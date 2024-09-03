Horse Week: Study online for an Equine qualification with CAFRE
This milestone marks a significant achievement for both the graduates and for CAFRE at Enniskillen Campus.
Launched in September 2022, the Certificate or Higher Education programme is designed to equip learners with the knowledge necessary to excel in the equine industry.
Learners spent two years studying online topics such as equine anatomy and physiology, nutrition, health and welfare, business, exercise physiology and breeding.
Top graduate Yvonne Zellmann, who was awarded the DEARA Prize, the Vaughan Trust Prize and the Equine Business Cup, shared her experience: “I thoroughly enjoyed all parts of the Equine Science and Management course.
“The level of support from everyone within CAFRE has been outstanding!
“I was impressed with the high standard of learning throughout all the modules and simply loved being part of CAFRE. Even though I learned at home and online, CAFRE Enniskillen never felt far away.”
With the successful completion of its first cohort, the Certificate of Higher Education course is poised to continue its growth.
It offers learners the opportunity to advance their careers through a fully flexible, higher education course that can be undertaken from anywhere in the world. Applications for the next intake are now open, with the programme commencing mid-September 2024.
For more information visit: www.cafre.ac.uk