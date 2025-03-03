Horse Week: Super start for Ecclesville’s showjumping league

The organisers were delighted to see such a strong number of competitors continuing to support these local shows.

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2025 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 28 February:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Joe Blaney and Chester.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Savannah Wylie and Holly; Elsie Firth and Annie; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Willow Sloane and April; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Abbie McEnhill and Ash.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Ashley Gerrity and Bleech; Aoife Dunne and Bleech; Emily Mackey and Billy; Sierra Chambers and Rambo; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Lucy Broderick and Ria; Joshua Gracey and Mo; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Bob Lee and Teddy; Elsa Lee and Dancer.

70cms (Double Clears)

Lexi Wylie and Holly; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Olivia McBride and Joey; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Nevin and Maverick.

80cms (Double Clears)

Grace Kelly and Storm; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Ava McNally and Cody; Mollie Lee and George; Erin McDaid and Riley.

90cms (Double Clears)

Mollie Lee and George; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

1m (Double Clears)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 28 March.

If you require any further information on the league please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

1 . Ecclesville Lily Wilds with Minstrel who jumped double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard) Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Olivia McBride and Joey had a lovely double clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard) Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Amy Harron and Ging competed in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales