Horse Week: Successful charity 2phase event at Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre

An incredible £1,000 plus 21 Euro was raised at the event.

The centre wishes to thank everyone who participated, sponsored, donated, bought raffle tickets helped and supported the event last weekend.

Thank you to all of the local businesses that donated to the raffle – Asda Kilkeel Jonathan Sterritt Pet Photography, Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre, Tam O’Shanter’s Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Harbour Bar Annalong, The Food Works, Mountain View Tack, Pauline Williams Photography, Espanage Hair Clinic Luxe to Kill -by Shorlágh and Leode Kennels.

Thanks also to EMT – Private Ambulance and Trainers for supplying the first aid, and The Lodge Cafe for refreshments.

Results

Xpoles/50cms:

Sponsored by Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre

1st Georgia Ferris (Duke);

2nd John Tomlinson (Sassy);

3rd Kyra Patterson (Kandi);

4th Logan Marks (Raven).

60cms:

Sponsored by Superpet Kilkeel

1st Mia Conner (Dulargy King);

2nd Holly McCullough (Secret);

3rd Rachel Baird (Miley);

4th Laura Miklasova (Johnny);

5th Rachel Baird (Gabriel).

75cms:

Sponsored by Claire McC Ceramics

1st Rachel Baird (Amber);

2nd Chloe Flynn (Beauty);

3rd Holly Crozier (Secret);

4th Ellie Mae McGinn (Giggles);

5th Tierna Harper (Jessie).

85-95cms

Sponsored by @Holmestead Saddlery Northern Ireland

1st Charley Hanna (Prince);

2nd Charley Hanna (Polly);

3rd Molly McGinn (Lizzie);

4th Caroline Clingan (Angus);

5th Lily Rose McGinn (GM).

Gamekeepers Lodge 2Phase Cross-poles/40cms competitors. (Pic: Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian & Activity Centre)

Gamekeepers Lodge 2Phase 75cms winners along with Ashlene from Daisy Lodge Newcastle. (Pic: Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian & Activity Centre)

Gamekeepers Lodge 2Phase Ashlene from Daisy Lodge Newcastle pictured with competitors from the 60cms class. (Pic: Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian & Activity Centre)

Gamekeepers Lodge 2Phase 85-95cms competitors along with Ashlene from Daisy Lodge Newcastle. (Pic: Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian & Activity Centre)