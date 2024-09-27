Horse Week: Success for showjumpers at Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Championships

NORTHERN Ireland Riding Clubs held their Showjumping Championships on Sunday, September 21.

Members from all over Northern Ireland travelled to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre where the weather was kind and a great day was had by all.

NI Liaison Committee would like to thank Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities, David and Sylvia Nicholl for building a lovely course, Heather and Lana Camblin for judging, Ellie Johnston for the photographs and everyone else who helped out during the day – without their help they could not run these events.