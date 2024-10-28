Horse Week: Spooky outfits galore as another successful Halloween show is held at Ecclesville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE Ecclesville team was delighted with the turnout of competitors for their Halloween Show on 27 October with a grand total of 89 entries on the day.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some riders got into the Halloween spirit by wearing spooky costumes and in some cases even getting their ponies decorated for the occasion.

Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses resulted in terrific jump-offs with the 75cm Open Class being the most hotly contested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve combinations took on the challenge and Sophie Johnston riding her lovely pony, Ben, claimed the first place rosette.

Florence Wallace and Storm jumped clear in the Cross poles class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Results were as follows.

Cross-Pole Class:

1st= Mya McMahon and Snowy; Elsie Firth and Rosie; Lucy Jefferson and Sparkles; Brylei Gallagher and Misty; Bob Lee and Dancer; Emily Irwin and Holly; Chloe Magee and Henry; Isla Clarke and Princess; Joe Blaney and Chester; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Evie Glanders and Lucky; Georgia Wallace and Elvis; Florence Wallace and Storm; Kayla Kelly and Jazzy.

50cm Novice Class:

Emily Irwin and Holly, all dressed up, jumped clear in the Cross Poles class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

1st= Amelia Breen and Pocahontas; Ellen Rose Breen and Starman; CJ O’Kane and Lily Rose; Elsie Firth and Rosie; Sammy Ulip and Pandora; Lucy Jefferson and Sparkles; Lola Capewell and Annie; Christina Devlin and Lady; Henry Johnston and Archie.

60cm Novice:

1st= Rosie Clarke and Princess; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Abby Coaltar and Billy; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Evie Glanders and Lucky.

60cm Open:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Mullan with Peaches and Isla Clarke with Princess, both jumped clear in the cross poles class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

1st Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; 2nd Jack Smith and Lady; 3rd Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; 4th Amelia Devlin and Mia; 5th Mollie Lee and Dancer; 6th Caroline Wallace and Sandy.

75cm Novice:

1st= Lola Gallagher and Maz; Anne Stacey and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Conor McGirr and JJ; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Kaitlin McCrory and Roxy; Wendy McAleer and Bella.

75cm Open:

Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang were the winners of the 90cm novice class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 3rd Lily Kelly and Bo; 4th Katie Nevin and Rose; 5th Wendy McAleer and Bella; 6th Charlie Burns and Bo.

90cm Novice:

1st Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.

90cm Open:

1st Lily Beatty and Jack; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 3rd Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang; 4th Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many thanks to all the competitors who supported the Halloween Show and thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder.

The last five-week Showjumping League for 2024 will commence on Friday 8 November starting at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m classes.