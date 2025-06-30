Horse Week: Terrific two phase at Tullylish

After a hazy start, the sun broke through and it was a very enjoyable day for everyone – riders, who travelled from far and wide as well as a large group of spectators.

Attention to detail at Tullylish is always second to none. The meticulousness with which the conifers are clipped into geometric shapes serves to create an impressive focal point for the cross country course. Northern Region’s resident Course Designer, Adam Stevenson, worked on home turf to build three fabulous courses, which really tested even the most experienced competitors.

Fifteen-year-old Kitty Cullen, who has been enjoying a very successful season so far, continued her great run to win the 1.10m class with Coppenagh Spring Sparrow, Jane Hancock’s 16-year-old pony with whom Kitty took the runner up spot in the CCIP2*L class at Millstreet at the end of May.

They were foot-perfect throughout the 21 jumping efforts to finish inside the Optimum Time.

Also keeping the slate clean and taking second place was David O’Connor with Barry and Helen Fletcher’s 10-year-old Lancelot mare, Twice The Spice, which won the EI 110 class on its last ‘Official’ outing at Hazeldene 2.

Best of the 25 combinations in the 1m class was Wendy Findlay from Crossgar riding hill Farm Pebble, her eight-year-old mare by Centrestage with whom she has been successful competing for the past year. Hollie Smith took second place on Mr Diceman, an eleven year old gelding by Ringfort Cruise, bred by Northern Region’s Treasurer, John McBride. They were one of only four partnerships to complete on a zero score.

The 90cms class was very heavily subscribed with 40 combinations taking on the 18 jumping efforts. Beatrice Browne found competing at Tullylish was a fantastic way to celebrate finishing her GCSEs, particularly when she took centre podium position, competing with Dartry Ranger whom she has owned for the past four years.

They mainly compete in showing and working hunter classes but have a definite penchant for cross country which was reflected in a perfect clear round, inside time.

Also, clear jumping and marginally further from the optimum time were two combinations who shared second place. One was Isaac McCarthy who was making his cross country debut with his grandpa’s Arodstown Aramis. They certainly made a very promising start and guarantee to be a partnership worth watching in the future. Sharing second place was David O’Connor riding Inisharoan Orlagh, his six-year-old Irish draught mare by Moylough Legacy who has had four outings under Eventing Ireland rules.

Jessica Perry from Donaghadee had plenty to celebrate when she won the 80cms class with Vinchy, her 10-year-old piebald gelding, with whom she has competed in Eventing Ireland’s Training classes. On this occasion they were closest to the optimum time and one of just four combinations to finish on a zero score.

Second place went to fourteen year old Abi Gardner riding Twiggy Rose, an eight-year-old mare owned by Lisa Allen. Twiggy was rescued as a yearling, ridden as a 4/5 year old by Chloe Rooney before being taken down the showjumping route by Adam Adair as a six-year-old, competing up to 1.10m. Abi has recently taken over the reins and has certainly made a very promising start to their eventing journey.

A huge thank you goes to Jim and Bronagh Stevenson for opening the gates of their beautiful farm for the Northern Region’s use and to Adam for his fabulous work on the course.

John Gibson of Sporting Images was on hand to capture all the action from his lens – his images may be found on www.sportingimagesni.co.uk

As always, thank you to the amazing volunteers who kept proceedings flowing. It was particularly nice to have Joanne Morgan there, helping her dad, Donald, as a fence judge. Joanne was just home taking a break from her teaching post in Scotland and, kindly, gave her day to the Northern Region.

The day was tinged with sadness as it marked the occasion when Northern Region bade a very fond farewell to two of their dedicated helpers over many years – Mags Oleszek and Lukasz Szadowiak, who are shortly returning to Poland. They have both been amazingly helpful at all the events, painting, strimming, car parking, doing call up duty as well as anything else that needed doing.

Northern Region wish them both well in their new life ahead and thank them immensely for their very valuable contribution to the sport.

Organisers also wish to thank the following sponsors of the volunteer prizes at Tullylish:

Jon & Heather Champion £40, Burren Balsamics and Equine Elite.

1 . Lucca Stubington and Be came 3rd in the 1.10m class aI Tullylish two phase event Lucca Stubington and Be came 3rd in the 1.10m class aI Tullylish two phase event. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Wendy Findlay and Hill Farm Pebble winning the 1m class at Tullylish two phase event Wendy Findlay and Hill Farm Pebble winning the 1m class at Tullylish two phase event. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Jessica Perry and Vinchy winning the 80cm class at Tullylish two phase event Jessica Perry and Vinchy winning the 80cm class at Tullylish two phase event. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales