Horse Week: The curtain comes down on Tyrella for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THERE was genuine sadness amongst Northern Region committee, officials and members as they bade farewell to Tyrella for 2025, after four amazing events plus the two days of the Two Phase and record entries of almost 1,500.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the views on Saturday were partly masked by the seemingly incessant, early morning rain, nonetheless, it was easy to wallow in the images that the very mention of the name ‘Tyrella’ evokes.

It is also testament to the uniqueness of this Co Down venue, that NR were able to safely run almost 300 horses on Saturday despite the amount of rainfall in the preceding 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to John and Hannah Corbett for allowing the whole of Ireland to share their magical kingdom and for their accommodating attitude to eventing requirements.

Tilly Tumilty and Millbarr Phynix jumped clear across country to win Tyrella4's EI110(P) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

A big thank you to Adam Stevenson X Country for all his hard work and creativity week after week. It is no mean feat to deliver totally new courses each time, especially since it’s just a ‘one man and his dog’ outfit but he certainly did just that to give riders and horses fabulous experiences from EI15 to EI80. It’s lovely that his Dad, Jim Stevenson, also threw himself into the equation by building the straightest dressage arenas imaginable.

Aaron McCusker also provided great technical show jumping tracks aimed at setting the athletes up for everything they aspire to, including Badminton.

None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Eventing Ireland Northern Region team of Officials and Volunteers who commit their Saturdays to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their selflessness and willingness to answer the pleas for help are just amazing. The NR army is definitely a strong one which pulls together for the greater good of the sport and that even stretches to rescuing a ‘damsel in distress’ who had totally destroyed a tyre on her lorry – enter one of the sponsors, Raymond Irvine of Equestrian Waste Removals, who got her all sorted in time for her departure. It’s wonderful that this dedication to duty has been generously rewarded by Kim Constable, Elaine McKee, Bellisle Equestrian, Thompson-Logan family, Clegg family,

Tegan White-McMorrow and Peregrine Point finished on their dressage score to come 2nd in EI100 section B at Tyrella4. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Downpatrick Racecourse and Down Royal Racecourse, all of whom we thank most sincerely for their volunteer prizes over the past four weeks. The NR owes a deep debt of gratitude to all competitors who joined them at Tyrella, many travelling great distances each week despite the resultant additional fuel and stabling costs etc. It is hoped that they feel that they and their horses have gained valuable education.

Lastly, and by no means least, a huge thank to John Gibson of SportingImagesni.co.uk for all the incredible photographs of every single competitor. His pedometer goes off the Richter scale each Saturday to provide all with lasting memories.

Check out John’s prints and his amazing range of photographic products on his website www.sportingimagesni.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Murphy claimed the top two spots in the EI 115 Open class of eight. It was a pillar to post victory for Barberstown Castle Rehy, a fourteen year old gelding by Ars Vivendi, owned by Amada Torrens & Austin O’Callaghan. They led on their Joanne Jarden awarded mark of 26.4, adding just 4 cross country penalties to give them a fractional margin over second placed Funny Guy, recently purchased by Annette O’Callaghan and previously campaigned up to 4* level by Saffron Cresswell.

Katie McKee and Summit finished well clear to win EI100(Amateur) at Tyrella4. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The 10 starters in the EI 115 class came before Rosie Gomes who awarded her top mark of 20.7 to Clare Abbott riding Marshall and Sarah Riley’s seven year old Dutch bred gelding, Kilcoltrim Cooley which had its last outing at Thoresby Park last month.

They added 6.4 time penalties to their score to give them an advantage of almost three points over Cathal Daniels on Shannondale Micah, a gelding owned by Dr Sarah Hughes, which won this class the previous week. Coreen Abernethy had the daunting task of judging the 17 runners in the EI 110 Open class where she reserved her top mark of 25.8 for Jack O’Haire and Christopher Robin 2, from Naas. Jack was flying solo on Saturday as his father and brother were both competing in Oudkarspel and he certainly delivered the goods, adding nothing to his flatwork mark, giving him a 1.5 margin over his nearest rival, Sofie Walshe, from Mullingar, who also finished on her first phase mark with Kinsau, her thoroughbred gelding which finished fourth at Tyrella 2.

The EI 110 class was very heavily subscribed but Ian Cassells proved that his partnership with Noa W is a strong one and their win at Tyrella 2 was replicated this time around. Noa, owned by Nuala McDonald, is a seven year old gelding by the Dutch stallion, Baltic VDL. Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded them the same score as Clare Abbott with MT Kenobis Touch, a six-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding which won the DAFM 5 year old class at the National Championships last year. However, the addition of 3.6 time penalties relegated them to second place. Janet Hall judged the sixteen strong Junior class at 110 level where Carla Williamson occupied two of the top three placings. The 16-year-old Co Meath student took the win on Karolita O, a ten year old mare owned by Anne Magee and Jane Hancock. They benefitted from an unfortunate four faults and cross country time penalties for the early leader, Maeve Deverell from Co Offaly who had been awarded a score of 21 but who had to settle for second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amateur rider, Britt Megahey, repeated his performance at Tyrella 2 by taking the win in the 110 class with R Showman, his 10-year-old Centrestage gelding bred by Clare Steele. Nichola Wray and Springhill Showman slotted into second place, just three points adrift.

Steven Smith again dominated the EI100 classes at Tyrella4, winning both sections with Annaghmore Cornoko (here) and Watermolen Cooley. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Again this week, a large EI 100 entry required a two way split, with Steven Smith picking up the red rosettes in both. He took the win in the ‘A’ section, judged by Corey Mawhinney, with Watermolen Cooley, a seven-year-old gelding, owned by Marshall and Sarah Riley, sired by the Hannovarian stallion, Voltaire. Jonathan Steele came in, just short of three points adrift, finishing on his dressage score with Point of View, a seven-year-old gelding bred by Fran Rowlatt-McCormick.

Steven Smith won the ‘B’ section, judged by Fiona Young, with Annaghmore Cornoko, on an incredible mark of 14.3 which was his completion score. This six-year-old gelding by HHS Cornet, is owned by Campbell McLean and was runner-up at his last outing the previous week. Tegan White-McMorrow also had a dressage sheet worth framing with a score of 16.3, again her final score with Perigrine Point, a six-year-old gelding by the American Thoroughbred, Pointilliste.

Katie McKee moved up one spot from last week with her June Burgess-bred gelding Summit to take the win in the 100 Amateur class, having made it obvious from the outset that she had her eye on the centre of the podium. She had a run-away victory with a 7.5 mark margin from her nearest rival, Jemma Kendellon and Fortunus Pleasure from Co Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Graduate Judges, Joanne Cairns, reserved her top mark in the 100 J class for Rosie Coad from Co Wicklow, riding Barberton, an American Thoroughbred owned by Dereck Hamilton. They led from the outset, adding nothing to their first phase score to give them a four-penalty margin over second placed Jennifer Gilchrist and Millstream Mahler, her father’s eight-year-old chestnut Thoroughbred mare which has competed successfully at all four Tyrellas.

Zara Reid, no stranger to success, took the honours in the EI 100 P class on board Greylands Diamond Girl. Unfortunately, the early leader, Gracie-Thompson-Logan encountered some problems cross country which left the path to success open for Zara who finished marginally ahead of 14-year-old Jonty Purcell from Co Tipperary riding FHS Felicity.

Joanne Jarden was also charged with responsibility for assessing the EI 90 class of 24 where the win went to local dentist, Laoise O’Farrell and Miss Mojito who has had a few weeks off after injury. They moved up one place after dressage, adding nothing to their score of 30.3, to give them a fractional lead over Ian McCluggage and Meadowspring, an eight year old home bred gelding of Lindsay and Jan Martin.

Kelsea Maginnis and Atlantic Clover Star got their second win of the season in EI90(P) at Tyrella4. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Another Graduate Judge, Jennifer Marshall, was in action on Saturday where she judged the EI 90 Amateur class which was won by Oriane Brunaud, from Co Dublin riding Adell, a 13-year-old mare who was making her first appearance under Eventing Ireland rules. They moved up three places from dressage to complete on their first phase mark of 20.3, just over three points clear of fellow French National, Laurene Yviquel and MHS Baracouda, who lowered a coloured fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen-year-old Kilkeel student, Kelsea Maginnis most impressed Coreen Abernethy in the EI 90 P class where she led from the off and completed on a score of 20 with Atlantic Clover Star, repeating her victory at Tyrella 1. Charlie Watson, who has never been out of the top two at any of the four Tyrellas took second on this occasion with her grandfather’s Leamore Girl.

The EI 80 class has always been very popular and this week was no exception with 25 entrants who came under the watchful eye of Rosie Gomes. There were a few fluctuations in the leader board between phases but the eventual winner was Victoria Clarke riding Minnie the Minx who kept both jumping phases clean, much to the delight of her owner, Jane Bruce who is currently recovering from surgery.

Second place went to Lauren Madine who was making her first appearance following an accident last year and who is now sharing Lear Lady with her Mum, Sharon, who came fourth in the same class last week.

There is no Northern Region event this coming Saturday but we look forward to visiting Vesey Lodge on May 3, courtesy of Ian and Alison Wilson.

FULL RESULTS

EI 115 Open

1. Joseph Murphy, Barberstown Castle Rehy;

2. Joseph Murphy, Funny Guy;

3. Stephanie Stammschroer, Master Swatch;

4. Joseph Murphy, Dstud Flirtation;

5. Molly Evans, Wellan Graffiti;

6. Louise Bloomer, Atlantic Rockstar.

EI 115

1. Clare Abbott, Kilcoltrim Cooley;

2. Cathal Daniels, Shannondale Micah;

3. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

4. Daniel Alderson, Hurricane Fly B;

5. Daniel Alderson, Annestown Royal Blue;

6. Ian Cassells, AFS Ralph.

EI 110 Open

1. Jack O’Haire, Christopher Robin 2;

2. Sofie Walshe, Kinsau;

3. Joseph Murphy, My Foxhall Kit;

4. Steven Smith, Tullaher Paudie;

5. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point;

6. Steven Smith, Samiro Cruze MC.

EI 110

1. Ian Cassells, Noa W;

2. Clare Abbott, MT Kenobis;

3. Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

4. Ian Cassells, Peak Freestyler;

5. Ian Cassells, Rutland Flamenco;

6. Sarah Ennis, LEB Rebelle.

EI 110 J

1. Carla Williamson, Karolita O;

2. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Dunowen;

3. Carla Williamson, Powers;

4. Katie Gibbons, Milchem Free Spirit;

5. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Rozendal;

6. Hannah Groves, The Kings Ransom.

EI 110 P

1. Tilley Tumilty, Millbarr Phynix.

EI 110 Amateur

1. Britt Megahey, R Showman;

2. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

3. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

4. Dean Salmon, Kylestone Carrick Prince;

5. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

6. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach.

EI 100 Amateur

1. Katie McKee, Summit;

2. Jemma Kendellen, Fortunus Pleasure;

3. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

4. Susanna Boxwell, JM Hillfield Double Diamond;

5. Philip Swann, Entwistle Foxtrot;

6. Bernadette Muirhead, Out of the Blue.

EI 100 P

1. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

2. Jonty Purcell, FHS Felicity;

3. Maya Byrne, Longwood Laura;

4. Susan O’Brien, Ballinagore Aaron;

5. Anna Boucher-Hayes, Brambles Bartholemew;

6. Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince.

EI 100 J

1. Rosie Coad, Barberton;

2. Jennifer Gilchrist, Millstream Mahler;

3. Skyla Nally, Jaxlexi;

4. Katie Gibbons, Milchem Watermill;

5. Jonah McCarthy, Romans Mr Kane;

6. Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star.

EI 100 ‘A’

1. Steven Smith, watermolen Cooley;

2. Jonathan Steele, Point of View;

3. Andrew Greer, Sharp Object;

4. Sam Forbes, DCS Millhouse Platinum;

5. Emma Newsam, Wellan Kilcooley;

6. Cathal Daniels, CDS Hot Whiskey.

EI 100 ‘B’

1. Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

2. Tegan White-McMorrow, Peregrine Point;

3. Cathal Daniels, Class Cut Diamond;

4. Gillian Beale-King, Doris Heldenlaan;

5. Steven Smith, Lachain Lance;

6. Rebecca Fletcher, Lagands OBOS Premier.

EI 100 T

1. Neil Morrison, George;

2. Ralph Robinson, Ask Ted;

3. Cara McDonald, Aharlow Gem;

4. Clare Steele, R Kidd;

5. David O’Connor, Our Dream W;

6. Louise Bloomer, Herald of Milltown.

EI 90 Amateur

1. Oriane Brunaud, Adell;

2. Laurene Yviquel, MHS Baracouda;

3. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco;

4. Fiona McKenna, Little Lexi Lady;

5. Helen Sawey-Quinn, Conor;

6. Emma Wallace, Wantsandneeds.

EI 90

1. Laoise O’Farrell, Miss Mojito;

2. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring;

3. Sarah Ennis, Ordonnay;

4. Katherine Shields, DS Bouncer;

5. Holly Wray, Our Springhill Hot Toddy;

6. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

EI 90 P

1. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover;

2. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

3. Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy;

4. Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom;

5. Abbie Harkness, Melody Sunrise;

6. Laura Coughlan, Tullowcussane Peaches.

EI 90 T

1. Davina Gray, Sweet Like Hacklim;

2. Ciara Muirhead, Hanslough;

3. Amelia Corcoran-Lyden, Ballingowan Notorious;

4. Jonathan Hagan, Toby.

EI 80

1. Victoria Clarke, Minnie the Minx;

2. Lauren Madine, Lear Lady;

3. Rachel Williams, Entwistle Swann Song;

4. Jonathan Steele, Cavalier Carry on Cruising;

5. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;

6. Annie Davis, AJ Lightening Cavalier.

EI 80 T

1. Edel Goodman, My Pointilliste Diamond;

2. Claire Ireland, Garryduffs King Romeo;

3. Molly Evans, Son of Tully;

4. Thomas Lavelle, Harrison;

5. Grainne Baxter, Letterkeen Sparrow;

6. Catherine O’Hanlon, Star Grey Boy.