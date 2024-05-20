Horse Week: Success for Kilkeel & District Riding Club at NI Championships

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 20th May 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:41 BST
KILKEEL & District Riding Club were out in force recently with 14 of their junior and senior riders making the journey to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre, Greenisland, to participate in the Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved on the day.

Representing Kilkeel were junior riders Abigail Grant, Ariana McKee, Lilli McBurney, Jackson Burns, Ellie Mae McGinn, Amelia Grant, Lily Rose McGinn and Kyra McDowell, while seniors Tierna Harper, Molly McGinn, Chloe Flynn, Sarah Jayne Trainor, Charley Hanna and Joseph McBurney competed in all classes throughout the day, bringing home two individual titles, team title and a few placings as well.

Preparations are now well underway for the club’s annual Silver Show on Saturday 27 July.

Three rings will be in operation to cover showing classes, working hunter and showjumping.

For further information contact the club secretary on 07783683478 or via Facebook messenger.

Team Donard consisting of Amelia Grant, Tierna Harper, Lily Rose McGinn & Molly McGinn won the team championship title. (Pic: Kilkeel & District)

1. Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

Joseph McBurney and Tiffcrum Fella won the 1.05m/1.10m class. (Pic: Kilkeel & District)

2. Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

Tierna Harper and Jessie came 2nd in the 70cm Senior class. (Pic: Kilkeel & District)

3. Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

Ellie Mae McGinn & Lislaird Giggles were 2nd in the 70cm Junior class. (Pic: Kilkeel & District)

4. Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

