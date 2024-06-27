Horse Week: Sun shines on another fantastic Enniskillen Horse and Pony Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE sun shone at the fantastic Castle Irvine for the annual Enniskillen Horse and Pony Show, with over 600 competitors taking part in dressage, unregistered jumping, showing and working hunter competitions.

The standard of horses and ponies was exceptional and a first place rosette was not easily claimed.

Competitors from all over Ireland took part with a huge amount staying for the weekend.

Local rider Kerry Taggart and Cooloo Colin took the big money – £1,500 – in the working hunter ring, with the Supreme Horse in the ridden rings going to Joanne Quirke and Battles Gent.

The Supreme Champion Horse of the Show, Battles Gent ridden by Joanne Quirke, being presented with her prize by John McClaughry, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Marjorie Blackburn from the Irish Shows Association. (Pic: Freelance)

Class results as follows.

Class 1 Lead Rein Confined to Fermanagh:

Callie Alexander, Edenmore Little Bravado;

Harry Keys, Pepper;

The McAloon family from Kesh with their Reserve Champion Veteran Mare, Waterside Samara, and prizewinning pony. (Pic: Freelance)

Willow Sloane, April.

Class 2 open Lead Rein:

Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin;

Florence Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;

Winning puppy, Toby, owned by Aaron Holden from Kesh. (Pic: Freelance)

Harry Keys, Pepper.

Class 3 First Ridden Confined to Fermanagh:

Elsa Lee, Amy;

Kim McKevlin, Hushabye Smooth Criminal;

Novice Working Hunter Champion with judge Toni Donnelly. (Pic: Freelance)

Ella-Rose Alexander, Edenmore Little Bravado.

Class 4 First Ridden:

Erin Wardle, First Delilah;

Grace Jackson, Hollybush Juno;

Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz.

Class 5 open show/Hunter pony 13.2hh or under:

CJ O'Kane from Beragh. (Pic: Freelance)

1 Erin Wardle, First Delilah;

2 Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Renee.

Class 6 Open Hunter Pony 14.2hh or under:

1 Imogen Heap, Edenmore Star;

2 Madison O’Kane, Bee Royal.

Class 7 Mountain and Moorland any Height Rider any age:

1 Jenny Lindsay, L’Tara’s Ruby;

2 Sandra Somerville, Earl Robin;

3 Patricia Martin, Hazelwood Prince.

Champion:

Erin Wardle, First Delilah.

Reserve Champion:

Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Renee.

Class 8 young Handlers 4-11 years:

1 Willow Sloane, April;

2 Caroline Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;

3 Matthew Gough, Ronelle Pollyanna.

Class 9 young Handlers 11-16 years old:

1 Sarah-Jane Sloane, Buddy;

2 Clara Beaney, Wondeland High Flyer.

Class 10 Family Pony:

2 Katie Nevin;

4 Katie Nevin.

Class 11 Fancy Dress:

1 Aiobha O’Loughlin-Doyle, Honeysuckle.

Class 12 Ridden Hunter Confined to Fermanagh:

1 Lisa Doogan, Tattygare Me Me Me;

2 Martin Traynor, Freddie;

3 Diana Cody, Kilgriff Miss Louise.

Class 13 Ridden Irish Draught:

1 Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno;

2 Shane Doyle, Cloonacueen Holy Star;

3 Chris Carter, Cloonan Hector.

Class 14:

1 Lisa Talbot, Be Colour Blue;

2 Rosemary Traynor, Mac;

3 Ashley Neely, Barconey Dallis.

Class 15 Small Hunter:

1 Megan Connell, Toberpatrick Ruby;

2 Grainne Moore, Shannaghmore Lothario;

3Nicky Laverty, Lisroon Top Knotch.

Class 16 Lightweight Hunter:

1 Ryan Anderson, Doyles Romeo;

2 Katie Crozier, Fort Bruce;

3Wayne Hamilton, Rios Return.

Class 17 Middleweight Hunter:

1 Ciaran Feldman, KBF Paved With Stars;

2 Eva Lowry, Glenveigh Viewpoint;

3 Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.

Class Eighteen Heavyweight Hunter:

1 Chris Carter, Cloonan Hector;

2 Martin Traynor, Freddie.

Class 18 A Ladies Hunter:

1 Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent;

2 Caoimhe O’Hare, Miss Mourne;

3 Sara Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox.

Class 19 Large Riding Horse:

1 Matt Dickenson, Major Sam;

2 Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui;

3 Ava Stubbs, Willow.

Class 20 Large Riding Horse:

1 Lisa Talbot, Be Colour Blue;

2 Cara Leckie, I Am Wally;

3 Sophie Moy, MTN Limmerick.

Class 21 Novice Racehorse:

1 Shauna Boyle, Balmont Flyer;

2 Cara Leckie, I Am Wally;

3 Sophie Moy, MNT Limmerick.

Class 22 Open Racehorse:

1 Sharon Carolan, Masterson;

2 Stephanie McGlynn, Mickah Wallace;

3 Seaninin Mahon, General Principal.

Class 23 Show Cob:

1 Sophie Moy, CCS Henry Higgins;

2 Katie Crozier, Pennans Lola May;

3 Elaine Buller, Liadan Gal.

Class 24 Maxi Cob:

1 Ryan Anderson, Highview Watermark;

2 Cara Leckie, Off The Island;

3 Ava Stubbs, Draughtons Wildcard.

Class 25 Side Saddle:

1 Katie Crozier, Fort Bruce;

2 Megan Connell, Toberpatrick Ruby;

3 Stephanie McGlynn, Mickah Wallace.

Champion:

Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.

Reserve Champion:

Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno.

Class 26 Lough Melvin Stud Mare and Foal Class:

1 Diane Weatherup, Sternbergs Lovely Lorraine;

2 Liza Taylor, Rosscon Blue Jasmine;

3 Catherine Dempsey, HollyHock Maidras Rua.

Class 27 Brood Mare:

1 Catherine Dempsey, Hollyhock Maidras Rua;

2 James Naan, Tullanna Lezabelle;

3 Diane Weatherup, Sternbergs Lovely Lorriane.

Class 28 Foal:

1 Liza Taylor, Rosconn Blue Jasmine;

2 Diane Weatherup, Ballywildrick Sassy Lassy;

3 Catherine Dempsey, Unnamed.

Class 29 Yearling:

1 Laura McWeeney, Belcarra Wide Eyes;

2 Martin Lynch, Tara Hollyde Goariva.

Class 30 Two Year Old:

1 Breege Flanagan, Ardees Lucy.

Class 31:

1 Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calpyso;

2 Justine O’Hara, Cnoc A Noinin Nancy;

3 Helen Forgrave, Shanbo Silver.

Junior Champion:

Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calpyso.

Reserve Junior Champion:

Breege Flanagan, Ardees Lucy.

Class 32 Four year old and over in Hand:

1 Martha McDermott, Temple Rebel Arabella;

2 Jenny Lindsay, L’Taras Ruby;

3 Ellie Dennis, Erica.

Class 33 Rider under 16 years:

1 Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent;

2 Harry Campbell, Classibawn Head Lass;

3 Kelly- Rose Daly, Castlemadden Eihir.

Class 34r Rider over 16 years:

1 Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl;

2 Sammy Workman, Lougestown Irish Cream.

Senior Champion:

Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl.

Reserve Champion:

Catherine Dempsey, Hollyhock Maidras Rua.

Supreme Connemara Pony:

Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl.

Reserve Supreme pony:

Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calypso.

Class 35 Broodmare

1 Alison Roundtree, Killycloghan Legacy;

2 Charlene Little, My Vintage Rose.

Class 36 Foal of above:

1 Charlene Little, Unnamed.

Class 37 Yearling:

1 Willie Little, My Valleys Diamond;

2 Laura McWeeney, Longstone Another Pleasure;

3 Christopher McGirr, Logmore Jan Cover.

Class 38 Two Year Old:

1 Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore For Pleasure;

2 Seamus O’Neill, Unnamed;

3 Sophie Hamilton, Diane.

Class 39 Three year old:

1 Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Dunkirk;

2 Linda McKinney, Rathglass Milly;

3 Norman Walsh, Jimble Eva.

Champion:

Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Dunkirk.

Reserve Champion:

Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Flo Pleasure.

