Horse Week: Summer showjumping league continues at Lusk's

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
COMPETITORS made their way to Lusk Equestrian Centre last weekend for week three of the showjumping league.

Results from Sunday, August 4 - week 3 Lusks showjumping

Class 1 - 60cm:

1st Caelan Greeves, Sam;

Maddie Miskimmon and DS Dance with Me in 90cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Maddie Miskimmon and DS Dance with Me in 90cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Maddie Miskimmon and DS Dance with Me in 90cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles;

3rd Oscar Williams, Pebbles.

Class 2 - 70cm:

1st Amira Greeves, Sam;

Dean Salmon and Seana in 1.10m. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Dean Salmon and Seana in 1.10m. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Dean Salmon and Seana in 1.10m. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Callie Patterson, Indie;

3rd Sophie Lindsay, Robbie;

4th Oscar Williams, Pebbles.

Class 3 - 80cm:

Orla Dunne and Ruby in 70cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Orla Dunne and Ruby in 70cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Orla Dunne and Ruby in 70cm. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Megan Dumigan, Marvel;

2nd Sophie Lindsay, Nicely Dun;

3rd Leanne McNamara, Homer;

4th Jane Equus, Minnie the Minx;

5th Linda McKeown, Sugar.

Class 4 - 90cm:

1st Sophie Price, Molly;

2nd Maddie Miskimmon, DS Dance With Me;

3rd Poppy McMurray, Nemo;

4th Alice Salters, Libby;

5th Gareth Clingen, Sam;

6th Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer.

Class 5 - 1m:

1st Imogen Gray, Troy;

2nd Ella Boyle, Tiny;

3rd Alice Salters, Libby;

4th Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer.

Class 6 - 1m10:

1st James Murphy, Riley;

2nd Dean Salmon, Seana;

3rd Ella Boyle, Tiny.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice