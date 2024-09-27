Horse Week: Success for showjumpers at Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Championships
Members from all over Northern Ireland travelled to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre where the weather was kind and a great day was had by all.
NI Liaison Committee would like to thank Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities, David and Sylvia Nicholl for building a lovely course, Heather and Lana Camblin for judging, Ellie Johnston for the photographs and everyone else who helped out during the day – without their help they could not run these events.
A big well done to everyone who competed – organisers hope you all liked your rosettes and prizes.
Next up is the Dressage Championships on Sunday, October 13 at Knockagh View Equestrian Centre.
60cm Individual:
1st Abigail Grant, Garfellinn Twinkle – Kilkeel & District
2nd Rachel Stranney, AJ – Mossvale
3rd Sandra Morton, Mountain Misty Morning - Mossvale
4th Georgia Ferris, Molly – Kilkeel & District
5th Lola McCartan, Sparkling Killylane Blue – Kilkeel & District
70cm Individual Combined:
1st Eva McCafferty, Sparky – Causeway & Glens
2nd Lesley Wilson, Lyleview Martell - Ballycorr
3rd Amy Smyth, Stevie - Sixmilewater
4th Zara Jones, Sweet Lady of Mystery - Sixmilewater
5th Kenzie Watt, MB Cruise Along Finn – Northern Lights
6th Ariana McKee, Calla Lilly – Kilkeel & District
85cm Individual Senior:
1st Karina McVeigh, Cococabana - Craigantlet
2nd Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty – Kilkeel & District
3rd Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic - Craigantlet
4th Sarah Maguire, Ballynargan Sunset – Gilford & District
5th Emma Thompson, Maura’s Way - Craigantlet
6th Cora McNulty, Pippa - Sixmilewater
85cm Individual Junior:
1st Ellie Mae McGinn, Rock on Lizzie – Kilkeel & District
2nd Eva McCafferty, Pebbles – Causeway & Glens
3rd Leanna Rose Devlin, Diggi Liggi Lo - Kilkeel & District
4th Kenzie Watt, MB Cruise Along Finn – Northern Lights
5th Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady - Kilkeel & District
6th Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles - Kilkeel & District
95cm Individual Combined:
1st Grace McIlroy, Millenium Ace - Sixmilewater
2nd Kyla McLaughlin, Cahriot Warrior – Northern Lights
3rd Debbie Bunting, Lily - Sixmilewater
4th Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock – Kilkeel & District
5th Eva McCafferty, Pebbles – Causeway & Glens
6th Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose – Kilkeel & District
1.05/1.10 Individual Combined:
1st Mya Morrison, Levante - Sixmilewater
2nd Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock – Kilkeel & District
3rd Ruth McBurney, Carrigeen Mos - Kilkeel & District
4th Kyla McLaughlin, Chariot Warrior – Northern Lights
5th Josephy McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella – Kilkeel & District
Teams:
1st Kilkeel & District Ben Crum
Lucy Rooney, Gamekeepers Rose, Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles, Ruth McBurney, Carrigeen Mos & Charley Hanna, Cicely.
2nd Kilkeel & District Binnian
Ariana McKee, Calla Lilly, Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady, Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock & Joseph McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella.
3rd Craigantlet Caberneighs
Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Michelle McConnell, Innisbri Dawn Chorus, Emma Thompson, Loughries Hoodunit & Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic.
4th Kilkeel & District Donard
Jackson Burns, Princess Pirie, Ellie Mae McGinn, Rock on Lizzie, Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty & Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose.