But before Summer is a distant memory, let’s reminisce over the results from the last of the summer league competitions.

It has been great to have support from so many different competing combinations coming from all over the country, organisers at Laurel View said. There was lots of variety in those that claimed the top spots, so it was great to see who came out on top after the league calculations were all done.

Massive appreciation to the judges and scribes who have generously given their time and expertise, and who without which the Laurel View team could not have run the league.

It should be noted that Laurel View are always happy to run tests (Pony Club qualifiers, RDA, Para or other) that riders wish to practice in front of a judge, just email [email protected] with the details or a copy of a test that you wish to ride.

The centre offers an ideal arena to dip your hooves into the competitive dressage arena, with support from the staff team and constructive feedback and encouragement from judges.

Take some time out of your day to read over the names of the worthy winners listed below.

Results

Summer Dressage League (4 of 5)

Class 1 - BD Intro A:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Ben, Anna Kelly, 70.22; 2nd Jaxs, Rhonda McIlroy, 68.26; 3rd Percy, Josie Knox, 67.61; 4th Patsy, Rebecca Millar, 66.74; 5th Armelina, Hannah Hill, 66.74; 6th Slade, Rachel Bell, 66.74.

Class 2 - Prelim 12:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 74.07; 2nd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 68.33; 3rd Reva, Mya Morrison, 65.56; 4th Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 64.81; 5th Rio, Shane McKeever, 64.63; 6th Breakfast at Tiffany's, Jennifer Hamill, 64.63.

Class 3 - Prelim 14:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 76.15; 2nd Sweet Lady of Mystery, Zara Jones, 67.50; 3rd Nanky Brooker Spain, Louise Beggs, 67.12; 4th Strictly Dancing, Rebecca Millar, 66.73; 5th Dargento, Emily McNally, 65.00; 6th Fonz, Rachael Lennox, 63.85.

Class 4 - Prelim 17A:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

No entries forward

Class 5 - Novice 37A:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Cheeky, Louise Cleland, 63.33; 2nd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 63.33; 3rd Gortfree Merry, Tracey Manson, 62.96; 4th Pippa, Cora McNulty, 62.78.

Class 6 - Open:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Olive (Elem), Amelia McFarland, 75.32; 2nd Larkin (Nov), Lisa Ferguson, 68.39; 3rd Olive (Adv Med), Amelia McFarland, 66.45; 4th Boycie (Elem), Jayne Woodward, 64.68; 5th Cheeky (Nov), Louise Cleland, 64.68; 6th Gortfree Merry (Elem), Tracey Manson, 62.90.

Class 7 – Special Request Tests:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

DI Intro Test B

Kennilwood Annabelle, Luisa Langsford, 66.18.

Summer Dressage League (5 of 5)

Class 1 - BD Intro B:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 71.30;2nd Johnathon, Alice Lutton, 68.70;3rd Percy, Josie Knox, 68.04;4th Admiral, Lena Twardzicka, 67.39;5th Slade, Rachel Bell, 66.74;6th Beaut Lightning, Ashley Wray, 66.52.

Class 2 - Prelim 13:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 75.19; 2nd Baloo, Debbie Burns, 70.96; 3rd Strictly Dancing, Rebecca Millar, 67.69; 4th Reva, Mya Morrison, 66.15; 5th Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 64.23; 6th Bonzo, Andrea Wilson, 59.81.

Class 3 - Prelim 18:

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Lord Finnigan, Kate Higgins, 74.04; 2nd Star, Sam Taylor, 69.81; 3rd Dargento, Emily McNally, 69.04; 4th Sweet Lady of Mystery, Zara Jones, 67.69.

Class 4 - Prelim 19:

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Billy, Amanda Speers, 69.58; 2nd Winston, Lindsay Gault, 67.71; 3rd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 66.67.

Class 5 - Novice 38:

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Will Scarlet, Martina McKinley, 73.55; 2nd Hanne, Jill Hobson, 68.87; 3rd Billy, Amanda Speers, 66.94; 4th Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 66.61; 5th Bailey, Carole Young, 66.13.

Class 6 - Open:

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 68.85; 2nd Olive (Med), Amelia McFarland, 68.48; 3rd Will Scarlet (Nov), Martina McKinley, 68.46; 4th Monty (Adv Med), Mark Robinson, 68.42; 5th Paddock Clover Flight (Nov), Gillian Holmes, 67.50; 6th Hanne (Elem), Jill Hobson, 67.32.

Summer Dressage League Class Results

Total of best two scores through league added to score at final.

Class 1 - Intro:

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 205.00; 2nd Admiral, Lena Twardzicka, 201.30; 3rd Slade, Rachel Bell, 200.65; 4th Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill, 200.65; 5th Beaut Lightning, Ashley Wray, 197.17; 6th Armelina, Hannah Hill, 196.31.

Class 2 - Prelim A:

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 223.35; 2nd Reva, Mya Morrison, 200.56; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 192.45.

Class 3 - Prelim B:

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 219.37; 2nd Dargento, Emily McNally, 201.97; 3rd Sweet Lady of Mystery, Zara Jones, 199.42

Class 4 - Prelim C:

1st Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 200.52; 2nd Winston, Lindsay Gault, 198.83.

Class 5 - Novice:

1st Bailey, Carole Young, 203.07; 2nd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 192.64.

Class 6 – Open:

This class calculated using average score across league.

1st Kingston Olive (Elem, Med & AdMed), Amelia McFarland, 67.95; 2nd Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov & Elem), Jacqui Lewis, 67.05.

Riding School Competition:

This class calculated using average score across league.

1st Sarah-Grace Blelock, Ben (Class 1), 67.61; 2nd Lena Twardzicka, Admiral (Class 1), 66.58; 3rd Emily McNally, Dargento (Classes 3 & 4), 65.27; 4th Anna Kelly, Ben & Silver (Class 1), 64.65; 5th Holly Hanvey, Jeeves (Class 2), 64.15; 6th Lorraine Cardwell, Barney (Classes 3 & 4), 63.22.

Laurel View Livery/Staff Competition:

This class calculated using average score across league.

1st Katie Watt, Binx & Hugo (Class 1), 68.19; 2nd Alice Lutton, Johnathon & Jupiter (Class 1), 66.02; 3rd Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery (Classes 3 & 7), 65.82; 4th Anne Hill, Blaze Tempo (Classes 1 & 2), 65.81; 5th Ashley Wray, Beaut Lightning (Class 1), 65.72; 6th Rebecca Mullan, Kenzi & Mischief Managed (Classes 2 & 1), 63.54.

1 . Laurel View Jaxs and Rhonda McIlroy come second in the August intro class. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales

2 . Laurel View Alice Lutton on Johnathon taking 2nd place in the Special Laurel View Livery and Staff competition. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales

3 . Laurel View Third in the Novice in August for Tracey Manson and Gortfree Merry. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales

4 . Laurel View Red and yellow ribbons for Martina McKinley and Will Scarlet in September. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales