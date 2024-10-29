The difficult task of choosing a winner was left to judge Dawn Kennedy who made the final selection with Isla Hanna and equine partner-in-crime ‘Brian’ receiving a very well turned-out first place and picking up the trophy for ‘Best Fancy Dress’, kindly sponsored by Darren Russell of Russell Bros Agricultural Contractors.

The Candy Apples Cross-Poles Class, kindly sponsored by local family grocery Store Parkgate Spar & Butchery, ensured the local children and younger competitors attending the show were certain to pick up bags of goodies, treats and toffee apples throughout the day. A treat for all, kindly sponsored by William of Spar Parkgate.

The Firecracker 50cms and Spooky 60cms were well contested, with Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo drawing rosettes for prizes in both classes. Sorcha Maher on Angel, Lizzy Taylor on Chester, Barbara Murtland on Florence, Isla Hanna on Brian and Alanda McKeen on Indie Bear were just some of the trophy, medal and rosette winners in the early classes of the day.

The 70cm class saw some great jumping with Alanda McKeen taking her second win and trophy with another super round on Indie.

Spicing things up was the 80cm class, as competitors jumped into action to compete against the clock. Taking up the challenge was Caitlyin Weatherup on Eve collecting the red ribbons for first place in the fastest time of 21.05 seconds.

Joy Gillen and Chance moved up to second place followed closely by Claire McVeigh on Darcey with a close third.

All winning combinations proudly received their trophies kindly sponsored by Russell Bros Agricultural Contractors.

Carving out the top three places in the 90cm class was young rider Jolie Dalton in first with

Wilma Farquhar’s seven-year-old mare Melody, with Caitlin McCullough going on to take a very tight second place on Kizzy, in their respective times of 26.42 and 26.58 seconds! Helen Foregraves took the trophy for third place on Ziggy with another lovely double clear round.

The 1m class was hotly contested with winning combinations Carine Fullerton on Sully in first place, Caitlin McCullough and Kizzy in second and taking up her place again in the winning line-up with another victory,

Christine Campbell on Big B finished in third place and Clare Badger on Olivia took home the trophy for fourth!

Happy Halloween! And well done to everyone who took part!

Sponsors of Connell Hill Halloween Show

For their support and generosity, Connell Hill Equestrian would like to thank their sponsors whose contribution to the sport make these fun days for local children and competitors memorable: Parkgate Spar & Butchery, Russell Bros Agricultural Contractors. Doagh Equestrian, Kilbride, The Nail Bar & Co, Antrim, Riddell Windows & Doors, Parkgate, Sport & Sound, Ballyclare.

Please keep an eye out for a more events including Connell Hill’s prize winning winter league starting this Saturday, November 2. A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along, whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

The next training show (week one of the Winter League) will commence again this Saturday, November 2.

Entries will be taken on the day and classes start at 10am with pony cross-poles (assisted/unassisted), kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, up to 1.20m. Each competitor entered into the pony cross-poles class will receive a rosette for taking part.

Come and join in!

Further details of the Winter League and all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook Pages, and all photographs from the Halloween Show are available on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook Page

Results (Saturday, October 26)

Candy Apple X-poles (Sponsored by Spar Parkgate):

Mia Connor, Pickalo; Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Dusty Diamond; Sorca Lily, Pickalo; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Lucy Maybin, Ash; Ryleigh Wilkin, Cody.

Firecracker 50s (Sponsored by Spar Parkgate):

Sorcha Maher, Angel; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Isla Hanna, Brian; Barbara Murtland, Florence.

Spooky 60s (Sponsored by Spar Parkgate):

Rebekah Todd, Cody; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Isla Hanna, Brian; Alanda McKeen, Indie Bear; Cathy Longstaff, Reevie; Emily Dobbin, Ellie; Gideon Williams, Lily; Clara Little, Snowy.

Halloween Fancy Dress (Sponsored by Russell Bros)

Isla Hanna and pony “Brian”

70cm (Sponsored by Russell Bros):

Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Alanda McKeen, Indie Bear; Julie Allen, Lily; Caitlin Weatherup, Eve; Clara Little, Bambi; Emily Dobbin, Ellie; Sophie Clugston, Kitty; Rebekah Todd, Cody.

80cm (Sponsored by Russell Bros):

1st Caitlin Weatherup, Eve; 2nd Joy Gillen, Chance; 3rd Clare McVeigh, Darcy.

Rachel Williams, Bonnie; Emma Hoy, Bounty; Helen Forgrave, Ziggy; Lucy McMullan, Barney; Jack Bell, Sunny; Cara O’Connor, Lady; Nicisha Smith, Teddy.

90cm (Sponsored by Russell Bros):

1st Jolie Dalton, Melody; 2nd Caitlin McCullough, Kizzy; 3rd Helen Forgrave, Ziggy.

Aimee Fleming, Jess; Callie Kennedy, Roller; Christopher Smyth, Oreo; Clare Badger, Olivia; Joy Gillen, Chance; Carine Fullerton, Layla; Caitlin Weatherup, Eve; Grace Hancock, Blue.

1m (Sponsored by Russell Bros):

1st Carine Fullerton, Sulli; 2nd Caitlin McCullough, Kizzy; 3rd Christine Campbell, Big Bee; 4th Clare Badger, Olivia.

