Horse Week: Summer show success at Ardnacashel Equestrian

This win was particularly special, as Katie returned this year determined to overcome her demons after a fall in the very same arena last year. Katie and Ollie have formed a fantastic partnership, competing at prestigious shows such as Balmoral and NIF, and their dedication and hard work have truly paid off.

Ben Cousins and Merino impressed the judges in the show horses ring, competing in the light/heavyweight hunter class.

This attractive bay gelding, owned and produced by the sister duo Sophie and Bryony Boyd, put his best foot forward for Ben and went on to lift the WC Glazing Reserve Champion title. Big things are surely ahead for Merino, and organisers wish this talented team the very best of luck! The Supreme Champion of the summer show was Megan Houston with her striking grey Connemara pony Western Ocala.

SUMMER SHOW RESULTS

Working Hunter

X -Poles Assisted

1st Mollie Barrow (Manorowen Tommy Lee)

2nd Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)

3rd Cailleagh Boyd (Dyfred Shadow Dancer)

4th Meadow Titterington Kiernan (Diesel) X Poles Unassisted

1st Thomas Scott Oprey (RowreaghTrouble)

2nd Wynter Titterington (Jolly)

40cm WH pony

1st Katie Ross (Peblo Dancing Queen)

2nd Wesley Cole (Rydian)

3rd Ella Dickson (Comet)

50cm WH pony

1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)

2nd Bernadette Curry (Anchor Palladium)

3rd Wesley Cole (Rhydian)

4th Molly Anderson (Hamish McKnips)

5th Ella Dickson (Comet)

60cm WH pony

1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)

2nd Ellison Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)

3rd Ella Dickson (Star)

4th Abi Martin (Springer)

5th Faye Carson (Leyeswick The Wise Guy)

6th Molly Anderson (Hamish McKnips)

Mini Championship

Champion: Mollie Barrow (Manorowan Tommy Lee)

Reserve : Ella Dickson (Skyfall)

70cm WH Horse

1st Katie Longmuir (Ollie)

2nd Bree Rutledge (Jewel)

3rd Karina McVeigh (Cococabana)

4th Billie Wilson (Light Flicker)

70cm WH Pony

1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)

2nd Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)

3rd Julia Kerr (Tyssul Qartz)

4th Rachel Price (Harry)

70cm Connemara WH Pony

1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)

2nd Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)

3rd Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)

4th Rachel Price (Harry)

80cm 4YO WH Horse

1st Kate McLaughlin (Arlo)

2nd Alana Linden (Dubby)

3rd Alana Linden (Ebony)

80cm WH Pony

1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)

2nd Faith Adair (The Postmistress)

3rd Antonia Law (Snowy)

4th Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)

80cm Novice large breed M&M WH pony

1st Bernadette Curry (Erne Valley Ulla)

80cm WH Horse

1st Billie Wilson (Light Flicker)

80cm WH Amateur

1st Cara Leckie (I Am Wally)

80cm Irish Draught WH Horse

1st Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)

90cm Open large breed M&M WH pony

1st Megan Houston (Western Ocala)

90cm WH Pony

1st Ronan Hynds (Willow)

2nd Zahrah Zahoor Ali (Daddy Cool)

3rd Antonia Law (Snowy)

1m WH pony

1st Megan Houston (Western Ocala)

1m WH horse

1st Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)

2nd Zahrah Zahoor Ali (Is This It)

1.10m WH Horse

1st Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)

Horse Championship

Champion: Katie Longmuir (Ollie)

Reserve: Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)

Pony Championship

Champion: Megan Houston (Western Ocala)

Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)

In Hand

Potential hunter (1-3YO)

1st David Lyons (Unnamed)

2nd David Kirkpatrick (Star)

3rd Gail Hadden (Pinecroft Quaker Ottis)

Irish Draught (1-3yo)

1st Gemma Scott (Rowreagh No Rain No Flowers)

2nd Sean Burns (Ballynolin Bounce Sing Back)

Connemara Pony (4+)

1st Suzanne Martin (Scotty Boy)

2nd Niall Edwards (Mahanagh Sunset)

Championship

Champion – David Lyons (Unknown)

Reserve – David Kirkpatrick (Star)

M&M (Large Breeds)

1st Suzanne Martin (Scotty Boy)

M&M (small breeds)

1st Teoni McKibbin (Ormond Cool Joe)

2nd Anella Hughes (Loghshore Maple )

3rd Nick Jenkins (Springfield Mini Thistle)

Welsh Pony

1st Lauren Wilson (Dyfed Shadow Dancer)

2nd Teoni McKibben (Ormond Coole Joe)

3rd Aoife McBratney (Parker)

Coloured Horse and Pony

1st Megan Reid (MGR Marley Bob)

2nd Amy Hanna (Daddy Cool)

3rd Ellie Scott-Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)

Cobs

1st Ellie Scott-Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)

2nd Lauren Jess (Daisy)

Part Bred

1st Sylvia Henry (Homegrown Willow)

2nd Anna (Archie)

Veteran

1st Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)

2nd Suzanne Cobain (Elsa)

3rd Anna (Archie)

Championship

Champion : Teoni McKibbin (Ormond Cool Joe)

Reserve: Lauren Wilson ( Dyfed Shadow Dancer)

Show Pony

Ridden Connemara

1st Shannon Carruthers (Rathleen Sam)

2nd Katie Crozier

3rd Bernadette Curry (Erne Valley Ulla)

4th Alex Watt (Dunman)

5th Kerry McGrady

M&M Large Breeds

1st Patricia Martin (Jackson)

M&M Small Breeds

1st Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)

Championship

Champion: Shannon Carruthers (Rathleen Sam)

Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)

Tiny Tots Lead Rein

1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)

2nd Olivia Knipe (Springwater Sadlers Wells)

Lead Rein pony

1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)

2nd Sophie Rae McMillian (Butleigh Lady Starlight

M&M Lead Rein Pony

1st Olivia Knipe (Springwater Sadlers Wells)

2nd Mollie Barrow (Manorowen Tommy Lee)

3rd Jorja Dickson (Comet)

4th Pippa Moore (Filsha Veno Spirit)

5th Ava Rose Boylan (Anchor Palladium)

Mini Newcomers

1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)

Family Pony

1st Pippa Moore (George)

First Ridden Pony

1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)

2nd Wynther Titterington (Jolly)

3rd Alia Massey-Fletcher (Topaz)

4th Isla Christie (unknown)

Newcomer

1st Ella Dickson (Comet)

2nd Abi Martin (Springer)

Ridden Pony

1st Rebecca Cowan (Downhills Strolling Minstrel)

Veteran Pony

1st Pippa Moore (George)

Young Handlers (8YO and Under)

1st Thomas Scott Oprey (Rowreagh Trouble)

2nd Alia Massey Fletcher (Topaz)

Young Handlers (9YO and Over)

1st David McMillan (Barney Rubble)

2nd Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)

3rd Ellie Scott Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)

Championship

Champion : Rebecca Cowan (Downhills Strolling Minstrel)

Reserve: Pippa Moore (George)

Show Horses

Lightweight Hunter

1st Georgie Young (Pinecroft Gracier)

2nd Lynne Forbes (Jeremiah)

Middle/Heavyweight Hunter

1st Ben Rainey (Merino)

2nd Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)

Small Hunter

1st Ben Rainey (Darrowby Cougar)

2nd Christina Spiers (Silver Sorrell)

Ladies Hunter (Side Saddle or Astride)

1st Suzi McClean (Simba)

2nd Lynne Forbes (Jeremiah)

3rd Georgie Young (Pinecroft Glacier)

Championship

Champion: Katie Crozier (Darrowby Cougar)

Reserve Ben Rainey (Merino)

Irish Draught

1st Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)

2nd Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)

Show Cob

1st Sophie Christie (Winnie)

2nd Kate Spiers (Haute Couture)

Traditional Cob

1st Willow Maye (Thyolo Zebedee)

2nd Jackie Flynn (Bailey)

Amateur Show Horse

1st Cara Leckie (I Am Wally)

2nd Katie Longmuir (Ollie)

3rd Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)

Newcomers

1st Tiffany Welsh (Dstud Edwardo)

2nd Christina Spiers (Haute Couture)

Championship

Champion: Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)

Reserve : Cara Leckie ( I Am Wally)

Riding Horse (Mixed)

1st Katie Crozier (Callie May)

2nd Gill Gibson (Ballynolin Rudi)

Veteran Horse

1st Beverley Nesbitt (Descendant of the Dark One)

Racehorse to Riding Horse

1st Beverley Nesbitt (Descendant of the Dark One)

2nd Sarah Morcombe (In Our Blood)

3rd Katie Lee Houston (Treasure Vale)

Championship

Champion: Katie Crozier ( Callie May)

Reserve : Sarah Morcombe (In Our Blood)

Supreme Championship

Champion: Megan Houston (Western Ocala)

Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)

1st Reserve: Mollie Barrow

Show Jumping

60cm

1st Holly McCarroll (Ballyderg Zara)

70cm

1st Kate Green (Toffee)

2nd Kate Green (Little Miss V)

3rd Lily Mairs (Houdini)

80cm

1st Mia McIlwaine (Blackbird)

2nd Aoife McBratney (Parker)

3rd Aine Dumigan (Moylough Grey Lady)

90cm

1st Una Megoran (Indie)

2nd Maisie Elliott (Sahara)

3rd Jim McShane (Denzil)

1m

1st Maisie Elliott (Sahara)

2nd Una Megoran (Indie)

3rd Jim McShane (Denzil)

1.10m

Robyn McFadden (Pyper)

