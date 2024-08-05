Horse Week: Summer showjumping league continues at Lusk's
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Results from Sunday, August 4 - week 3 Lusks showjumping
Class 1 - 60cm:
1st Caelan Greeves, Sam;
2nd Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles;
3rd Oscar Williams, Pebbles.
Class 2 - 70cm:
1st Amira Greeves, Sam;
2nd Callie Patterson, Indie;
3rd Sophie Lindsay, Robbie;
4th Oscar Williams, Pebbles.
Class 3 - 80cm:
1st Megan Dumigan, Marvel;
2nd Sophie Lindsay, Nicely Dun;
3rd Leanne McNamara, Homer;
4th Jane Equus, Minnie the Minx;
5th Linda McKeown, Sugar.
Class 4 - 90cm:
1st Sophie Price, Molly;
2nd Maddie Miskimmon, DS Dance With Me;
3rd Poppy McMurray, Nemo;
4th Alice Salters, Libby;
5th Gareth Clingen, Sam;
6th Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer.
Class 5 - 1m:
1st Imogen Gray, Troy;
2nd Ella Boyle, Tiny;
3rd Alice Salters, Libby;
4th Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer.
Class 6 - 1m10:
1st James Murphy, Riley;
2nd Dean Salmon, Seana;
3rd Ella Boyle, Tiny.