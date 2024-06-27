Horse Week: Sun shines on another fantastic Enniskillen Horse and Pony Show
The standard of horses and ponies was exceptional and a first place rosette was not easily claimed.
Competitors from all over Ireland took part with a huge amount staying for the weekend.
Local rider Kerry Taggart and Cooloo Colin took the big money – £1,500 – in the working hunter ring, with the Supreme Horse in the ridden rings going to Joanne Quirke and Battles Gent.
Class results as follows.
Class 1 Lead Rein Confined to Fermanagh:
Callie Alexander, Edenmore Little Bravado;
Harry Keys, Pepper;
Willow Sloane, April.
Class 2 open Lead Rein:
Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin;
Florence Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;
Harry Keys, Pepper.
Class 3 First Ridden Confined to Fermanagh:
Elsa Lee, Amy;
Kim McKevlin, Hushabye Smooth Criminal;
Ella-Rose Alexander, Edenmore Little Bravado.
Class 4 First Ridden:
Erin Wardle, First Delilah;
Grace Jackson, Hollybush Juno;
Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz.
Class 5 open show/Hunter pony 13.2hh or under:
1 Erin Wardle, First Delilah;
2 Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Renee.
Class 6 Open Hunter Pony 14.2hh or under:
1 Imogen Heap, Edenmore Star;
2 Madison O’Kane, Bee Royal.
Class 7 Mountain and Moorland any Height Rider any age:
1 Jenny Lindsay, L’Tara’s Ruby;
2 Sandra Somerville, Earl Robin;
3 Patricia Martin, Hazelwood Prince.
Champion:
Erin Wardle, First Delilah.
Reserve Champion:
Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Renee.
Class 8 young Handlers 4-11 years:
1 Willow Sloane, April;
2 Caroline Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;
3 Matthew Gough, Ronelle Pollyanna.
Class 9 young Handlers 11-16 years old:
1 Sarah-Jane Sloane, Buddy;
2 Clara Beaney, Wondeland High Flyer.
Class 10 Family Pony:
2 Katie Nevin;
4 Katie Nevin.
Class 11 Fancy Dress:
1 Aiobha O’Loughlin-Doyle, Honeysuckle.
Class 12 Ridden Hunter Confined to Fermanagh:
1 Lisa Doogan, Tattygare Me Me Me;
2 Martin Traynor, Freddie;
3 Diana Cody, Kilgriff Miss Louise.
Class 13 Ridden Irish Draught:
1 Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno;
2 Shane Doyle, Cloonacueen Holy Star;
3 Chris Carter, Cloonan Hector.
Class 14:
1 Lisa Talbot, Be Colour Blue;
2 Rosemary Traynor, Mac;
3 Ashley Neely, Barconey Dallis.
Class 15 Small Hunter:
1 Megan Connell, Toberpatrick Ruby;
2 Grainne Moore, Shannaghmore Lothario;
3Nicky Laverty, Lisroon Top Knotch.
Class 16 Lightweight Hunter:
1 Ryan Anderson, Doyles Romeo;
2 Katie Crozier, Fort Bruce;
3Wayne Hamilton, Rios Return.
Class 17 Middleweight Hunter:
1 Ciaran Feldman, KBF Paved With Stars;
2 Eva Lowry, Glenveigh Viewpoint;
3 Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.
Class Eighteen Heavyweight Hunter:
1 Chris Carter, Cloonan Hector;
2 Martin Traynor, Freddie.
Class 18 A Ladies Hunter:
1 Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent;
2 Caoimhe O’Hare, Miss Mourne;
3 Sara Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox.
Class 19 Large Riding Horse:
1 Matt Dickenson, Major Sam;
2 Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui;
3 Ava Stubbs, Willow.
Class 20 Large Riding Horse:
1 Lisa Talbot, Be Colour Blue;
2 Cara Leckie, I Am Wally;
3 Sophie Moy, MTN Limmerick.
Class 21 Novice Racehorse:
