Horse Week: St Patrick's Day Interschools showjumping at the Meadows

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:58 BST
Young riders made their way to the Meadows Equestrian Centre for a St. Patrick’s Day Interschools showjumping competition.

Photographs kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.

Saintfield high school, winners of the Open Teams Balmoral Qualifier (Zac Hanna, Freddie Thompson & Alice Davis, presented by Craig Kilef from Bluegrass). (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Jack Cowan riding Billy Beauty, winners of the Open Individual. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Molly Reid riding Little Me, winners of the Primary 70cm Individual. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Amelia Wheeler riding Lisnahall Miss Toffee, part of the winning Novice team the Banbridge High School High Flyers. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

