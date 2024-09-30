Horse Week: Success for Kilkeel and District Riding Club at Northern Ireland Championships

Juniors riders were Abigail Grant, Georgie Ferris, John Tomlinson, Lola McCartan, Isla Pirie, Lucy Rooney, Ariana McKee, Jackson Burns, Ellie Mae McGinn, Leanna Rose Devlin and Lily Rose McGinn, along with the seniors Ruth McBurney, Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chloe Flynn, Charley Hanna and Joseph McBurney.

They all jumped superbly to bring home two individual championship titles, team championship title and an array of rosettes from second to sixth.

The club would like to thank parents, friends and helpers that supported them in any way.

Results are as follows

60cms Junior:

1st Abigail Grant;

4th Georgie Ferris;

5th Lola McCartan.

75cms Junior:

6th Ariana McKee.

85cms Junior:

1st Ellie Mae McGinn;

3rd Leanna Rose Devlin;

5th Lily Rose McGinn;

6th Ellie Mae McGinn.

85cms Senior:

2nd Chloe Flynn.

95cms Senior:

4th Charley Hanna;

6th Sarah Jayne Trainor.

1.05m Senior:

2nd Charley Hanna;

3rd Ruth McBurney;

5th Joseph McBurney.

Team Event

1st team – Ben Crum (Lucy Rooney, Ellie Mae McGinn, Ruth McBurney, Charley Hanna)

2nd team – Binian (Ariana McKee, Lily Rose McGinn, Charley Hanna, Joseph McBurney)

4th team – Donard (Jackson Burns, Ellie Mae McGinn, Chloe Flynn, Sarah Jayne Trainor)

1 . NI Championships KDRC riders that competed at the NI Riding Club Showjumping Championships recently. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . NI Championships Sarah Jayne Trainor & Chelsea Rose 6th in the 95 senior class. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . NI Championships Leanna Rose Devlin & Diggy Liggi Lo were 3rd in the 85cms junior class. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . NI Championships Ariana McKee & Calla Lilly were 6th in the 75cm junior class. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales