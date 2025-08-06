Horse Week: Summer show success at Ardnacashel Equestrian

This win was particularly special, as Katie returned this year determined to overcome her demons after a fall in the very same arena last year. Katie and Ollie have formed a fantastic partnership, competing at prestigious shows such as Balmoral and NIF, and their dedication and hard work have truly paid off.
This class was kindly sponsored by Ian’s School of Motoring.
Ben Cousins and Merino impressed the judges in the show horses ring, competing in the light/heavyweight hunter class.
This attractive bay gelding, owned and produced by the sister duo Sophie and Bryony Boyd, put his best foot forward for Ben and went on to lift the WC Glazing Reserve Champion title. Big things are surely ahead for Merino, and organisers wish this talented team the very best of luck! The Supreme Champion of the summer show was Megan Houston with her striking grey Connemara pony Western Ocala.
Megan, a talented and successful producer from County Down, impressed the judges to take the top title of the day. Organisers were especially thrilled for Megan and Western Ocala as they headed to the Royal Dublin Horse Show. Ardnacashel Equestrian want to sincerely thank the generous sponsors for their kind sponsorship and support of the annual summer show: Ian’s School of Motoring Sean Rooney Botanica International Greenville IDC WC Glazing
A huge thank you also to Anna and her team at Black Horse Photography NI for capturing all the action!
SUMMER SHOW RESULTS
Working Hunter
X -Poles Assisted
1st Mollie Barrow (Manorowen Tommy Lee)
2nd Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)
3rd Cailleagh Boyd (Dyfred Shadow Dancer)
4th Meadow Titterington Kiernan (Diesel) X Poles Unassisted
1st Thomas Scott Oprey (RowreaghTrouble)
2nd Wynter Titterington (Jolly)
40cm WH pony
1st Katie Ross (Peblo Dancing Queen)
2nd Wesley Cole (Rydian)
3rd Ella Dickson (Comet)
50cm WH pony
1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)
2nd Bernadette Curry (Anchor Palladium)
3rd Wesley Cole (Rhydian)
4th Molly Anderson (Hamish McKnips)
5th Ella Dickson (Comet)
60cm WH pony
1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)
2nd Ellison Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)
3rd Ella Dickson (Star)
4th Abi Martin (Springer)
5th Faye Carson (Leyeswick The Wise Guy)
6th Molly Anderson (Hamish McKnips)
Mini Championship
Champion: Mollie Barrow (Manorowan Tommy Lee)
Reserve : Ella Dickson (Skyfall)
70cm WH Horse
1st Katie Longmuir (Ollie)
2nd Bree Rutledge (Jewel)
3rd Karina McVeigh (Cococabana)
4th Billie Wilson (Light Flicker)
70cm WH Pony
1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)
2nd Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)
3rd Julia Kerr (Tyssul Qartz)
4th Rachel Price (Harry)
70cm Connemara WH Pony
1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)
2nd Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)
3rd Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)
4th Rachel Price (Harry)
80cm 4YO WH Horse
1st Kate McLaughlin (Arlo)
2nd Alana Linden (Dubby)
3rd Alana Linden (Ebony)
80cm WH Pony
1st Rebecca Cowan (Dowshill Strolling Minstrel)
2nd Faith Adair (The Postmistress)
3rd Antonia Law (Snowy)
4th Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)
80cm Novice large breed M&M WH pony
1st Bernadette Curry (Erne Valley Ulla)
80cm WH Horse
1st Billie Wilson (Light Flicker)
80cm WH Amateur
1st Cara Leckie (I Am Wally)
80cm Irish Draught WH Horse
1st Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)
90cm Open large breed M&M WH pony
1st Megan Houston (Western Ocala)
90cm WH Pony
1st Ronan Hynds (Willow)
2nd Zahrah Zahoor Ali (Daddy Cool)
3rd Antonia Law (Snowy)
1m WH pony
1st Megan Houston (Western Ocala)
1m WH horse
1st Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)
2nd Zahrah Zahoor Ali (Is This It)
1.10m WH Horse
1st Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)
Horse Championship
Champion: Katie Longmuir (Ollie)
Reserve: Katie -Lee Houston (Muckno Magic)
Pony Championship
Champion: Megan Houston (Western Ocala)
Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)
In Hand
Potential hunter (1-3YO)
1st David Lyons (Unnamed)
2nd David Kirkpatrick (Star)
3rd Gail Hadden (Pinecroft Quaker Ottis)
Irish Draught (1-3yo)
1st Gemma Scott (Rowreagh No Rain No Flowers)
2nd Sean Burns (Ballynolin Bounce Sing Back)
Irish Draught (1-3year old)
1st Gemma Scott (Rowreagh No Rain No Flowers)
2nd Sean Burns( Ballynolin Bounce Sing Back)
Connemara Pony (4+)
1st Suzanne Martin (Scotty Boy)
2nd Niall Edwards (Mahanagh Sunset)
Championship
Champion – David Lyons (Unknown)
Reserve – David Kirkpatrick (Star)
M&M (Large Breeds)
1st Suzanne Martin (Scotty Boy)
M&M (small breeds)
1st Teoni McKibbin (Ormond Cool Joe)
2nd Anella Hughes (Loghshore Maple )
3rd Nick Jenkins (Springfield Mini Thistle)
Welsh Pony
1st Lauren Wilson (Dyfed Shadow Dancer)
2nd Teoni McKibben (Ormond Coole Joe)
3rd Aoife McBratney (Parker)
Coloured Horse and Pony
1st Megan Reid (MGR Marley Bob)
2nd Amy Hanna (Daddy Cool)
3rd Ellie Scott-Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)
Cobs
1st Ellie Scott-Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)
2nd Lauren Jess (Daisy)
Part Bred
1st Sylvia Henry (Homegrown Willow)
2nd Anna (Archie)
Veteran
1st Julia Kerr (Tyssul Quartz)
2nd Suzanne Cobain (Elsa)
3rd Anna (Archie)
Championship
Champion : Teoni McKibbin (Ormond Cool Joe)
Reserve: Lauren Wilson ( Dyfed Shadow Dancer)
Show Pony
Ridden Connemara
1st Shannon Carruthers (Rathleen Sam)
2nd Katie Crozier
3rd Bernadette Curry (Erne Valley Ulla)
4th Alex Watt (Dunman)
5th Kerry McGrady
M&M Large Breeds
1st Patricia Martin (Jackson)
M&M Small Breeds
1st Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)
Championship
Champion: Shannon Carruthers (Rathleen Sam)
Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)
Tiny Tots Lead Rein
1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)
2nd Olivia Knipe (Springwater Sadlers Wells)
Lead Rein pony
1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)
2nd Sophie Rae McMillian (Butleigh Lady Starlight
M&M Lead Rein Pony
1st Olivia Knipe (Springwater Sadlers Wells)
2nd Mollie Barrow (Manorowen Tommy Lee)
3rd Jorja Dickson (Comet)
4th Pippa Moore (Filsha Veno Spirit)
5th Ava Rose Boylan (Anchor Palladium)
Mini Newcomers
1st Clara Rose Huddleson (Fronarth Harri)
Family Pony
1st Pippa Moore (George)
First Ridden Pony
1st Ella Dickson (Skyfall)
2nd Wynther Titterington (Jolly)
3rd Alia Massey-Fletcher (Topaz)
4th Isla Christie (unknown)
Newcomer
1st Ella Dickson (Comet)
2nd Abi Martin (Springer)
Ridden Pony
1st Rebecca Cowan (Downhills Strolling Minstrel)
Veteran Pony
1st Pippa Moore (George)
Young Handlers (8YO and Under)
1st Thomas Scott Oprey (Rowreagh Trouble)
2nd Alia Massey Fletcher (Topaz)
Young Handlers (9YO and Over)
1st David McMillan (Barney Rubble)
2nd Elissa Cowan (Briolen Cindy)
3rd Ellie Scott Oprey (Rowreagh Wings of Joy)
Championship
Champion : Rebecca Cowan (Downhills Strolling Minstrel)
Reserve: Pippa Moore (George)
Show Horses
Lightweight Hunter
1st Georgie Young (Pinecroft Gracier)
2nd Lynne Forbes (Jeremiah)
Middle/Heavyweight Hunter
1st Ben Rainey (Merino)
2nd Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)
Small Hunter
1st Ben Rainey (Darrowby Cougar)
2nd Christina Spiers (Silver Sorrell)
Ladies Hunter (Side Saddle or Astride)
1st Suzi McClean (Simba)
2nd Lynne Forbes (Jeremiah)
3rd Georgie Young (Pinecroft Glacier)
Championship
Champion: Katie Crozier (Darrowby Cougar)
Reserve Ben Rainey (Merino)
Irish Draught
1st Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)
2nd Rebecca Millar (Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go)
Show Cob
1st Sophie Christie (Winnie)
2nd Kate Spiers (Haute Couture)
Traditional Cob
1st Willow Maye (Thyolo Zebedee)
2nd Jackie Flynn (Bailey)
Amateur Show Horse
1st Cara Leckie (I Am Wally)
2nd Katie Longmuir (Ollie)
3rd Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)
Newcomers
1st Tiffany Welsh (Dstud Edwardo)
2nd Christina Spiers (Haute Couture)
Championship
Champion: Caroline McMillan (Glenveagh Swan Song)
Reserve : Cara Leckie ( I Am Wally)
Riding Horse (Mixed)
1st Katie Crozier (Callie May)
2nd Gill Gibson (Ballynolin Rudi)
Veteran Horse
1st Beverley Nesbitt (Descendant of the Dark One)
Racehorse to Riding Horse
1st Beverley Nesbitt (Descendant of the Dark One)
2nd Sarah Morcombe (In Our Blood)
3rd Katie Lee Houston (Treasure Vale)
Championship
Champion: Katie Crozier ( Callie May)
Reserve : Sarah Morcombe (In Our Blood)
Supreme Championship
Champion: Megan Houston (Western Ocala)
Reserve: Elissa Cowan (Janala Mr Tom)
1st Reserve: Mollie Barrow
Show Jumping
60cm
1st Holly McCarroll (Ballyderg Zara)
70cm
1st Kate Green (Toffee)
2nd Kate Green (Little Miss V)
3rd Lily Mairs (Houdini)
80cm
1st Mia McIlwaine (Blackbird)
2nd Aoife McBratney (Parker)
3rd Aine Dumigan (Moylough Grey Lady)
90cm
1st Una Megoran (Indie)
2nd Maisie Elliott (Sahara)
3rd Jim McShane (Denzil)
1m
1st Maisie Elliott (Sahara)
2nd Una Megoran (Indie)
3rd Jim McShane (Denzil)
1.10m
Robyn McFadden (Pyper)