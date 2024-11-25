Horse Week: ﻿Storm Bert fails to stop dressage at Lusk's

Sophie Morrison, competing in her first dressage competition on her new horse Jessie, came fourth to take home a green rosette and pointers from the judge for improvement next week. Ballerina had a busy and successful day placing first for Hannah Bayfield in the newcomers and then winning the novice section for Clare Steele. Chloe Rooney, who has been in the placings each week, was again in the prizes with Markey and Toast. Anita Doherty and Goldiva gave a polished display to win the Elementary. There is great excitement for the final week of dressage to include Pony Club qualifier’s which Sarah Whiteside has again organised for all near and far, hopefully all enjoying the competitions. Thanks again to all the judges who came to judge at Lusk’s – this week it was Fiona Young and Fiona Morrow who finished the day with lunch in the White Horse Cafe. Don’t forget the equestrian and general car boot sale in the indoor arena starting at 11am next Sunday.
There will also be Christmas and gift stalls, so come and do your Christmas shopping. This is all in aid of RDA who come to Lusk’s three times a week with all the voluntary helpers. Also thanks to Denise Neil for her kindness and help in providing the ponies.
Results for week three of the dressage league at Lusk Equestrian were as follows.
Class 1 - Walk/trot:
1st Sarah Gilchrist, Susie;
2nd Jack Steele, Scooby;
3rd Orla Dunne, Ruby;
4th Sophie Morrison, Jessie;
5th Orla Hamill, Benji.
Class 2 - Newcomers prelim:
1st Hannah Bayfield, Ballarina;
2nd Meave Linehan, Ballyfrawley Ross;
3rd Lily Murphy, Coda;
4th Caiomhe O’Hare, Miss Mourne;
5th Eva Kennedy, Darcy.
Class 3 - Prelim:
1st Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;
2nd Chloe Rooney, Markey;
3rd Georgia Linehan, Karma is my middle name;
4th Rachel Fletcher, Spice;
5th Chloe Rooney, Toast.
Class 4 - Novice:
1st Clare Steele, Ballarina;
2nd Andrew Greer, Poppy;
3rd Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;
4th Aimee Webb, Nala;
5th Clare Steele, Marvel.
Class 5 - Elementary:
1st Anita Doherty, Goldiva;
2nd Andrew Greer, Poppy;
3rd Jacqui Porter, Clara.