1 Shauna Boyle, Balmont Flyer;
2 Cara Leckie, I Am Wally;
3 Sophie Moy, MNT Limmerick.
Class 22 Open Racehorse:
1 Sharon Carolan, Masterson;
2 Stephanie McGlynn, Mickah Wallace;
3 Seaninin Mahon, General Principal.
Class 23 Show Cob:
1 Sophie Moy, CCS Henry Higgins;
2 Katie Crozier, Pennans Lola May;
3 Elaine Buller, Liadan Gal.
Class 24 Maxi Cob:
1 Ryan Anderson, Highview Watermark;
2 Cara Leckie, Off The Island;
3 Ava Stubbs, Draughtons Wildcard.
Class 25 Side Saddle:
1 Katie Crozier, Fort Bruce;
2 Megan Connell, Toberpatrick Ruby;
3 Stephanie McGlynn, Mickah Wallace.
Champion:
Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.
Reserve Champion:
Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno.
Class 26 Lough Melvin Stud Mare and Foal Class:
1 Diane Weatherup, Sternbergs Lovely Lorraine;
2 Liza Taylor, Rosscon Blue Jasmine;
3 Catherine Dempsey, HollyHock Maidras Rua.
Class 27 Brood Mare:
1 Catherine Dempsey, Hollyhock Maidras Rua;
2 James Naan, Tullanna Lezabelle;
3 Diane Weatherup, Sternbergs Lovely Lorriane.
Class 28 Foal:
1 Liza Taylor, Rosconn Blue Jasmine;
2 Diane Weatherup, Ballywildrick Sassy Lassy;
3 Catherine Dempsey, Unnamed.
Class 29 Yearling:
1 Laura McWeeney, Belcarra Wide Eyes;
2 Martin Lynch, Tara Hollyde Goariva.
Class 30 Two Year Old:
1 Breege Flanagan, Ardees Lucy.
Class 31:
1 Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calpyso;
2 Justine O’Hara, Cnoc A Noinin Nancy;
3 Helen Forgrave, Shanbo Silver.
Junior Champion:
Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calpyso.
Reserve Junior Champion:
Breege Flanagan, Ardees Lucy.
Class 32 Four year old and over in Hand:
1 Martha McDermott, Temple Rebel Arabella;
2 Jenny Lindsay, L’Taras Ruby;
3 Ellie Dennis, Erica.
Class 33 Rider under 16 years:
1 Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent;
2 Harry Campbell, Classibawn Head Lass;
3 Kelly- Rose Daly, Castlemadden Eihir.
Class 34r Rider over 16 years:
1 Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl;
2 Sammy Workman, Lougestown Irish Cream.
Senior Champion:
Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl.
Reserve Champion:
Catherine Dempsey, Hollyhock Maidras Rua.
Supreme Connemara Pony:
Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Golden Girl.
Reserve Supreme pony:
Jenny Lindsay, Carnakilly Calypso.
Class 35 Broodmare
1 Alison Roundtree, Killycloghan Legacy;
2 Charlene Little, My Vintage Rose.
Class 36 Foal of above:
1 Charlene Little, Unnamed.
Class 37 Yearling:
1 Willie Little, My Valleys Diamond;
2 Laura McWeeney, Longstone Another Pleasure;
3 Christopher McGirr, Logmore Jan Cover.
Class 38 Two Year Old:
1 Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore For Pleasure;
2 Seamus O’Neill, Unnamed;
3 Sophie Hamilton, Diane.
Class 39 Three year old:
1 Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Dunkirk;
2 Linda McKinney, Rathglass Milly;
3 Norman Walsh, Jimble Eva.
Champion:
Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Dunkirk.
Reserve Champion:
Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Flo Pleasure.
Class 40 Registered Irish Draught Mare:
1 Kenny Bell, Castleview Farmer Lady;
2 Enda Hamill, Gweebarra Realta;
3 Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Gem.
Class 41 Foal of Above:
1 Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Gem;
2 Kenny Bell, Unnamed;
3 Enda Hamill, Gweebarra Rionagh.
Class 42 yearling:
1 Andrea Gallagher, Unnamed.
Class 43 two year old:
1 Edel Quinn, Ballinamaddy Belter;
2 Sophie Hamilton, Diane;
3 Christopher McGirr, D-mac Reliance.
Champion:
Kenny Bell, Castleview Farmers Lady.
