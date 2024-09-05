First up was the Regional Finals in Scotland, where new member Maddison O’Kane travelled to take on the 70cm Eventing. Maddison competed across the three disciplines of dressage, showjumping and cross country and finished in fifth place. This was a great achievement in a strong field of competitors.

At the JCB Pony Club Championships they had the ever-consistent Patrick and Sophia Williams who continued their Tetrathlon success. Sophia secured a win in the Open Girls competition and Patrick placed third in the Open Boys competition. Both siblings won the PCUK Home Championship at the JCB Champs. What is next for this pair!

Seskinore Harriers then had their Mini Team consisting of Catherine Beattie, Rosie Clarke and Anna Mullan making their debut at the JCB Championships in the Blue Cross Horse and Pony Care competition.

The girls displayed an excellent show of knowledge but the tricky equipment round proved to be their achilles heel leaving them just outside the rosettes on this occasion.

This young team loved the opportunity to be a part of the JCB Pony Club Championship, they had a fantastic trip and learned lots along the way.

They then had four members taking part in the prestigious Dublin Horse Show with everyone bringing home rosettes.

Caroline Wallace finished fourth place in the first ridden, Brylei Gallagher took second place in the lead rein show pony, Amy McLaughlin took seventh place in the amateur showjumping final and Casey-Lee Millar won the show starter stakes for the second year in a row. Brilliant achievements for these young competitors.

To finish off a successful summer, Seskinore Harriers had 18 members take part in the Home Championships at Ballyvannon Cross Country. Members put all their training into practice, with everyone producing super dressage scores and good showjumping rounds. The cross country was very influential in deciding the final placings and, unfortunately, this knocked a few of the members out of the rosettes on this occasion.

However, Brylei Gallagher was second in the assisted 40cm class, Caroline Wallace placed fourth and Joey Dickson sixth in the 40cm unassisted class.

They then had Orlaith McCarron in third place and Maria Elliot in fifth place in the challenging 70cm class.

Rebecca Sheridan was fifth individual in a competitive 60cm class.

In the team section of the 60cm class Rebecca Sheridan and Lola Gallagher were part of the winning team.

Seskinore Harriers is now looking forward to a busy autumn.

First up they have a block of junior and senior test preparation rallies with Ami Kwasniewska and Maeve McEvoy, with Efficiency Tests being held in Ash Hollow on 28 September.

On 9 November they are holding their much-anticipated Gold Gala Ball.

The ball is a celebration of Seskinore Harriers Pony Club over the last 50 years and they would love to see members past and present for a brilliant night of good food, fun and entertainment.

This event will be in the wonderful Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, which has been a great supporter of the branch over the years.

Entertainment will be the Engagements and Seskinore Harriers are looking forward to seeing plenty of dancing.

If you would like to book your tickets, please contact any current committee member or email [email protected].

Details will be on the Facebook page – Seskinore Harriers. They hope to see you there!

1 . Seskinore Harriers Patrick Williams competing in Open Boys tetrathlon final. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Seskinore Harriers Amy McLaughin, 7th amateur showjumping at Dublin Horse Show. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Seskinore Harriers Anna Mullan, Catherin Beattie and Rosie Clarke Competing in Horse and Pony Care at the JCB Pony Club Championships. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Seskinore Harriers Caroline Wallace 4th in First Ridden at Dublin Horse Show. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales