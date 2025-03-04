Horse Week: Spring is in the air at Connell Hill training show

Connell Hill is the perfect place to school around on a Saturday morning, whether it be introducing a young horse to new surroundings or coming along to progress and develop some new skills.

Setting off in the pony cross-poles Mya McKay did a great job on pony Glitter to secure a lovely double clear round and went on to jump the 50s securing another red rosette alongside Alice Gregg on Patchy, Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo and Glarryford rider Molly Robinson on pony Cossie.

Molly, Sarah and Alice moved up the classes to compete again in the 60s, with some super results.

Jack Bell came out tops the 70cm class riding his new mount Archie, and Ruby Robinson occupied a very close joint second place alongside Eve O’Melvena on her young horse Jimmy.

Moving forward, Jack Bell reserved another win on Archie, tying with Winter-Lily McGinley on her pony Derryvane Truffles. Coming in second was Sarah Wilson on DeDe closely followed by Eva O’Melvena on Jimmy.

Sporting her new pony in the 90cm class saw Leah Wylie on Lilia take joint first position with Winter-Lily McGinley on Derryvane Truffles. Followed closely was Ben Maybin on young horse Betty, Sarah Wilson on DeDe, Rihanna Wylie on Bessie and Edward Little on young horse GiGi.

Edward little went on to secure first place in the 1m class, closely followed by Zoe Dobbins on Bell who took prime position in the 1.10m, with Christopher Smyth in a very close second on Jess.

Well done to everyone who took part!

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

The next training show will take place this Saturday, March 8 starting at 10am with classes from pony cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m, and everyone is very welcome. Entries are taken on the day.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on the SJI website.

Connell Hill will be hosting a working hunter two-day show organised over the weekend of April 19 and 20. This show will take in all classes in preparation for the Northern Ireland Festival, and is one not to be missed.

Entries online and further details available from Gillian Creighton Facebook pages.

Photography for all Connell Hill Events is available on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Results of Connell Hill training show (Saturday, March 1)

Pony x-poles class:

Mya McKay, Glitter.

50cm class:

Mya McKay, Glitter; Molly Robinson, Cossie; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Alice Gregg, Patchy,

60cm class:

Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Molly Robinson, Cossie.

70cm class:

Jack Bell, Archie; Eve O’Melvena, Jimmy; Ruby Robinson, Scooby.

80cm class:

Jack Bell, Archie; Winter-Lily McGinley, Derryvane Truffles; Sarah Wilson, DeDe; Eva O’Melvena, Jimmy.

90cm class:

Leah Wylie, Lilia; Winter-Lily McGinley, Derryvane Truffles; Sarah Wilson, DeDe; Edward Little, GiGi; Ben Maybin, Betty; Rihanna Wylie, Bessie.

1m class:

Edward Little, Lulu; Zoe Dobbins, Bell; ; Ben Maybin, Betty.

1.10m class:

Zoe Dobbins, Bell; Christopher Smyth, Jess.

Connell Hill Jack Bell jumping Archie. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Christopher Smyth jumping Jess. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Sarah Wilson jumping DeDe. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Eva O'Melvena jumping Jimmy. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)