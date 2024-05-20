Horse Week: Sun shines on Ardnacashel Equestrian's Showjumping Day and Rising Stars qualifiers
Organisers wish to thank everyone who attended and say ‘well done’ to all of the competitors who took on the course. They welcomed over 50 competitors, between Ardnacashel regulars and also a few new faces that came to support.
Thank you, as always, to everyone who helped run a wonderful show, including the course builders, judges, arena party/call ups, Ellas’ Kitchen staff and also to Blackhorse Photography for capturing all the action.
Results
Xpoles - Clear Rounds:
1. Jorja Dickson Skyfall.
Rising Stars - Lead Rein:
1. Sophia Murphy and Jake;
2. Alia Fletcher and Topaz;
3. Jorja Dickson and Skyfall.
Rising Stars - Assisted:
1. LJ Mackle and Pinky;
2. Sadie Keys and Smurf.
Rising Stars - 40cm:
1. Sadie Keys and Smurf;
2. Charlie Keys and Ben;
3. Molly Anderson and Basil;
4. LJ Mackle and Pinky.
Rising Stars - Newcomers 50cm:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey;
2. Molly Anderson and Basil.
60cm - Clear Rounds:
1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Oreo;
1. Holly Carville and Davy.
Rising Stars - 60cm:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey;
2. Amira Greeves and Sadie Sue;
3. Grace Jackson and Juno;
4. Cahlie Boyd and Donegreagh Gemini.
Rising Stars - Newcomers 60cm:
1. Taylor Lee Doyle and Telynau Darwin;
2. Lucy Hampton and Case;
3. Rosalie Wells and Blackertor Burlington Bertie.
70cm:
1. Maisie Elliot and Moonlight;
2. Emma Jackson and Ellie;
3. Emma Jackson and Sky.
Rising Stars - 70cm:
1. Cahlie Boyd and Donegreagh Gemini;
2. Amira Greeves and Sadie Sue;
3. Taylor Lee Doyle and Oreo;
4. Abi Gardiner and Harvey.
Rising Stars - Newcomers 70cm:
1. Ellie Mae McConnell and Gerry.
80cm:
1. Holly Carville and Amigo;
2. Holly Carville and Roxy;
3. Emma Jackson and Salou;
3. Emma Jackson and Faith.
Rising Stars - 80cm:
1. Ciara McAlea and Neline Golden Secret;
2. Mia Jackson and Molly.
90cm:
1. Sophie Price and Molly;
2. Emma Jackson and Happy;
3. Caitlin Brown and Rua Rebel;
4. Emma Jackson and Champ.
Rising Stars - 90cm:
1. Maximillon McDonnell and Knocklucus Chloe;
2. Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim;
3. Sienna Savage and Follis Princess.
1m:
1. Emma Jackson and Tilly;
2. Abi Gardner and Ollie.
1.10m:
1. Beth Toner and Cobra;
2. Abi Gardner and Ollie.