Reserve:
Victoria Teuton, Shannaghmore Inferno.
Class 45 TGCA:
1 Brooke Erskine, Lady Moorestown.
Class 46 TGCA:
1 Megan McQuat, The Moorestown Gambler.
Class 47 TGCA:
1 Adam Fitzgerald, Pronto Tonto;
2 Lynn Erskine, Ballywatt Summer;
3 Sam Crothers, SD Dreamking.
Class 48 TGCA:
1 Cara Leckie, Back To Black;
2 Sarah Donnell, Dreamer;
3 Adam Fitzgerald, Mr Vincent.
Class 49 TGCA:
1 Katie Hopper, Dolly;
2 Aishling Clarke, Cheeky Chuckles.
Class 50 TGCA:
1 Dennis Storey, George;
2 Kelly Gallagher, Madam Jezz;
3 Terry McSpadden, Fredas Dream.
Class 51 TGCA:
1 Joanne Curran, Betty Boo;
2 Aishling Clarke, Cheeky Chuckles;
3 Zoe Hopper, Dolly.
Class 52 TGCA:
1 Sarah Donnell, Dreamer;
2 Cara Leckie, Back to Black.
Class 53 TGCA:
1 Louise Presho, George;
2 Joanne Curran, Hope;
3 Amelia Wheeler, Illegally Blonde.
Quest Champion:
Joanne Curran, Betty Boo.
Reserve:
Cara Leckie, Back to Black.
Go For Glory
Champion:
Louise Presho, George.
Supreme Champion:
Louise Presho, George.
Reserve:
Joanne Curran, Betty Boo.
Veteran Reserve Champion:
Seana McAloon, Waterside Samara.
Class 62 novice working hunter:
1 Ruby Healey, Dillon;
2 Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz;
3 Caroline Wallace, Storm.
Class 63 Novice Working Hunter:
1 Caroline Wallace, Keenaught Sandy Gold;
2 Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo;
3 Erin Wardle, First Delilah.
Class 64:
1 Pamela Caldwell, Hettie;
2 Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo;
3 Erin Wardle, First Delilah.
Class 65:
1 Linda Mackin McKeown, Sugar Leaf Boy;
2 Jessica McKernon, Abbeyvale Beauty;
3 Kayleigh Russell, Valentine Fulmar.
Champion Novice Working Hunter:
Linda Mackin McKeown, Sugar Leaf Boy.
Reserve Champion Working Hunter:
Jessica McKernan, Abbeydale Beauty.
Class 66 open Working Hunter:
1 Sarah Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox;
2 Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent;
3 Linnea Larkin, Libertys Benjamin.
Class 67 Open Working Hunter:
1 Nicola Martin, Misty;
2 Cormac Murtagh, Shannaghy Star;
3 Lara Kelly, Doughrough JR.
Class 68 Open Working Hunter:
1 Kerry Taggart, Colloo Colin;
2 Kieran Feldman, KBF Paved with The Stars;
3 Sarah Gallagher, Coolmore Silver Belle.
Class 69 Open Working Hunter:
1 Lisa Talbot, GHS Freemont;
2 Linnea Larkin, Falduff Addi Lass;
3 Ava Stubbs, Tullyhill Lucy Diamond.
Champion:
Kerry Taggart, Cooloo Colin.
Reserve Champion:
Nicola Martin, Misty.
2nd Reserve:
Sarah Britton, Fantastic Mr Fox.
4th:
Lisa Talbot, GHS Freemount.
Cob:
Willow Maye
Thoroughbred:
Christopher Connell, Take To The Air.
Under 16 Rider:
Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent:
Connemara:
Katie Donnelly, Silver Gent.
Local Rider:
Kerry Taggart, Coloo Colin.
Supreme Horse of Show:
Joanne Quirke, Battles Gent.
Reserve Champion:
Sharon Kelly, Annaghmore Dunkirk.