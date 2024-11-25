Horse Week: ﻿Storm Bert fails to stop dressage at Lusk's

Sophie Morrison, competing in her first dressage competition on her new horse Jessie, came fourth to take home a green rosette and pointers from the judge for improvement next week. Ballerina had a busy and successful day placing first for Hannah Bayfield in the newcomers and then winning the novice section for Clare Steele. Chloe Rooney, who has been in the placings each week, was again in the prizes with Markey and Toast. Anita Doherty and Goldiva gave a polished display to win the Elementary. There is great excitement for the final week of dressage to include Pony Club qualifier’s which Sarah Whiteside has again organised for all near and far, hopefully all enjoying the competitions. Thanks again to all the judges who came to judge at Lusk’s – this week it was Fiona Young and Fiona Morrow who finished the day with lunch in the White Horse Cafe. Don’t forget the equestrian and general car boot sale in the indoor arena starting at 11am next Sunday.