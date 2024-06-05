Horse Week: Summer Dressage League kicks off at Ardnacashel Equestrian

Organisers wish to say a big ‘thank you’ to the judge Fiona Morrow for providing feedback to the competitors.

This summer league will run for six weeks, with the final being held on 30 of June.

To be eligible for a final prize you must compete in four out of the six weeks, the final being included in that.

Riders’ best three scores from the league will be calculated to determine their position in the league.

Results from week one

Intro Junior:

1. Leah savage and Slim Sadie;

2. Ella Dickson and Rhydian;

3. Holly McCarroll and Zara.

Intro Senior:

1. Susan Scott and Meara;

2. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie;

3. Kerry Dickson and Darcy;

4. Ella Coffey and Lady Valley;

5. Lisa Smiton and Cochise;

6. Gail Smyth and Cosmo.

Newcomers:

1. Mary Hamill Booth and Don Franco;

2. Darcy Turley and Maisie;

3. Holly Webber and Bluebell;

4. June Burgess and Max;

5. Victoria Graham and Lady;

6. Tiffany Welsh and DStud Edwardo.

Open Prelim:

1. Alara Terak and Ossie;

2. Lucy Donnan and Sonic;

3. Suzanne Cobain and Nora;

4. Karen Connelly and Herbie;

5. Lucy Marshall and Beau;

6. Lucy Donnan and Bay Jay.

Novice:

1. Sarah Turley and Cookie;

2. Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon;

3. Alara Terak and Ossie;

4. Jessica Teggart and Beautiful Sunset;

5. Suzanne Cobain Nora.

1 . Ardnacashel Summer Dressage League Susan Scott and Meara. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Ardnacashel Summer Dressage League Gail Smyth and Cosmo. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Ardnacashel Summer Dressage League Suzanne Cobain and Nora. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

4 . Ardnacashel Summer Dressage League Lucy Donnan and Sonic. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales