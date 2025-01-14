Horse Week: Spooked horses - how to calm them and what to do when you encounter them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AS prey animals, horses are hard-wired to flee when they sense a potential threat.

Even things that seem commonplace to us — like a plastic bag rustling in the breeze, or the noise from a gate slamming shut — can be very frightening for the animal. And once their instincts have kicked in, even a pro may struggle to calm the horse down.

As we’ve seen from the recent events in London, spooked horses can be a danger, not just to themselves, but to the wider public. So, all horse owners need to know what to do if their horse becomes spooked.

Not only this, but it’s important for the general public to understand what to do if they encounter a spooked horse.

Horses have sensitive hearing and are naturally alert to sudden loud sounds or movements. (Pic: Horse & Country)

To help you stay prepared for this type of encounter, the equine experts at Horse & Country are here to share the best way to calm a spooked horse and give tips on what to do if you come across one.

Why might a horse become spooked

Horses are famously unpredictable animals and can be spooked by a variety of different factors, one of the most common being unexpected noises and movements. Horses have sensitive hearing and are naturally alert to sudden loud sounds or movements. Anything unexpected, from a car backfiring to a rustling bush, can startle them.

They can also be spooked by unexpected objects which they consider to be a threat. As creatures of habit, horses can be wary of unfamiliar objects or environments. Even something that seems harmless to us, like a shadow or a falling leaf, can trigger a flight response in a horse. There are a range of other factors that can make horses become spooked, from physical pain to rider anxiety and triggers from negative past experiences.

Horses who have had consistent good quality training and frequent controlled exposure to potential triggers are less likely to become spooked than those who haven’t. However, as the events in London show us, even the most well-trained horses can bolt in some situations, so it’s important to be prepared for this scenario.

How to tell if a horse has become spooked

There are a few tell-tale signs that a horse is about to spook. Pricking of the ears, rolling eyes, snorting, pawing the ground, and throwing up the head are all signs that a horse is getting spooked and may bolt. If you think you know what’s frightening the horse, you can take steps to remove that trigger where possible.

How to calm a spooked horse

No matter how calm and well-trained you think your horse is, it’s vital that every horse owner understands the best way to soothe their horse when they are spooked. Before anything else, ensure that you are calm yourself. Horses are very emotionally intelligent creatures and can pick up on human emotions very easily, so they can become stressed when their riders are. Plus, being calm will make it easier to stay confident and keep in control of the situation. If you feel stressed, take a few deep breaths to calm yourself down first.

Once you feel a little more relaxed and ready to tackle the situation, make sure to establish control with a firm hold on the reins to prevent the horse from bolting. After this, try and distract the horse by redirecting their attention away from whatever caused the spook in the first place. Something as simple as engaging in an activity they enjoy can help them calm down and work out their nervous energy. However, try to avoid any vigorous, high-energy activities with a spooked horse. It’s best to take things slow and steady with a horse who is spooked, as sudden movements or loud noises may startle the animal further.

Don’t forget to take some time to provide reassurance to the horse too. Stroke them gently and speak to them in a soothing voice to reassure them that they are safe and there are no dangers nearby. Taking the time to do this lets them know that you are there to protect them and that they don’t need to be afraid.

What to do if you encounter a spooked horse

If you encounter a riderless, bolting horse — like the recent upsetting incident in London — then attempting to stop or calm the animal could put you both in more danger. A loose horse on a public road is a matter for the police, who will be able to bring in the relevant experts to deal with the situation safely. So, in the exceptionally rare event that you do encounter a loose horse on the road while driving, the safest thing to do is bring the car to a stop, stay in the vehicle, and call the police immediately.

If you’re on foot, your best bet is to remove yourself and anyone else from danger and try to give the animal as much space as possible. Put any dogs on a tight lead and keep children close, then quietly move away to a safe area. While it’s tempting to shout or scream, try to keep quiet and calm, to avoid causing the horse further distress.

When notifying the police, remember to make a note of the horse’s appearance, including their size, markings, and whether or not they are wearing any tack (like a saddle or bridle). You should also let them know if the horse shows signs of injury so they can call in an equestrian vet.

Finally, while it’s been said before, it’s always worth repeating: when you’re behind the wheel and encounter a horse and rider on the road, always pass wide and slow! As a non-rider, this is by far one of the most helpful things you can do to avoid spooking a horse and creating an unsafe situation. Slow your car to 10 MPH, maintain a two-metre passing distance, and don’t rev the engine or honk the horn.

Katie Allen-Clarke, Head of Marketing at Horse & Country, commented: “Even the most well-trained and usually in control horses can become spooked, especially in unfamiliar environments. In most situations, the rider can successfully calm them down by redirecting their attention and staying calm and in control of the situation.

“However, if a horse does bolt, members of the public can avoid being in danger by removing themselves from the situation and staying as calm and quiet as possible, or stopping the car and staying put if they are in a vehicle.

“Horses can get very sprightly and reactive at this time of year, with rich, sweet new grass and fresh weather conditions triggering spring fever. So, if you’re out on a walk and see horses running, rolling, and jumping in the fields, it’s not necessarily a cause for immediate concern (unless you’re about to try and bring them in from the field or get in the saddle!).

“Give them space and avoid entering their enclosure and you should be fine,” Katie added.