Horse Week: Success for Kilkeel & District Riding Club at NI Championships

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved on the day.

Representing Kilkeel were junior riders Abigail Grant, Ariana McKee, Lilli McBurney, Jackson Burns, Ellie Mae McGinn, Amelia Grant, Lily Rose McGinn and Kyra McDowell, while seniors Tierna Harper, Molly McGinn, Chloe Flynn, Sarah Jayne Trainor, Charley Hanna and Joseph McBurney competed in all classes throughout the day, bringing home two individual titles, team title and a few placings as well.

Preparations are now well underway for the club’s annual Silver Show on Saturday 27 July.

Three rings will be in operation to cover showing classes, working hunter and showjumping.

For further information contact the club secretary on 07783683478 or via Facebook messenger.

Team Donard consisting of Amelia Grant, Tierna Harper, Lily Rose McGinn & Molly McGinn won the team championship title.

Joseph McBurney and Tiffcrum Fella won the 1.05m/1.10m class.

Tierna Harper and Jessie came 2nd in the 70cm Senior class.