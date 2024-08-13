Hagans Croft was delighted to welcome new faces to this venue and were astounded at the level of competent young riders and their fabulous horse/ponies.

The day started off with the cross-poles class and with all those competitors jumping the course of 12 fences with ease and with big smiles on their faces.

Each and every one of them received a colourful rosette and an ice cream for all their efforts, which made their victories sweeter!

Some of those competitors then went on to take on the 50cm class and, for Annie Lucas, it was well worth it, jumping clear all the way and in a time of 22 seconds Annie and ‘Sparky’ secured second place.

It was first place for Rachel Stranney and ‘AJ’, the pair took the turns required to knock off a few extra seconds of clock, finishing clear in 21.53 seconds. Well done.

Katelyn Thompson and ‘Crackerjack’ were on top form, winning the 60cm class.

And, with the top three competitors finishing on a perfect score of 90 within the 70cm accumulator class, it was down to who done it in the fastest time and that was Violet Campbell and ‘Mourne Maverick’, followed by Courtney Lynch and ‘Take Two’ in second and Sophia McKenna and ‘Abbey’ in third.

Great tactics were on display when jumping the course, taking great courage to jump the joker fence at the end to try and gain the maximum points. Well done girls!

Next on the schedule was the 75cm pairs relay where team work, along with having fun, was most important.

All three teams were cheered on by friends and family outside the arena, whilst Violet Campbell and Sophia McKenna took the win on the day, both girls were delighted at claiming the first place rainbow rosettes.

This time the 80cm accumulator class saw two competitors finish on a perfect score of 90 points. This meant they were brave enough to take on the joker fence which was a skinny rustic brush fence, built to a height of 95cm.

Both Charley Hanna and Ella McCrory were successful in their endeavours, therefore, it came down to who jumped the course in the fastest time. First place went to Charley, riding ‘Polly’ and second to Ella, riding ‘Bobby Dazzler’.

There were no clear rounds to be had in the 90cm class, therefore, with four faults and a time of 17.75 seconds, it was Charley Hanna and ‘Polly’ who took the win, followed by Emma Brown and ‘Elly Bouncer’ with four faults in a time of 23.59 seconds.

Emma and ‘Elly Bouncer’ went on to win the 1m class, achieving a faultless clear round and first place.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There are three more weeks of this particular event, with all those competing in the cross-poles class receiving a rosette and a treat and in each class rosettes are given from first to sixth place. First place will receive a small prize.

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping Summer Blow Out, results from Saturday, August 10

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Edna Lyness, Fergie; Lucy Rooney, Chutney; Brooke Hanna, King.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, AJ; 2. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 3. Rebecca Belshaw, Mr Reba; 4. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 5. Poppy Moore, Star of Dawn; 6. Bella Smith, Rocco.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 3. Megan Burns, Missy Rose; 4. Rachel Stranney, AJ; 5. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 6. Sophia McKenna, Abbey.

Class 4 - 60cm Pairs Relay:

No entries.

Class 5 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence:

1. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 2. Courtney Lynch, Take two; 3. Sophia McKenna, Abbey; 4. Megan Burns, Missy Rose; 5. Aimee Frew, Just Minty.

Class 6 - 75cm Pairs Relay:

1. Sophie McKenna & Violet Campbell, Abbey & Mourne Maverick; 2. Aimee Frew & Courtney Lynch, Just Minty & Take Two; 3. Sophie Herron & Caroline Herron, Ziggy & Louis.

Class 7 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence:

1. Charley Hanna, Polly; 2. Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler; 3. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger; 4. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 5. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 6. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack.

Class 8 - 90cm:

1. Charley Hanna, Polly; 2. Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer; 3. Ellie Annett, Archie; 4. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 5. Caroline Clingan, Angus.

Class 9 - 1m:

1. Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer.

Hagans Croft Rachel Stranney, AJ. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft Brooke Hanna, King. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)