Class 40 Registered Irish Draught Mare:

1 Kenny Bell, Castleview Farmer Lady;

2 Enda Hamill, Gweebarra Realta;

3 Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Gem.

Class 41 Foal of Above:

1 Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Gem;

2 Kenny Bell, Unnamed;

3 Enda Hamill, Gweebarra Rionagh.

Class 42 yearling:

1 Andrea Gallagher, Unnamed.

Class 43 two year old:

1 Edel Quinn, Ballinamaddy Belter;

2 Sophie Hamilton, Diane;

3 Christopher McGirr, D-mac Reliance.

Champion:

Kenny Bell, Castleview Farmers Lady.

Reserve:

Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno.

Class 45 TGCA:

1 Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown.

Class 46 TGCA:

1 Megan McQuat, The Moorestown Gambler.

Class 47 TGCA:

1 Adam Fitzgerald, Pronto Tonto;

2 Lynn Erskine, Ballywatt Summer;

3 Sam Crothers, SD Dreamking.

Class 48 TGCA:

1 Cara Leckie, Back To Black;

2 Sarah Donnell, Dreamer;

3 Adam Fitzgerald, Mr Vincent.

Class 49 TGCA:

1 Katie Hopper, Dolly;

2 Aishling Clarke, Cheeky Chuckles.

Class 50 TGCA:

1 Dennis Storey, George;

2 Kelly Gallagher, Madam Jezz;

3 Terry McSpadden, Fredas Dream.

Class 51 TGCA:

1 Joanne Curran, Betty Boo;

2 Aishling Clarke, Cheeky Chuckles;

3 Zoe Hopper, Dolly.

Class 52 TGCA:

1 Sarah Donnell, Dreamer;

2 Cara Leckie, Back to Black.

Class 53 TGCA:

1 Louise Presho, George;

2 Joanne Curran, Hope;

3 Amelia Wheeler, Illegally Blonde.

Quest Champion:

Joanne Curran, Betty Boo.

Reserve:

Cara Leckie, Back to Black.

Go For Glory

Champion:

Louise Presho, George.

Supreme Champion:

Louise Presho, George.

Reserve:

Joanne Curran, Betty Boo.

Veteran Reserve Champion:

Seana McAloon, Waterside Samara.

Class 62 novice working hunter:

1 Ruby Healey, Dillon;

2 Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz;

3 Caroline Wallace, Storm.

Class 63 Novice Working Hunter:

1 Caroline Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;

2 Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo;

3 Erin Wardle, First Delilah.

Class 64:

1 Pamela Caldwell, Hettie;

2 Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo;

3 Erin Wardle, First Delilah.

Class 65:

1 Linda Mackin McKeown, Sugar Leaf Boy;

2 Jessica McKernon, Abbeyvale Beauty;

3 Kayleigh Russell, Valentine Fulmar.

Champion Novice Working Hunter:

Linda Mackin McKeown, Sugar Leaf Boy.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter:

Jessica McKernan, Abbeydale Beauty.

Class 66 open Working Hunter:

1 Sarah Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox;

2 Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent;

3 Linnea Larkin, Libertys Benjamin.

Class 67 Open Working Hunter:

1 Nicola Martin, Misty;

2 Cormac Murtagh, Shannaghy Star;

3 Lara Kelly, Doughrough JR.

Class 68 Open Working Hunter:

1 Kerry Taggart, Colloo Colin;

2 Kieran Feldman, KBF Paved with The Stars;

3 Sarah Gallagher, Coolmore Silver Belle.

Class 69 Open Working Hunter:

1 Lisa Talbot, GHS Freemont;

2 Linnea Larkin, Falduff Addi Lass;

3 Ava Stubbs, Tullyhill Lucy Diamond.

Champion:

Kerry Taggart, Cooloo Colin.

Reserve Champion:

Nicola Martin, Misty.

2nd Reserve:

Sarah Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox.

4th:

Lisa Talbot, GHS Freemount.

Cob:

Willow Maye

Thoroughbred:

Christopher Connell, Take To The Air.

Under 16 Rider:

Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent:

Connemara:

Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent.

Local Rider:

Kerry Taggart, Coloo Colin.

Supreme Horse of Show:

Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.

Reserve Champion: