Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE sun was shining down on both pitches and players at Tyrella Polocrosse Club in Hillsborough, when they hosted the IPA tournament on 15 and 16 June.

Nine riders of junior and senior grades representing Tyrella Club were joined by fellow competitors who had travelled up from Co Limerick, Co Wicklow and Horetown.

The grass pitch came alive with thundering hooves, vibrant coloured players’ shirts and crisp white breeches, as the teams entertained spectators with action packed chukkas and excellent sportsmanship. David Gill, Rosemary Mack and family kindly hosted the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the A/B Grade, Wicklow Bay mixed team came first place – Stephen Nuzum (Wicklow Bay), Mickey Murphy (Wicklow Bay), Toby Fynn (Tyrella) /Nikita Gilks (Equus).

A family affair- Amanda McGuile, Amy, Robert and Max Robinson with Tyrella’s Maisie. Supporters came from near and far to support competitors, at Tyrella Polocrosse Club. (Pic: Freelance)

A/B Grade second place went to Horetown – Luke Brandon, Sarah Brandon and Karl Hearne.

Nikita Gilks and her Equus team members Debbie Harris and Dara Mangan, along with Sarah Bandon from Horetown, claimed first place in the Men’s V Women’s competition. Dara Mangan was awarded best A grade Player of the tournament.

In C/D Grade, Tyrella Blue mixed team took first place – Diane Moore (Limerick), James O’Connor Keogh (Limerick), Ashleigh Saunderson (Tyrella). Along with Tyrella team Max Lewis, Bailey McGuile and Sean McManus, who won all 12 of their chukkas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team Limerick Green came second place in Grade C/D – Dan Birrane, Anna Braeye, Tara Keiley, Aoife O’Connor Keogh, Kara Cummins and Sophie Quirke.

Super defence was demonstrated throughout the tournament by youngest Tyrella member, 12 year old Annabelle Gill, at Tyrella Polocrosse Club. (Pic: Freelance)

C/D Grade Tyrella Red mixed team – Mia Lewis, Abbey Wallace, Matt Fynn/ Nikita Gilks, Annabelle Gill,(Limerick) Bjorn Braeye (Limerick) and Kate O’Donnell (Limerick) – took third place.

Limerick’s Sophie Quirke was awarded best C grade player of the tournament and D Grade player was awarded to Tyrella’s Sean McManus.

Over the weekend each three-player team thrilled their supporters with 12 fast paced chukkas lasting six minutes each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with any team sport, polocrosse players have designated positions, namely number one (attack), number two (centre) and number three (defence).

Tyrella Red Annabelle Gill tries to charge by Tyrella Blue’s Max Lewis and Sean McManus, at Tyrella Polocrosse Club. (Pic: Freelance)

Only number one can score goals and only number three can stop the opposing team number one from scoring goals.

The team who scores the most goals between the 2.5m posts wins.

Two umpires, also on horseback, throw the ball into the line-up at the start of every six-minute Chukka with alternating team positions, keeping eyes on both players and horses, until a goal is scored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the hooter goes the next team come on while the other team rests for six minutes.

Members of the Tyrella Red mixed team, Annabelle Gill, Abbey Wallace and Mia Lewis receive their rosettes, at Tyrella Polocrosse Club. (Pic: Freelance)

Three chukkas are played in each match.

Throughout the tournament many swift pick-ups were made, tactical passes exchanged, and super goals scored.

Tyrella’s weekly training rallies and the effort the riders and coach Angela Fynn had put in in the lead up was reflected on the pitch, resulting in winning results for the home team.

Strong teamwork was displayed across all the levels with great defensive plays and pick-ups including from Tyrella’s youngest player, 12-year-old Annabelle Gill and her pony Bracken, the smallest horse in the competition, and Sean McManus on polocrosse veteran power-horse Lara, showing she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertaining commentaries resounded over the tannoys to the the sights of horses galloping up the line whilst evading tackles from the opposing team, with many cheers from the pitch sides.

After the horses got a cool wash down and rewards for their efforts, the players celebrated their achievements with friends and family at a roast hog supper in the barn.

Umpire and Grade A player Dara Mangan watches as Tyrella Red’s Abbey Wallace scores for Tyrella Red team. (Pic: Freelance)

Then, as the sun and deckchairs went down on the pitches, it was back home to continue working towards the busy season of tournaments ahead for the Irish Polocrosse Association junior and senior players.

Several of the senior players – Stephen Nuzum, Dara Mangan and Debbie Harris – will be playing in this year’s polocrosse World Cup in South Africa, and Nikita Gilks has been selected to play for Ireland in the Tri-Nations Tournament versus UK and Italy at Horetown at the beginning of July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyrella junior and senior players have several more tournaments, both in the UK and Ireland, to continue their weekly training for, including the Ponyclub Championships, Upchurch England and the IPA Nationals, Co Wexford.

Several of the younger members also hope to be selected for the IPA Under 16 Away Tour, England.

All IPA tournaments are self-funded. If you would like to support the players in the upcoming World Cup tournament, the following fund page can be donated to: