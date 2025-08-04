Horse Week: Super summer show at Ecclesville

Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses resulted in terrific jump-offs with the 60cm Open Class being the most hotly contested!

RESULTS

Cross-Pole Class

1st= Ava Girvan, Henry; Chloe Magee, Henry; Amelia Bradshaw, Joey; Chloe Watson, Bobby; Daitha McGarry, Chester; Jane Giles, Chester; Emily Crawford, Tiny; Cassie Donaghy, Susie.

50cm Novice Class

1st= Willow Sloane, April; Lucy Bogle, Ria; Elsa Lee, Mouse; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll, Polly.

60cm Novice

1st= Elsie Firth, Henry; Willow Sloane, April; Bob Lee, Teddy; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll, Polly; Kate McCusker, Cobby; Rosie Clarke, Princess; Amelia Devlin, Mia.

60cm Open

1st Amelia Devlin, Mia; 2nd Ella Jane Johnston, Archie; 3rd Sarah Louise Devlin, Lady

75cm Novice

1st= Pamela Caldwell, Hetty; India Conlin, Lucy; Abby Armstrong, Ricky.

75cm Open

1st Sarah Louise Devlin, Lady; 2nd Katie Nevin, Rose; 3rd Amelia Devlin, Mia.

90cm Novice

1st Pamela Caldwell, Hetty

90cm Open

1st Sophie Johnston, Lily; 2nd Mollie Lee, George; 3rd Mya McManus, Tornado.

1m Novice

1st Mya McManus, Tornado.

1m Open

1st Sarah Louise Devlin, Lady; 2nd Tess Wallace, Rusty; 3rd Sophie Johnston, Thunder.

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors who supported this very popular Summer Show. Also thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.

The next five-week showjumping league will commence on Friday, August 29 starting at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m classes.

1 . Ecclesville Sophie Johnston and Lily took the top spot in the 90cm Open class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Mya McManus and Tornado had a lovely double clear in the 1 metre Novice class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Pamela Caldwell and Hetty jumped clear in the 75cm Novice and 90cm Novice classes. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales