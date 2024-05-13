Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SATURDAY 11 May at Connell Hill Equestrian started off bright and clear with first place going to Alice Gregg on Patchy in the cross-poles and 50cm class, taking home the coloured rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

There was some great jumping in the 60cm class from Kim Fields with Milo, Jake Ross on Digger and David Taylor riding Mary Gibson’s four-year-old horse ‘Elvis’.

Wendy Forsythe and Valerie Penny took joint first place in the 80s. Topping the 90s were Madia Scanlon, David Taylor and Summer Abbi riding Titch.

Amateur rider Lorraine Lyttle came out tops in the final classes of the day, taking home the red rosettes for the 1m and 1.10m.

Alice Gregg and Patchy competed in both the cross-poles and 50cm classes. (Pic: Elaine Dennison/Connell Hill)

Well done to all competitors and everyone who travelled to Connell Hill in Randalstown to take part.

In addition to Connell Hill Equestrian’s training shows every Saturday, the SJI showjumping takes place every Thursday.

All dates and details can be found on www.sjilive.ie for registered shows.

For further details on all events, or private hire of the arenas, please see Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Jake Ross on Digger in the 60cm class. (Pic: Elaine Dennison/Connell Hill)

The next date for the Connell Hill training show is this Saturday (18 May).

Everyone is always welcome!

Results (Saturday 11 May)

Class 1 - x-poles:

Alice Gregg, Patchy.

Class 2 - 50cm:

Alice Gregg, Patchy.

Class 3 - 60cm:

Kim Fields, Milo; Jake Ross, Digger; David Taylor, Elvis; Molly Ferguson, Honey.

Class 4 - 70cm:

Joanne Lyons, Sky; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Matthew McKernan, Peewee.

Class 5 - 80cm:

Wendy Forsythe, Tiff Tarney PG Gold; Valerie Penny, Oskar; Joanne Lyons, Sky; Kate Spence, Cleo; Megan O;Niell, Peewee.

Class 6 - 90cm:

Summer Abbi, Titch; Madia Scanlon, Simba; David Taylor, Penny; Kate Spence, Cleo, Darragh Murphy, Justin.

Class 7 - 1m:

Lorraine Lyttle, Archie; Alexandra McConnell, Birt; Darragh Murphy, Justin.

Class 8 - 1.10m: