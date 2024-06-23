Horse Week: Star shines for Sam at June leg of Laurel View's Dressage League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

STAR and Sam Taylor earned themselves red rosettes for both classes two and three at the June leg of the Laurel View Dressage League.

A sweet 73.65 earned Rubane Candy and Erin McCrea the top spot in the Novice class.

While scores in the 70s took Zuri and Samantha Hamilton and Dante and Ellen McDonald into first place of classes one and six respectively. Cheryl Lawther and Ollie did a jolly good job and took the red ribbon for class four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge appreciation to Yvette Truesdale who was in the judges seat for five of the six classes, giving her an eclectic collection of tests to consider, and to Andrew Ross who returned after riding his own test to judge the largest class of the day.

Blue ribbon for Anne Hill and Blaze Tempo in the intro. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Thanks to all the competitors who came from far and wide to take part, hopefully many can return for the July leg on the 7th.

All competitors will be made most welcome at any of the league competitions, but those who make it along to the July competition still have a chance to compete for the league prizes, as competitors’ (same horse and rider combo) best two scores (in the same class or classes), plus the score at the final go towards the calculations.

Photos from this competition are up on the Equi-Tog website, so make sure to check them out and, while you are online, why not email through your next dressage entries to [email protected]?

Results, Summer Dressage League (two of five)

Helen Hoffin and Rachel take home second place for Class 4. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

BD Intro B:

Judge - Andrew Ross

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st Zuri, Samantha Hamilton, 74.35; 2nd tie Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill and Hugo, Katie Watt, 68.04; 4th Bonnie, Sarah Kee, 66.52; 5th Slade, Rachel Bell, 66.52; 6th Mischief Managed, Rebecca Mullan, 66.30.

Class 2 - Prelim 2:

Ollie and Cheryl Lawther making the right moves in Prelim 14. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Judge - Yvette Truesdale

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 70.52; 2nd Reva, Mya Morrison, 68.28; 3rd Ernie, Shane McKeever, 67.59; 4th Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 64.83; 5th Clyngim Sion, Sophia McKay, 62.76; 6th Bonnie, Rachel Williams, 62.24.

Class 3 - Prelim 7:

Judge - Yvette Truesdale

Shane McKeever and Ernie stride smoothly into third place. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 73.41; 2nd Loughmelvin Cross Naofa, Joanna McNamee, 67.50; 3rd Sunny, Andrew Ross, 64.77; 4th Barney, Lorraine Cardwell, 64.32; 5th Dargento, Emily McNally, 63.86; 6th Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 62.50.

Class 4 - Prelim 14:

Judge - Yvette Truesdale

1st Ollie, Cheryl Lawther, 68.46; 2nd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 66.35; 3rd Ludovik K, Jennifer Kingsmill, 65.58; 4th Rosog Jodi, Sandra Campbell, 63.85; 5th Barney, Lorraine Cardwell, 62.12; 6th Dargento, Emily McNally, 61.54.

Class 5 - Novice 30:

Judge - Yvette Truesdale

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st Rubane Candy, Erin McCrea, 73.65; 2nd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 70.77; 3rd Bailey, Carole Young, 66.73; 4th Pinnochio, Zoe Daniel, 64.62; 5th Gortfree Merry, Tracey Manson, 63.46; 6th Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 62.69.

Class 6 - Open:

Judge - Yvette Truesdale