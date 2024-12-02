Horse Week: Super League 2024 draws to a close at Ecclesville

WEEK four of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League allowed competitors their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on December 6.

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

With the last of the Super League 2024 points on offer the beautiful perpetual trophies will also be awarded on the night.

The leader board is very close as in the 60cm class Kim McKevlin and Jessie are just two points ahead of Kayla Donnelly and Bleech!

Jess Waite and Thyme had clear rounds in both the 70cm and 80cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The 70cm class will be just as exciting as Emma Hamill and Cookie have a very slender lead of two points over Kim McKevlin and Jessie and Sophie Johnston and Ben.

Also the 80cm class will be decided on the night as Isobel Wallace and Bess have 21 points, Sophie Johnston and Ben have 20 points and Emma Hamill and Cookie have 16 points and these are all very speedy combinations so it will be a nail biter to the end!

Scarlett Knox and her lovely pony Patrick are the clear leaders in both the 90cm and 1m classes.

And, just a reminder, everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not and there are both cash prizes and lovely equestrian prizes on offer for the winners of league four.

Kate McCusker and Cobby with a red rosette for a clear round in the 60cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Results from November 29:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Willow Sloane and April; Sarah Teague and Cobby; Isla Clarke and Princess; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Alyssa Green and Snowy; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Connie O’Hagan and Sally; Bob Lee and Teddy.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Annabell Jopling on Cinnamon were double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Ella Graham and Billy; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Bob Lee and Teddy; Christina Devlin and Lady; Henry Johnston and Archie; Caroline Wallace and Sandy.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Sierra Chambers and Rambo; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Paula Gallan and Billy;; Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Ella Nevin and Rose; Clare Kate Morris and Dodger.

70cms (Double Clears):

Maisie Armstrong and Rocky had a lovely double clear in the 1m class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Mollie Lee and George; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Jess Waite and Thyme; Ana Donnelly and Princess; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Lily Kelly and Bo; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Annabelle Jopling and Cinnamon; Jess Waite and Thyme; Lily Moore and Izzy; Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Ellie Mae McCrory and Rosie.

90cms (Double Clears):

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Lily Moore and Izzy.

1m (Double Clear):

Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on December 6.

Also, a date for the diary is Friday, December 27 when Ecclesville will run the very popular Christmas Cracker Show starting at 10am with classes to suit all ages and abilities.