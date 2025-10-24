Horse Week: Spirits remain high despite the rain at Ardnacashel's Working Hunter League

Although they had a wet day to contend with, spirits were not dampened at Ardnacashel. They are already looking forward to the next one!

Freya Bevan and her bay gelding Bud, who are proud members of the North Down Pony Club, jumped superbly to take the top spot in the 80cm pony class. Megan Houston piloted her young grey Connemara gelding around the 60cm course with style – a bright future lies ahead for this combination. Ardnacashel have expressed a big thank you to everyone for supporting this Working Hunter League. They are back again on Sunday (November 2). Entries close on Saturday 1 at 6pm. 40cm Working Hunter Pony (inc. Cradle Stakes NIF) 1st Rosalie Wells, Yarlet Lovestory. 50cm Working Hunter Pony 1st Rosalie Wells, Yarlet Lovestory; 2nd Kealy Roberts, Hank the Tank. 60cm Working Hunter Horse & Pony (inc. Starter Stakes NIF) 1st Megan Houston, Frodo. 70cm Working Hunter Horse 1st Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet. 80cm Working Hunter Horse 1st Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet; 2nd Bree Rutledge, Jewel. 80cm Working Hunter Pony 1st Freya Bevan, Bud. 85cm Small Hunter 1st Megan Hamill, Chill in the Air.