taylor and ‘Scarlett’ who cantered over the finish line with 36.22 seconds on the clock and second place. Well done girls!

Julia Kerr riding Cheerna. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

As the course was adjusted to the 60cm class, the arena party added back poles to some of the fences as well as fillers.

A total of 12 competitors took on the challenge, with seven competitors finishing on a clear score.

Now, who got the red ribbon was down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fastest time, and that was Sofia Taylor and ‘Scarlett’ in a time of 34.62 seconds.

Great to see this pair doing so well and everyone at Hagans Croft looks forward to seeing how they progress over the summer months.

Georgina Cunningham and Canadian Express. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Second place went to Rosalie Wells on ‘Bertie’ in a time of 35.75 seconds – great riding by these competitors, well done!

Onto the largest class of the day, the 70cm class, where a total of 15 competitors jumped around the course consisting of colourful showjumps and rustic fences.

This time, however, clear rounds were few and far between, with only two competitors achieving a clear score board.

Faith Fleming and ‘BallyR Joey’ claimed the win with 35.56 seconds and second place going to Joanna Tarasewicz and ‘Prince Harry Trotter’ with 39.87 seconds on the clock. Great sportsmanship between all these competitors which is lovely to see.

Molly Marner on Rossfad Runaway. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Competition was stiff within the 80cm class and, as the jumps got that little bit higher, clear rounds were harder to achieve.

Only two clear rounds were achieved out of seven horses and riders.

Taking the win was Molly Marner and ‘Rossfad Runaway’ with 33.31 seconds on the clock.

This is a great run out for this pair as they prepare for Balmoral next week.

Slotting into second place was Jessica Bryne and ‘Hugo’ with 42.47 seconds on the clock.

Only one double clear round was to be achieved in the 90cm class and that was from Georgina Cunningham and ‘Canadian Express’. The pair had a fantastic jump around the course and they were a delight to watch, making everything look very easy, even in the speed section of the course.

With only one competitor taking on the 1m course, Aoife Davis had first place in the bag, but oh my, what a jump ‘Oldtown Starling’ has! This pair had a lot of fun!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second week of this three-week event. Thank you to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography NI website.

This Jump Mix Cash Dash event runs across the next two weeks, until 18 May where competitors are awarded with prize money within each class.

To find out more about this Jump Mix Cash Dash event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix Cash Dash Results (Saturday 11 May 2024)

Class 1 - X-Poles (Clear Rounds):

Niamh Wells, Tia; Olivia Ward, Oscar; Adalyn Wallace, Lucy; Bella Smith, Rocco.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 2. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 3. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 4. Caelan Greeves, Sam; 5. Rosalie Wells, Tia; 6. Carter Greeves, Lily.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 2. Rosalie Wells, Bertie; 3. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 4. Victoria Graham, Lady; 5. Jacqueline Burnside, Magic; 6. Zara Nesbitt, Ella.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 2. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 3. Judith Auten, Kevin; 4. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 5. Aoife Davis, Kilshane Georgia; 6. Marina Stewart, Murphy.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Molly Marner, Rossfad Runaway; 2. Jessica Byrne, Hugo; 3. Jessica Byrne, Crunchie; 4. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 5. Kate Russell, Bingo; 6. Molly Clarke, Annie.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Georgina Cunningham, Canadian Express; 2. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling; 3. Kaiti McCann, Cookie.

Class 7 - 1m: