Horse Week: Success for showjumpers at Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Championships

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
NORTHERN Ireland Riding Clubs held their Showjumping Championships on Sunday, September 21.

Members from all over Northern Ireland travelled to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre where the weather was kind and a great day was had by all.

NI Liaison Committee would like to thank Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities, David and Sylvia Nicholl for building a lovely course, Heather and Lana Camblin for judging, Ellie Johnston for the photographs and everyone else who helped out during the day – without their help they could not run these events.

A big well done to everyone who competed – organisers hope you all liked your rosettes and prizes.

CJ O'Kane on Lily-Rose, Causeway & Glens. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)CJ O'Kane on Lily-Rose, Causeway & Glens. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Next up is the Dressage Championships on Sunday, October 13 at Knockagh View Equestrian Centre.

60cm Individual:

1st Abigail Grant, Garfellinn Twinkle – Kilkeel & District

2nd Rachel Stranney, AJ – Mossvale

Abigail Grant, Garfellinn Twinkle, Kilkeel. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Abigail Grant, Garfellinn Twinkle, Kilkeel. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
3rd Sandra Morton, Mountain Misty Morning - Mossvale

4th Georgia Ferris, Molly – Kilkeel & District

5th Lola McCartan, Sparkling Killylane Blue – Kilkeel & District

70cm Individual Combined:

Lesley Wilson, Lyleview Martell, Ballycorr. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Lesley Wilson, Lyleview Martell, Ballycorr. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
1st Eva McCafferty, Sparky – Causeway & Glens

2nd Lesley Wilson, Lyleview Martell - Ballycorr

3rd Amy Smyth, Stevie - Sixmilewater

4th Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery - Sixmilewater

Amy Smyth riding Stevie, Sixmilewater. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Amy Smyth riding Stevie, Sixmilewater. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
5th Kenzie Watt, MB Cruise Along Finn – Northern Lights

6th Ariana McKee, Calla Lilly – Kilkeel & District

85cm Individual Senior:

1st Karina McVeigh, Cococabana - Craigantlet

2nd Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty – Kilkeel & District

3rd Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic - Craigantlet

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Craigantlet. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Craigantlet. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
4th Sarah Maguire, Ballynargan Sunset – Gilford & District

5th Emma Thompson, Maura’s Way - Craigantlet

6th Cora McNulty, Pippa - Sixmilewater

85cm Individual Junior:

1st Ellie Mae McGinn, Rock on Lizzie – Kilkeel & District

2nd Eva McCafferty, Pebbles – Causeway & Glens

3rd Leanna Rose Devlin, Diggi Liggi Lo - Kilkeel & District

4th Kenzie Watt, MB Cruise Along Finn – Northern Lights

5th Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady - Kilkeel & District

6th Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles - Kilkeel & District

95cm Individual Combined:

1st Grace McIlroy, Millenium Ace - Sixmilewater

2nd Kyla McLaughlin, Cahriot Warrior – Northern Lights

3rd Debbie Bunting, Lily - Sixmilewater

4th Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock – Kilkeel & District

5th Eva McCafferty, Pebbles – Causeway & Glens

6th Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose – Kilkeel & District

1.05/1.10 Individual Combined:

1st Mya Morrison, Levante - Sixmilewater

2nd Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock – Kilkeel & District

3rd Ruth McBurney, Carrigeen Mos - Kilkeel & District

4th Kyla McLaughlin, Chariot Warrior – Northern Lights

5th Josephy McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella – Kilkeel & District

Teams:

1st Kilkeel & District Ben Crum

Lucy Rooney, Gamekeepers Rose, Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles, Ruth McBurney, Carrigeen Mos & Charley Hanna, Cicely.

2nd Kilkeel & District Binnian

Ariana McKee, Calla Lilly, Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady, Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock & Joseph McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella.

3rd Craigantlet Caberneighs

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Michelle McConnell, Innisbri Dawn Chorus, Emma Thompson, Loughries Hoodunit & Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic.

4th Kilkeel & District Donard

Jackson Burns, Princess Pirie, Ellie Mae McGinn, Rock on Lizzie, Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty & Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose.