Horse Week: Testing conditions at Hagans Croft's working hunter

To keep the event running smoother horse and pony classes were combined with the day starting off with the 60cm horse, four-year-old class and 60cm pony starter stakes including M&M classes.

First in the horses went to Jackie Surgenor and ‘Angus’ who where delighted to be back at this venue for a second week in a row and ‘Angus’ certainly knew what his job was on the day!

Coralie Brolly and ‘Bunbury Southfort’ had a great support team on the side lines quietly cheering them on from the side lines, but their cheer was loud as the pair cleared the course of nine fences and took first place. Congratulations.

It was first place for Kirsten Bailie and ‘Asha’ in the 70cm horse class with Jessica McCarroll and ‘Lily’ taking the win in the pony class. As the jumps were raised to the 80cm horse and pony classes the rain was coming down all the more.

Taking the win for the second week in a row was Katie Longmuir and ‘Nady Diamond’ with Mya OKane and ‘Blackbird’ for the pony win.

Eabha Mallon and ‘Dreams’ took the win in the 85cm small hunter class. Onto the 90cm classes where Cathy Campbell and ‘Daring Do’ claimed first place, which secured their place in the Horse Championship class where they were awarded Reserve Champion Horse for all their efforts.

Eva Kennedy and ‘Nicely Dun Darcy’ soared over all the fences in the 90cm pony class to take the win and also the pair were awarded Champion Pony on the day.

Kerry Magill and ‘Bonmahon Quick Step’ made their mark on the venue, taking the win in the 1m horse class and going onto claim Champion Horse on the day.

Amy Smyth and ‘Lisross Irish Knight’ took the win in the 1m pony class which secured their place in the pony championship, just missing out on Reserve Champion to Amelia Wheeler on ‘Lisnahall Miss Toffee’ who's gallop secured them the accolade.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers.

This league is made possible by the following people’s help – judge Ben Rainey and scribe Katie Rutherford. Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until October 18 and is open to everyone especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan.

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers (Saturday, September 27)

Champion Horse: Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step

Reserve Champion Horse: Cathy Campbell, Daring Do

Champion Pony: Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy

Reserve Champion Pony: Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee

60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 2. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Coralie Brolly, Bunbury Southfort; 2. Alex Hemsley, Dale; 3. Jessica McCarroll, Lily; 4. Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman; 5. Alexandra Kelly, Queen Medb of Cuala.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 2. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; 3. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 4. Hannah Trimble, Delilah.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Jessica McCarroll, Lily; 2. Alex Hemsley, Dale.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 2. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 3. Jackie Ashfield, Kinnego Glencorran Apollo; 4. Elaine Scott, Castlehaven Diamond Mary.

80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Mya Okane, Blackbird.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Eabha Mallon, Dreams; 2. Mya Okane, Blackbird.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Cathy Campbell, Daring Do; 2. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 3. Lorraine Kennedy, Peggy; 4. Una Megoran; 5. Jackie Ashfield, Kinnego Glencorran Apollo.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy; 2. Ella Tormey, Wejas Zachariah; 3. Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight; 4. Kaitlyn Kearns, Niklaus.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step; 2. Una Megoran.

1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1. Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight; 2. Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee.

