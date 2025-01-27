Horse Week: Strong competition in Ardnacashel’s dressage league

Thank you to the judge, Coreen Abernethy, and her scribe, Barbara McMurray. Coreen provided valuable feedback and support using her experience as a Dressage Ireland judge.
The leagues at Ardnacashel Equestrian aim to create a positive experience while encouraging weekly improvement. Organisers appreciate feedback from the last dressage league and welcome more ideas to keep improving your experience.
Top Score of the day went to Jackie Flynn and Harvey, scoring a terrific 70.22% in the Senior Intro Class.
RESULTS
Lead Rein Intro:
1. Charlotte Curran and Loneash Daisy.
Senior Intro:
1. Jackie Flynn and Harvey.
Prelim:
1. Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy;
2. Natasha Knowles and Morning Dew;
3. Cara Napier and Midget G;
4. Danielle Connolly and Code Red Ruby;
5. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy.
Novice:
1. Patrick McCready and Jesse.
Elementary:
1. Nicky Nesbitt and Carrickview Saratoga;
2. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.
