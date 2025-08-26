Horse Week: Sun and showjumping at Hagans Croft

The cross-poles class saw all competitors entered achieving a double clear round, everyone rode their super star ponies exceptionally well, celebrating with a very sophisticated lap of honour in trot and a clear round rosette. Well done everyone!

Meadow Titterington-Kiernan rode their second mount of the day, this time Diesel, who claimed the first place ribbon in the 40cm class.

Ellie Annett and Oscar are certainly bringing their ‘A’ game to this showjumping event, with first place win in the 50cm class.

As the jumps were raised for the 60cm class, some new fillers entered the arena and back bars went onto some of the jumps. With a total of nine competitors entered, the competition certainly started to hot up. With five competitors achieving a double clear round, it was down to who competed the course of fences nine to 12 in the fastest time. First place went to Carla Owens and Brackenfinch Bon Bon who cantered across the finish line in 42.84 seconds.

Next on the schedule was the 70cm accumulator class with joker fence. Within this class each jump is awarded points with the joker fence awarded double points, as this fence stands 15cm higher than the course height and also looks very different to the other fences. On the day the joker fence was a skinny rustic fence with a whiskey barrel underneath. Melissa Truesdale and Violet Campbell battled it out for the top spot.

With both competitors taking the risk and going to jump the joker fence and successfully clearing it and over the finish line with a perfect score of 90 points, it was Melissa Truesdale and Pilgrim Star who completed the course in the fastest time, taking the win. Congratulations!

Onto the 80cm accumulator class where the same rules applied as the class previous. Caroline Clingan and Angus took all the turns the course had to offer and also taking on the joker fence which stood at a height of 95cm and successfully completed the course with all fences intact in the fastest time, therefore taking the win!

The day unfortunately ended on the 80cm class as their were no entries for the 90cm, 1m or 1.1m classes, but what a super day’s jumping was had by all, with just two more weeks remaining of this showjumping Summer Blow Out event.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There are two more weeks of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the cross-poles class and each class there after rosettes are given to placings first to sixth and first place receiving a small prize. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Friday at 1pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Friday afternoons.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping Summer Blow Out results - Saturday, August 23

Class 1 - X-Poles (winners)

Violet Davidson, Pippa; Meadow Titterington-Kiernan, Bubbles; Annie Hoey, Custard; Layla Malone, Twilight; Emily McClelland, Rosie.

Class 2 - 40cm

1. Meadow Titterington-Kiernan, Diesel; 2. Ellie-Mae McConnell, Major.

Class 3 - 50cm

1. Ellie Annett, Oscar; 2. Megan Kelly, Lily; 3. Ellie-Mae McConnell, Major; 4. Abbie Willis, Gizmo; 5. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 6. Poppy McClelland, Rosie.

Class 4 - 60cm

1. Carla Owens, Brackenfinch Bon Bon; 2. Holly McCarroll, Zara; 3. Katie Annett, Bentley; 4. Annabelle Chambers, Tom; 5. Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo; 6. Sophie Malone, Trix.

Class 5 - 60cm Pairs Relay

No Entries

Class 6 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1. Melissa Truesdale, Pilgrim Star; 2. Violet Campbell, Sunny; 3. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 4. Yasmin Phoenix, Kaz; 5. Katie Annett, Bentley; 6. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond

Class 8 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 2. Georgina Cunningham, Canadian Express; 3. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 4. Violet Campbell, Sunny; 5. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 6. Katie Creegan, Dunreevey Deputy Dan.

