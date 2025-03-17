Horse Week: St Patrick's Day Interschools showjumping at the Meadows

Photographs kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.
Saintfield high school, winners of the Open Teams Balmoral Qualifier (Zac Hanna, Freddie Thompson & Alice Davis, presented by Craig Kilef from Bluegrass). (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
Jack Cowan riding Billy Beauty, winners of the Open Individual. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
Molly Reid riding Little Me, winners of the Primary 70cm Individual. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
Amelia Wheeler riding Lisnahall Miss Toffee, part of the winning Novice team the Banbridge High School High Flyers. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography